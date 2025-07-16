Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pixel 10 announcement date officially revealed and it's a little later than last year

Google has started sending out invites for the Pixel 10 event.

Pixel 10 launch
The next Made by Google event, where the Pixel 10 series and Pixel Watch 4 will likely be announced, will be held next month.

Google has officially started sending out invites for the event, which will take place on August 20. Last year's Pixel 9 was revealed on August 13, and it looks like Google is timing its event a little too close to the iPhone 17's unveiling, which will allegedly be unveiled in the week of September 8th.

Google is expected to announce three conventional phones – the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, a foldable handset — Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and a smartwatch — the Pixel Watch 4 during the event. 

Like the past few generations of Pixel phones, the upcoming handsets will also be fueled by a home-brewed Tensor chip, but what sets the Tensor G5 apart is that it will be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) — which is also Qualcomm and Apple's go-to partner — instead of Samsung Foundry.

This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.

