Early Christmas deal drops the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) to a joyful price
The tablet ticks all the right boxes, making it a great pick if you're after a compact device and don't want to overspend.
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iPad Mini with an A17 Pro chip is one of the best options if you’re after a compact tablet. With its 8.3-inch display, it can easily fit in every backpack without taking up much space. Meanwhile, the A17 Pro chip inside ensures that the tablet can tackle any task, no matter how demanding.The
Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the 128GB version, letting shoppers snag one with cellular connectivity for under $550. Just hurry up, as there’s no telling how long this offer will stay available, and you definitely don’t want to miss out.
Overall, I think the iPad Mini with an A17 Pro chip is really hard to beat at $100 off. If you agree and think that this bad boy fits the bill, snatch one at an unbeatable price today!
And it’s not even that expensive, starting at $500. Better yet, you can often find it at discounted prices, making it an even bigger temptation. Actually, you can save on this beauty even now!
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Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the 128GB version, letting shoppers snag one with cellular connectivity for under $550. Just hurry up, as there’s no telling how long this offer will stay available, and you definitely don’t want to miss out.
Sure, the display may be an LCD panel rather than an OLED one and may be capped at only a 60Hz refresh rate, but it still delivers pleasant visuals for the price. And you can get used to the lower refresh rate. The only thing that could be an issue as far as the display is concerned is that it only has 500 nits of brightness, which is sufficient for indoor use, but might not be enough when using it outdoors.
Also, it’s worth noting that the A17 Pro chip isn’t the same variant as the one in the iPhone 15 Pro, as it comes with five instead of six GPU cores. Nevertheless, it’s still an extremely capable chipset, which I’m sure you won’t have any unnecessary drama with.
Overall, I think the iPad Mini with an A17 Pro chip is really hard to beat at $100 off. If you agree and think that this bad boy fits the bill, snatch one at an unbeatable price today!
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