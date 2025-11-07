Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Z Fold 7, and more early Black Friday offers
This week's deals roundup proves that you don't need to wait until Thanksgiving to save big on many of the best mobile devices around.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As anyone could have easily guessed after following the last few holiday shopping seasons, the Black Friday frenzy has kicked off this year well before Thanksgiving too. Yes, Turkey Day is still almost three weeks away at the time of this writing, but that's not stopping Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, Motorola, and Lenovo from already selling many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones out there at crazy low prices unlikely to go (much) lower by the end of the year.
Can I guarantee that the early Black Friday 2025 deals listed below will go unbeaten through Christmas? Obviously not. But a lot of these week-ending promotions are currently undefeated, and that's all that should matter for bargain hunters in a hurry to save big and relieve themselves of the unnecessary stress of last-minute holiday shopping.
This week's top three offers are almost too good to be true
Do you think that's an exaggeration on my part? Think again, and also think about how many times you've seen Google's brand-new Pixel 10 Pro Fold sold at a discount prior to this week. That's right, the number is zero, and the foldable powerhouse is not marked down by a measly $100 or so, going a whopping 300 bucks under its list price less than a month after its (belated) commercial debut.
The slightly older and slightly costlier Galaxy Z Fold 7, meanwhile, has incredibly scored double that discount on its manufacturer's official US website with no strings attached for an undoubtedly limited time only, and although it may look far less impressive at first glance, the Pixel 10's new $200 price cut is actually even more remarkable in a way.
That's because Google's "vanilla" 6.3-incher is typically significantly cheaper than its foldable brother and the Z Fold 7, not to mention that the handset's Prime Day deal last month probably made you expect just a $150 discount this holiday season.
These seven other smartphone deals also look invincible and irresistible
When it rains Pixel 10 series discounts, it apparently pours, with Google's entire new family of ultra-high-end phones currently selling at never-before-seen prices no major US retailer might be able to beat anytime in the next few months (let alone weeks).
Choosing between the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will obviously come down to your size preference (and budget), but if you dig compact handsets (by 2025 standards) and can't afford the Pixel 10 or 10 Pro, you should absolutely consider the Pixel 9 as well.
Recommended Stories
Non-Google fans, meanwhile, will want to take a look at Motorola's 5G-enabled Moto G Power (2024) and Moto G Stylus (2025) mid-rangers if they're on a (super) tight budget, as well as Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra and Motorola's top-of-the-line Razr Ultra foldable. All of these devices are available at massive discounts, aiming to help you beat the holiday rush (and the holiday lines) while saving you more money than you could have imagined just a month or two ago.
So many great tablet options, so little time to act
If you think these amazing deals in this jam-packed category will last forever, you're being pretty naive. That Lenovo trio in particular looks unmissable right now, as the cellular-capable Tab K11 could be discontinued soon, while the gaming-friendly Legion Tab Gen 3 and all-around top performer Yoga Tab Plus have never been as affordable as today.
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is quite attractive too, especially if you're a hardcore Samsung fan who doesn't want (or can't) splash out on the deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra monster. And for power users who don't like the Tab S10 Ultra for some reason, I've got two Surface Pros and two iPad Pros to warmly recommend today at hard-to-beat discounts of their own.
I particularly like the 12-inch Surface Pro (2025) at $200 off its list price with a hefty 12GB RAM count and speedy 512GB solid-state drive, as it can strike a nearly ideal balance between productivity and affordability and between raw power and portability. Just don't forget to act quickly before Best Buy inevitably runs out of inventory!
Here are five of the best smartwatches you can buy for Christmas!
Especially in terms of bang for your buck, the new Apple Watch Ultra 3, "old" Apple Watch Series 10, new Apple Watch SE 3, old Pixel Watch 3, and old Galaxy Watch 7 are among the greatest in their product category before Black Friday.
I almost can't believe how quickly Apple's latest affordable and rugged smartwatches have received their first discounts (and not just any discounts), and I can't stress enough how compelling Samsung and Google's 2024 timepieces can still be... at the right prices. This is a tough decision you're facing in this category, my friends, but if you can afford all these five devices, I definitely envy you.
And how would you like a nice pair of affordable earbuds or headphones?
Okay, maybe I don't have a lot of products to recommend in this final section of my weekly deals roundup today. But Apple's Beats Studio Buds are almost incredibly cheap, Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 are cheaper than ever before, and the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are arguably the best such over-ear product you can currently get for two Benjamins or less. It's almost like you don't need any other options to have yourself a merry little Christmas this year.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: