Early Christmas deal drops the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) to a joyful price

$100 off (20%)

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to pick up the 128GB Cellular iPad Mini with Apple’s A17 Pro chip, this is it. Amazon has trimmed $100 off the price, turning this versatile, compact tablet into an even better value. It’s fast, portable, and built for everything from streaming videos and web browsing to more serious on‑the‑go work. Act fast and save while you can!