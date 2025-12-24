No, working for T-Mobile is not a dream job these days
A T-Mobile Mobile Expert explains why working for T-Mobile is so awful.
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If you love smartphones, you probably think that working at T-Mobile would be a dream job. You'd be turning your love of technology into a paycheck. But the recent controversy over T-Mobile reps and subscribers being forced to use the laggy T-Life app to upgrade phones, add lines, manage accounts and more is a sign that the Un-carrier plans to transition to a digital Mobile Network Operator (MNO), which will allow the company to layoff reps, sell retail locations, cut overhead, and increase profits.
Many T-Mobile ME's are not happy
Many T-Mobile reps (aka Mobile Experts or ME) are not happy. Remember all of the things we've written about T-Mobile corporate owned and TPR stores over the last few years? We've told you that many MEs won't sell you a phone without adding one or more accessories such as an insurance policy, a case, a tempered glass screen protector, battery chargers, new lines, and more. Some of these might be added to your bill without your consent and knowledge. ME's do this to meet certain goals that they must meet each month. Failure to meet these "metrics" can cost an ME money, or, even worse, his job.
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Would you like to work for T-Mobile?
Yes. It still might be cool until T-Mobile goes digital.
13.27%
No. It's obvious that for MEs, the end is near.
86.73%
Reddit subscriber TheFlyingGuy25 is a current T-Mobile ME but he sure sounds like he is at the end of his rope. "I used to love this job. I felt like I used to actually be able to help people and solve problems and hit metrics. Now? No way, I’ve been doing awful these last 3 months, and I’ve had to have multiple discussions with management. Frankly I think Mobile Experts are being forced to use unethical sales practices such as bundling prices when things are presented, taking people’s phones from them to do T-Life transactions, and canceling orders if the order doesn’t have accessories or insurance."
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Key Performance Indicators that a T-Mobile Mobile Expert at an unknown corporate store needed to meet for November. | Image credit-Reddit
We've criticized both T-Mobile and the firms that own their TPR (T-Mobile Premium Retailer) stores for the behaviors mentioned by the ME. While we did run across some situations where unethical, and frankly illegal actions allegedly took place at a T-Mobile Corporate store, it seems the vast majority happened at the TPR stores. You should be able to tell if you've stumbled into such a store by looking for signs near the entrance that will say "Authorized Retailer," "Independent Retailer," or "This store is operated by [Company Name]."
This T-Mobile rep should be given a gold star for ultimately resisting the pressure from upstairs
Instead of feeling that he has to leave his job, this ME should be applauded for not giving in to the pressure. He typed, "The fact a sale could be a BAD thing blows my mind and always has. If I sell 1 phone upgrade to someone and they don’t get the insurance, it hurts me. No accessories? Hurts me. I come across these customers every now and then that ask, do you get credit for this?' I don’t have the heart to tell them, Yeah I do get credit but because you didn’t get a case, or a screen protector, or the insurance I asked you to get 3 or 4 times, your sale is actually hurting me and now I don’t even want to help you but here I am doing my best. I just have to say yes I do and move on."
Imagine having to say, "I've never in all my sales career ever had a job where a sale is actually a bad thing… I get customers I try to back away from and try to talk them out of buying a phone with me because it would hurt me...The fact a sale could be a BAD thing blows my mind and always has. If I sell 1 phone upgrade to someone and they don’t get the insurance. It hurts me. No accessories? Hurts me."
"I come across these customers every now and then that ask do you get credit for this," this ME says. I don’t have the heart to tell them, yeah I do get credit but because you didn’t get a case, or a screen protector, or the insurance I asked you to get 3 or 4 times. Your sale is actually hurting me and now I don’t even want to help you but here I am doing my best. I just have to say yes I do and move on."
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