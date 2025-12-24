Verizon is degrading service for some 5G customers
Verizon is reducing speeds for Home Internet customers using the service at a location different from the registered address.
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Verizon is reducing Home Internet speeds for customers who use the service at an address different from the one provided during registration, according to users who have received emails from the company.
Verizon's Terms of Service state that 5G internet is restricted to the registered address. The carrier seems to be enforcing the limitation more strictly. It's informing customers who are using the service at another location that their internet speed has been reduced.
Verizon's website mentions that Home Internet service cannot be used at a different location without first notifying the company. The carrier warns that relocating internet equipment to an address different from the qualified service address may result in service interruption or termination.
While Verizon intends the service for specific areas, some sales representatives have reportedly bypassed the rules to meet enrollment targets. This discrepancy may be why Verizon is now requiring customers to update their addresses.
Alternatively, the company may have been lenient during its initial launch to build a user base, but is now becoming more vigilant to ensure bandwidth isn't drained due to overcapacity.
5G internet or Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) speeds have been declining for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers, potentially indicating that the network is becoming congested.
Median download speeds declined from 167.30 Mbps in Q1 to 137.81 Mbps in Q3, and upload speeds dropped from 15.23 Mbps in Q1 to 11.40 Mbps in Q3 for Verizon customers.
That doesn't necessarily mean that the company has exhausted its spectrum. Its acquisition of Starry will help it improve service in some locations, while broader improvements can be expected after the C-band auction in 2027. In the meantime, the company will likely divert some traffic to Fios fiber internet and boost capacity at individual sites.
Can't use Home Internet everywhere
Verizon is capping Home Internet speeds for users not using the service at the designated address.
Verizon's Terms of Service state that 5G internet is restricted to the registered address. The carrier seems to be enforcing the limitation more strictly. It's informing customers who are using the service at another location that their internet speed has been reduced.
Verizon has asked users to put in a request to move their service to a new address to restore previous internet speeds.
Getting stricter
Verizon's Home Internet is tied to the registered address. | Image Credit - Verizon
Verizon's website mentions that Home Internet service cannot be used at a different location without first notifying the company. The carrier warns that relocating internet equipment to an address different from the qualified service address may result in service interruption or termination.
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Verizon's Home Internet uses the same 5G network as smartphones to deliver broadband to customers through a router. To maintain promised speeds, Verizon only offers the service in areas with ample network capacity.
While Verizon intends the service for specific areas, some sales representatives have reportedly bypassed the rules to meet enrollment targets. This discrepancy may be why Verizon is now requiring customers to update their addresses.
Alternatively, the company may have been lenient during its initial launch to build a user base, but is now becoming more vigilant to ensure bandwidth isn't drained due to overcapacity.
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Have your Verizon Home Internet speeds declined recently?
Yes.
47.07%
No.
29.93%
Can't tell.
22.99%
FWA speeds declining
5G internet or Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) speeds have been declining for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers, potentially indicating that the network is becoming congested.
Median download speeds declined from 167.30 Mbps in Q1 to 137.81 Mbps in Q3, and upload speeds dropped from 15.23 Mbps in Q1 to 11.40 Mbps in Q3 for Verizon customers.
That doesn't necessarily mean that the company has exhausted its spectrum. Its acquisition of Starry will help it improve service in some locations, while broader improvements can be expected after the C-band auction in 2027. In the meantime, the company will likely divert some traffic to Fios fiber internet and boost capacity at individual sites.
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