The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Unveiled in August and released in October, Google's latest foldable powerhouse is discounted by a massive $300 right now in an early epic Black Friday deal.
Technically, Google's latest foldable device has only been available for less than a month. But I'm sure many of you feel like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold was long overdue for a nice discount, based on the handset's official announcement all the way back in August, and perhaps more importantly, the numerous price cuts Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has received since its own formal summer introduction.
At last, the hugely popular and super-well-reviewed Z Fold 7 has a worthy adversary in terms of value in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which is currently on sale at a whopping 300 bucks under its $1,799 list price.
That's quite a spectacular first-ever discount for a phone that left a largely good impression in our comprehensive review a little while back... even though a few flaws were also pretty obvious. You can save $300 at multiple major US retailers today, mind you, and Best Buy even explicitly advertises the deal as an early Black Friday affair.
That almost certainly means no heftier discounts will be available by the end of the month, and quite possibly, by the end of the year either. So, yes, if you're thinking of treating yourself or a very special someone to one of the best foldables out there this holiday season, you might as well beat the rush and pull the trigger right now.
You can go for a "Moonstone" or "Jade" colorway at the exact same price, and naturally, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through hoops to maximize your savings.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is perhaps not as stylish as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it's nonetheless a great foldable. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
At the time of this writing, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a solid $200 more affordable than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (which is itself discounted again by $300 from a regular price of $1,999.99). And while Samsung's newest book-style foldable giant is considerably thinner, lighter, and sleeker than its main rival, said rival actually packs an extra four gigs of RAM, as well as quite a bit more battery juice.
The two powerhouses share a primary display size, and they're extremely close in the secondary screen real estate department too, with the Z Fold 7 however clearly coming out on top in terms of raw speed thanks to a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and as far as camera capabilities are concerned as well. Still, this is not an easy decision to make if you're currently undecided between these two Android flagships.
