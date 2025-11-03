Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic

Unveiled in August and released in October, Google's latest foldable powerhouse is discounted by a massive $300 right now in an early epic Black Friday deal.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Technically, Google's latest foldable device has only been available for less than a month. But I'm sure many of you feel like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold was long overdue for a nice discount, based on the handset's official announcement all the way back in August, and perhaps more importantly, the numerous price cuts Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has received since its own formal summer introduction.

At last, the hugely popular and super-well-reviewed Z Fold 7 has a worthy adversary in terms of value in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which is currently on sale at a whopping 300 bucks under its $1,799 list price.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

$300 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone and Jade Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

$1499
$1799
$300 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone and Jade Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

That's quite a spectacular first-ever discount for a phone that left a largely good impression in our comprehensive review a little while back... even though a few flaws were also pretty obvious. You can save $300 at multiple major US retailers today, mind you, and Best Buy even explicitly advertises the deal as an early Black Friday affair.

That almost certainly means no heftier discounts will be available by the end of the month, and quite possibly, by the end of the year either. So, yes, if you're thinking of treating yourself or a very special someone to one of the best foldables out there this holiday season, you might as well beat the rush and pull the trigger right now.

You can go for a "Moonstone" or "Jade" colorway at the exact same price, and naturally, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through hoops to maximize your savings.


At the time of this writing, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a solid $200 more affordable than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (which is itself discounted again by $300 from a regular price of $1,999.99). And while Samsung's newest book-style foldable giant is considerably thinner, lighter, and sleeker than its main rival, said rival actually packs an extra four gigs of RAM, as well as quite a bit more battery juice.

The two powerhouses share a primary display size, and they're extremely close in the secondary screen real estate department too, with the Z Fold 7 however clearly coming out on top in terms of raw speed thanks to a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and as far as camera capabilities are concerned as well. Still, this is not an easy decision to make if you're currently undecided between these two Android flagships.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 10

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Galaxy S26 series specs might benefit from delay
Galaxy S26 series specs might benefit from delay

Latest News

T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless