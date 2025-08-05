$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a might be delayed until October

Three of the six new products expected to be unveiled by Google on August 20 are now unfortunately unlikely to start selling shortly after that date.

By
0comments
Android Google Google Pixel Pixel Watch
Leaked Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold images
While one of the most highly anticipated new mobile devices of this fall is reportedly likely to be released earlier than you may have expected, three other exciting products that initially seemed set to beat the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to worldwide stores will probably end up keeping you waiting until October.

Yes, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a are still likely to be formally unveiled alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 handset family at Google's big August 20 event confirmed a couple of weeks back. But for reasons that can only be guessed at the moment, the search giant might commercially release these next-gen products in two separate batches within six weeks.

Six weeks of waiting?!?


I'm afraid that's how much time WinFuture's Roland Quandt expects to pass between the August 28 shipping start of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL and the October 9 commercial debut of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a.

That's a terribly long time to wait for an otherwise very exciting second-gen foldable powerhouse, as well as a largely repetitive fourth-gen smartwatch and a new pair of budget-friendly wireless earbuds that's more or less shrouded in secrecy for now.

Video Thumbnail

The freshly rumored and presumably recently revised October 9 release date will feel even more problematic if you look back at last year's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, which were announced on August 13 before going on sale on August 22.

Granted, the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Watch 3 all started shipping in September 2024, but the release dates that felt tardy last year are about to sound very nice if Roland Quandt's inside information proves accurate (which is almost always the case).

So what's going on here?


Obviously, we can't know for sure what's causing the purported delay of an unannounced product... or three. But if Google is indeed having "supply chain issues" here, as today's WinFuture report (translated here) suggests, you have to assume that's due to a component (or several) of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold that no other Pixel 10 device uses. Like the foldable display. Or the hinge. Or perhaps even that massive rumored 5,000mAh or so battery expected to crush Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 in running times between charges.

Now, this may or may not be related, but I'd be remiss not to remind you that Google has had trouble sticking to the originally planned release schedule of another phone this year.


The Pixel 9a mid-ranger was actually unveiled without a firm release date back in March, ultimately needing less than a month to fix some overheating issues that were purportedly discovered at the last minute. Because Big G is reportedly aware of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's mystery problems already, I expect the device to be announced with a very clear timeline on August 20.

Hopefully, the same will also be true for the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a, the former of which is (coincidentally or not) likely to improve the battery life of its predecessor as well. Perhaps more importantly, an entirely new charging system will be integrated in the Pixel Watch 3's sequel, which could prove trickier to implement than originally expected and thus the main culprit for the product's late release.

Will you wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

Vote View Result

As far as the Pixel Buds 2a are concerned, I really have no idea what could cause the delay of such an... unremarkable product (sorry, Google), but who knows, maybe those budget-friendly bad boys are also meant to pack some serious extra battery juice compared to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and thus rival the very impressive-sounding Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE in that key department.

