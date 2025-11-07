Best Buy is slashing an astounding $375 off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for a limited time
If you think you need all that screen real estate, now's definitely the time to pull the trigger!
Equipped with a mammoth 14.6-inch screen and released in the fall of 2024, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra remains undeniably one of the best Android tablets money can buy this holiday season.
The problem is that you still need to pay (way) too much money for Samsung's technically outdated iPad Pro 13 alternative... unless you take advantage of Best Buy's latest and greatest deal on the S Pen-wielding giant from last year.
This brings the $1,199.99 list price down to $824.99, which... doesn't quite make the Tab S10 Ultra a traditionally affordable tablet. But it makes it a lot cheaper than this year's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, which isn't significantly better than (or very different from) its predecessor.
At 825 bucks, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (with 256GB storage and a built-in stylus) is currently more affordable than the Apple M5-powered iPad Pro (2025) with both 11 and 13-inch displays (and no included pen or keyboard), so if you think you need that much screen real estate for Christmas, now's definitely the time to pull the trigger and save the big bucks.
This is (technically) not a Black Friday 2025 promotion, mind you, but rather a Best Buy deal of the day... that could well go unbeaten come Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a few weeks. You obviously only have a few hours to take advantage of it, and with just one storage variant and one Moonstone Gray color option available at that huge aforementioned $375 discount, there's clearly a strong possibility that the deal will go away before the end of the day.
Yes, the Tab S10 Ultra is that big. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The Tab S10 Ultra is of course not just massive, but remarkably thin as well, at 5.4mm, and not that heavy (for its screen size, at least), at 718 grams. Its body is predictably made from a super-premium combination of metal and glass, the 11,200mAh battery under the hood is guaranteed to get you through a day's work (and entertainment) with ease, and the 45W charging technology is only matched by the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra while eclipsing the regular S25's capabilities.
On top of everything else, the software support is basically unmatched (at least in the Android landscape), with major OS updates promised to reach Android 21 (!!!) down the line.
