The Apple Watch Ultra 3 just got its first major price cut
Amazon's exclusive Apple Watch Ultra 3 promo makes the high-end wearable a bit more affordable.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch Ultra 3. Launched just over a month ago, this premium wearable is already seeing a generous first-ever discount at Amazon, which saves you $99.As Apple fans probably know, latest Apple tech rarely goes on sale soon after release. But that’s not the case with the new
For context, that brings the timepiece just under $700. And while that’s still a steep asking price for a smartwatch, Amazon is the only big retailer currently giving you a price cut. We’ve checked prices at Walmart and Best Buy, and guess what? Both merchants sell the unit at its full $800 price, which makes Amazon’s promo even more exciting.
In a proper premium fashion, this wearable also boasts an advanced set of sensors. Expect highly accurate heart rate, sleep, and workout metrics, among others. What about battery life? While Apple advertises up to 42 hours of use per charge, we managed to stretch that a bit during our time with it. Of course, battery life largely depends on how often you interact with your smartwatch.
Bottom line: Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is quite expensive. But it delivers a lot — premium design, high-end features, and superb display. Plus, now that it’s seeing a solid discount for the first time ever, it’s definitely more tempting.
For context, that brings the timepiece just under $700. And while that’s still a steep asking price for a smartwatch, Amazon is the only big retailer currently giving you a price cut. We’ve checked prices at Walmart and Best Buy, and guess what? Both merchants sell the unit at its full $800 price, which makes Amazon’s promo even more exciting.
While the latest high-end wearable looks almost identical to the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, you’re getting a slightly bigger display and improved battery life. Featuring a titanium case and a gorgeous OLED display with LTPO3 technology, the unit is an absolute delight to use. Thanks to LTPO3, the screen can refresh as low as 1Hz, meaning the always-on feature consumes much less power than previous models.
You’re getting some fancy new software features as well. For instance, the wearable boasts a new flick gesture, letting you easily dismiss notifications without touching the display. That’s a particularly handy feature most users will definitely use. Also, as we’ve emphasized in our Apple Watch Ultra 3 review, the Double Tap gesture, first introduced on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, is present here, helping you quickly answer phone calls and more.
In a proper premium fashion, this wearable also boasts an advanced set of sensors. Expect highly accurate heart rate, sleep, and workout metrics, among others. What about battery life? While Apple advertises up to 42 hours of use per charge, we managed to stretch that a bit during our time with it. Of course, battery life largely depends on how often you interact with your smartwatch.
Bottom line: Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is quite expensive. But it delivers a lot — premium design, high-end features, and superb display. Plus, now that it’s seeing a solid discount for the first time ever, it’s definitely more tempting.
Follow us on Google News
04 Nov, 2025The Apple Watch Ultra 3 just got its first major price cut
30 Oct, 2025Walmart's exclusive Apple Watch SE 2 deal saves you a massive $110
23 Oct, 2025The premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $150 off in Amazon's exceptional sale
01 Oct, 2025Amazon slashes the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 with cellular to an unbelievably low price
26 Sep, 2025The brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 is on sale at its first Amazon discount
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: