Apple Watch SE 3 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

Apple has made the Apple Watch SE models stand out by offering great features at a more budget-friendly price. With the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) starting to feel a bit outdated, we're anticipating the debut of the Apple Watch SE 3 later this year.



This new model is expected to adopt the sleek design of the This new model is expected to adopt the sleek design of the Apple Watch Series 8 , including its larger displays and casing sizes. We also anticipate an upgrade to the S9 chip, which is based on the A15 Bionic chip, at the very least.



The Apple Watch SE 3 should come with enhanced sensors, additional features, and faster charging capabilities. While leaks and rumors are still limited, we’re drawing on the available info and past trends to offer some educated guesses about what to expect. The Apple Watch SE 3 should come with enhanced sensors, additional features, and faster charging capabilities. While leaks and rumors are still limited, we’re drawing on the available info and past trends to offer some educated guesses about what to expect.





In the next few months, we’re likely to get more insights about the Watch SE 3, giving us a better idea of what Apple has planned for its next budget-friendly smartwatch. So, stay tuned for all the latest updates on this upcoming affordable Apple Watch!





Of course, Apple could always shake things up and delay the release, but as it stands, everything points to a 2024 launch. If history is any guide, we should see the Apple Watch SE 3 drop later this year, alongside the iPhone 16 series and the Apple Watch Series 10 . Apple tends to stick to a two-year cycle for its SE models: the original Watch SE launched in 2020, followed by the second generation in 2022. That would make 2024 the perfect time for the third generation.Of course, Apple could always shake things up and delay the release, but as it stands, everything points to a 2024 launch.

Apple Watch SE 3 price





Apple Watch Series 10 . The current SE model starts at $249, and it would be great to see the new version stick to a similar price without any increases.



According to trusted



Apple has reportedly been testing a switch from aluminum to rigid plastic for the next-generation SE, possibly to lower costs and better compete with Samsung’s more affordable One thing's for sure: the Apple Watch SE 3 will be more budget-friendly compared to the upcoming. The current SE model starts at $249, and it would be great to see the new version stick to a similar price without any increases.According to trusted Apple insider Mark Gurman from Bloomberg , the Watch SE 3 might even be cheaper than its predecessor, which would be a pleasant surprise.Apple has reportedly been testing a switch from aluminum to rigid plastic for the next-generation SE, possibly to lower costs and better compete with Samsung’s more affordable Galaxy Watch FE , which is priced at $199. If these rumors hold true, it could make the SE 3 a fantastic value for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Apple Watch SE 3 design





As I’ve noted, details about the upcoming Apple Watch SE 3 are still pretty scarce, especially regarding its design. However, analyst David Hsieh from Omdia has shared some insights suggesting that the SE 3 might mirror the size options of the Apple Watch Series 8, which also means the latest Watch Series 9. This means we could see it in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, compared to the 40mm and 44mm sizes of the current SE model.



The other interesting tidbit comes from Mark Gurman, who reports that Apple is considering replacing the aluminum shell of the SE 3 with plastic. While Apple usually opts for metal and glass to maintain its premium feel, switching to plastic could indeed help lower the cost and make the SE 3 more affordable.

Apple Watch SE 3 display







If the Apple Watch SE 3 follows the size options of the Apple Watch Series 8, we’re looking at nearly 20% more display area. No matter which size you pick, you can expect a stunning, bright Retina display with OLED technology, ensuring deep blacks and vibrant colors, just like its predecessor.



Currently, the Apple Watch SE 2 uses Ion-X glass for its display, which, from experience, tends to scratch quite easily. Hopefully, Apple will address this with the SE 3, offering a more durable screen to enhance the overall user experience.





Apple Watch SE 3 battery













We don’t have specific details about the Apple Watch SE 3's battery just yet, but it’s reasonable to expect a similar battery life to the current model. That means it should comfortably last through a day of moderate use and still have some juice left for the next day.



As for charging, there might be some improvements. The As for charging, there might be some improvements. The Apple Watch Series 7 introduced fast charging, which gets you up to 80% in about 45 minutes. This feature wasn’t available on the SE 2, but it’s possible Apple could include it in the SE 3.





Apple Watch SE 3 features and software





The Apple Watch SE 3 is expected to carry forward the features from its predecessor, including:



A variety of watch faces : Choose from many designs to customize your watch’s look.

: Choose from many designs to customize your watch’s look. Support for watchOS apps : Access a range of apps like Reminders, Activity, Messages, Heart Rate, Settings, and Mail, plus many more from the App Store.

: Access a range of apps like Reminders, Activity, Messages, Heart Rate, Settings, and Mail, plus many more from the App Store. Heart rate tracking : Get notifications for high and low heart rates.

: Get notifications for high and low heart rates. Activity tracking : Monitor calories burned, steps taken, distance walked, sleep, and even cycle tracking.

: Monitor calories burned, steps taken, distance walked, sleep, and even cycle tracking. Siri : Always accessible right on your wrist.

: Always accessible right on your wrist. Fall detection and crash detection : Enhanced safety features.

: Enhanced safety features. Family Setup : Pair the watch with your iPhone but let your kids use it.

However, don’t expect features like an always-on display, Blood Oxygen tracking, ECG, or body temperature sensing to make their way to the SE 3. The previous SE models have focused on essential health tracking, with more advanced features reserved for the main Apple Watch series. If any new health capabilities are added, ECG tracking might be the most likely addition, as it debuted with the Series 4 back in 2018. However, don’t expect features like an always-on display, Blood Oxygen tracking, ECG, or body temperature sensing to make their way to the SE 3. The previous SE models have focused on essential health tracking, with more advanced features reserved for the main Apple Watch series. If any new health capabilities are added, ECG tracking might be the most likely addition, as it debuted with the Series 4 back in 2018.



For software, the Watch SE 3 will likely launch with For software, the Watch SE 3 will likely launch with watchOS 11, which will bring new AI-driven features like automatically selecting a watch face from your photos, as well as updates for health and fitness, including the new Training Load function and a standalone Vitals app.





Apple Watch SE 3 hardware





Apple Watch Series 10 .



If Apple goes with the S10, we might see some exciting advancements like on-device processing for Siri commands and a potential leap toward Apple Intelligence features in the future. Additionally, 2024 could be the year Apple finally updates the optical heart sensor on the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE. The second-generation Apple Watch SE is powered by the S8 chip, which is built on the A13 Bionic. For the third-gen Apple Watch SE, we’re expecting an upgrade to at least the S9 chip, which is based on the A15 Bionic. There’s even a chance it could come with the S10 chip, which is rumored to debut with the upcomingIf Apple goes with the S10, we might see some exciting advancements like on-device processing for Siri commands and a potential leap toward Apple Intelligence features in the future. Additionally, 2024 could be the year Apple finally updates the optical heart sensor on the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE.





Should you wait for the Apple Watch SE 3?





You should wait for the Apple Watch SE 3 if you’re still using an older Apple Watch or are thinking about getting your first one but don’t want to splurge. Or maybe if you aren’t sure if wearing a smartwatch will be your thing. The Watch SE 3 could also be a perfect option for children. Plus, considering that the Watch SE 3 is expected soon and at a lower price, waiting for it is a better decision than getting the current model.