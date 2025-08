Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a might be delayed until October

Yes, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixel Watch 4 , and Pixel Buds 2a are still likely to be formally unveiled alongside the rest of the Yes, the, and Pixel Buds 2a are still likely to be formally unveiled alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 handset family at Google's big August 20 event confirmed a couple of weeks back. But for reasons that can only be guessed at the moment, the search giant might commercially release these next-gen products in two separate batches within six weeks.

Six weeks of waiting?!?









That's a terribly long time to wait for an otherwise very exciting second-gen foldable powerhouse, as well as a largely repetitive fourth-gen smartwatch and a new pair of budget-friendly wireless earbuds that's more or less shrouded in secrecy for now.









The freshly rumored and presumably recently revised October 9 release date will feel even more problematic if you look back at last year's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL , which were announced on August 13 before going on sale on August 22.



Pixel 9 Pro Granted, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold , and Pixel Watch 3 all started shipping in September 2024, but the release dates that felt tardy last year are about to sound very nice if Roland Quandt's inside information proves accurate (which is almost always the case).

So what's going on here?





Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixel 10 device uses. Like the foldable display. Or the hinge. Or perhaps even that massive rumored 5,000mAh or so battery expected to crush Samsung's Obviously, we can't know for sure what's causing the purported delay of an unannounced product... or three. But if Google is indeed having "supply chain issues" here, as today's WinFuture report ( translated here ) suggests, you have to assume that's due to a component (or several) of thethat no otherdevice uses. Like the foldable display. Or the hinge. Or perhaps even that massive rumored 5,000mAh or so battery expected to crush Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 in running times between charges.





Now, this may or may not be related, but I'd be remiss not to remind you that Google has had trouble sticking to the originally planned release schedule of another phone this year.









Pixel 10 Pro Fold 's mystery problems already, I expect the device to be announced with a very clear timeline on August 20. The Pixel 9a mid-ranger was actually unveiled without a firm release date back in March, ultimately needing less than a month to fix some overheating issues that were purportedly discovered at the last minute. Because Big G is reportedly aware of the's mystery problems already, I expect the device to be announced with a very clear timeline on August 20.



While one of the most highly anticipated new mobile devices of this fall is reportedly likely to be released earlier than you may have expected , three other exciting products that initially seemed set to beat theFE to worldwide stores will probably end up keeping you waiting until October.