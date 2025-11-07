Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Z Fold 7, and more early Black Friday offers

As anyone could have easily guessed after following the last few holiday shopping seasons, the Black Friday frenzy has kicked off this year well before Thanksgiving too. Yes, Turkey Day is still almost three weeks away at the time of this writing, but that's not stopping Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, Motorola, and Lenovo from already selling many of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, and headphones out there at crazy low prices unlikely to go (much) lower by the end of the year.





Can I guarantee that the early Black Friday 2025 deals listed below will go unbeaten through Christmas? Obviously not. But a lot of these week-ending promotions are currently undefeated, and that's all that should matter for bargain hunters in a hurry to save big and relieve themselves of the unnecessary stress of last-minute holiday shopping.

This week's top three offers are almost too good to be true

Google Pixel 10 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $1399 99 $1999 99 $600 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Samsung Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold $300 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone and Jade Color Options Buy at Amazon





Do you think that's an exaggeration on my part? Think again, and also think about how many times you've seen Google's brand-new Pixel 10 Pro Fold sold at a discount prior to this week . That's right, the number is zero, and the foldable powerhouse is not marked down by a measly $100 or so, going a whopping 300 bucks under its list price less than a month after its (belated) commercial debut.

The slightly older and slightly costlier Galaxy Z Fold 7 , meanwhile, has incredibly scored double that discount on its manufacturer's official US website with no strings attached for an undoubtedly limited time only, and although it may look far less impressive at first glance, the Pixel 10 's new $200 price cut is actually even more remarkable in a way.





Z Fold 7 , not to mention that That's because Google's "vanilla" 6.3-incher is typically significantly cheaper than its foldable brother and the, not to mention that the handset's Prime Day deal last month probably made you expect just a $150 discount this holiday season.

These seven other smartphone deals also look invincible and irresistible

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) $170 off (57%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue Color, Vegan Leather Finish Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) $100 off (25%) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 15, Stylus Included, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 $300 off (38%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro $250 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro XL $300 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $400 off (31%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $1099 99 $1499 99 $400 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options Buy at Motorola





When it rains Pixel 10 series discounts, it apparently pours, with Google's entire new family of ultra-high-end phones currently selling at never-before-seen prices no major US retailer might be able to beat anytime in the next few months (let alone weeks).





will obviously come down to your size preference (and budget), but if you dig compact handsets (by 2025 standards) and can't afford the Pixel 10 or 10 Pro, you should absolutely consider the Choosing between the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will obviously come down to your size preference (and budget), but if you dig compact handsets (by 2025 standards) and can't afford theor 10 Pro, you should absolutely consider the Pixel 9 as well.



So many great tablet options, so little time to act

Lenovo Tab K11 LTE $149 99 $279 99 $130 off (46%) Wi-Fi + Unlocked 4G LTE Connectivity, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G88 Processor, Android 15, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos, 7,040mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Audio Jack, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $389 99 $549 99 $160 off (29%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $100 off (20%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Blue Color, US Version, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $479 99 $769 99 $290 off (38%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo Microsoft Surface Pro (2025) $699 99 $899 99 $200 off (22%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Three Color Options Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $824 99 $1199 99 $375 off (31%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Moonstone Gray Color Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro $899 99 $1349 99 $450 off (33%) 11th Edition, 2024 Release, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Keyboard Included Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025) $54 off (5%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Space Black Color Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025) $52 off (4%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Space Black Color Buy at Amazon





If you think these amazing deals in this jam-packed category will last forever, you're being pretty naive. That Lenovo trio in particular looks unmissable right now, as the cellular-capable Tab K11 could be discontinued soon, while the gaming-friendly Legion Tab Gen 3 and all-around top performer Yoga Tab Plus have never been as affordable as today.





is quite attractive too, especially if you're a hardcore Samsung fan who doesn't want (or can't) splash out on the The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is quite attractive too, especially if you're a hardcore Samsung fan who doesn't want (or can't) splash out on the deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra monster. And for power users who don't like the Tab S10 Ultra for some reason, I've got two Surface Pros and two iPad Pros to warmly recommend today at hard-to-beat discounts of their own.





I particularly like the 12-inch Surface Pro (2025) at $200 off its list price with a hefty 12GB RAM count and speedy 512GB solid-state drive, as it can strike a nearly ideal balance between productivity and affordability and between raw power and portability. Just don't forget to act quickly before Best Buy inevitably runs out of inventory!

Here are five of the best smartwatches you can buy for Christmas!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $75 off (30%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Cream Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) $49 off (20%) GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Always-On Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Tough Ion-X Front Glass with Improved Crack Resistance, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Second-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, All-Day Battery Life (Up to 32 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging Support, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $139 off (35%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Black Aluminum Case, Obsidian Band Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $119 off (30%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Jet Black Aluminum Case, Black Sport Band Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 3 $99 off (12%) 49mm Case, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, Satellite Communications, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Sapphire Crystal, Customizable Action Button, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Siren, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 100 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life (72 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Rugged Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options Buy at Amazon









And how would you like a nice pair of affordable earbuds or headphones?

Beats Studio Buds $70 off (47%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 $60 off (26%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, 11mm Drivers for Powerful Bass, New High-Frequency Chamber for Smooth Treble, Tensor A1 Chip, Google AI, Beamforming Microphones and Wind-Blocking Mesh Covers for Crystal Clear Calls, Adjustable Fit, Conversation Detection, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort $150 off (43%) Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Legendary Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Adjustable EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Wind Block, Audio Cable with In-Line Microphones, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Six Color Options Buy at Amazon





Okay, maybe I don't have a lot of products to recommend in this final section of my weekly deals roundup today. But Apple's Beats Studio Buds are almost incredibly cheap, Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 are cheaper than ever before, and the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are arguably the best such over-ear product you can currently get for two Benjamins or less. It's almost like you don't need any other options to have yourself a merry little Christmas this year.