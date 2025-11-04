Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 just got its first major price cut

Amazon's exclusive Apple Watch Ultra 3 promo makes the high-end wearable a bit more affordable.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals Apple Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Close-up of the Apple Watch Ultra 3, showcasing the smartwatch's gorgeous touchscreen.
View now at Amazon
As Apple fans probably know, latest Apple tech rarely goes on sale soon after release. But that’s not the case with the new Apple Watch Ultra 3. Launched just over a month ago, this premium wearable is already seeing a generous first-ever discount at Amazon, which saves you $99.

Save $99 on the Apple Watch Ultra 3

$99 off (12%)
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 might have been released not long ago, but Amazon is already making it more affordable. The merchant's first-ever discount is saving you $99 on both colors. This is an exclusive sale you won't find at other big retailers. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

For context, that brings the timepiece just under $700. And while that’s still a steep asking price for a smartwatch, Amazon is the only big retailer currently giving you a price cut. We’ve checked prices at Walmart and Best Buy, and guess what? Both merchants sell the unit at its full $800 price, which makes Amazon’s promo even more exciting.

While the latest high-end wearable looks almost identical to the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, you’re getting a slightly bigger display and improved battery life. Featuring a titanium case and a gorgeous OLED display with LTPO3 technology, the unit is an absolute delight to use. Thanks to LTPO3, the screen can refresh as low as 1Hz, meaning the always-on feature consumes much less power than previous models.

You’re getting some fancy new software features as well. For instance, the wearable boasts a new flick gesture, letting you easily dismiss notifications without touching the display. That’s a particularly handy feature most users will definitely use. Also, as we’ve emphasized in our Apple Watch Ultra 3 review, the Double Tap gesture, first introduced on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, is present here, helping you quickly answer phone calls and more.

In a proper premium fashion, this wearable also boasts an advanced set of sensors. Expect highly accurate heart rate, sleep, and workout metrics, among others. What about battery life? While Apple advertises up to 42 hours of use per charge, we managed to stretch that a bit during our time with it. Of course, battery life largely depends on how often you interact with your smartwatch.

Bottom line: Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is quite expensive. But it delivers a lot — premium design, high-end features, and superb display. Plus, now that it’s seeing a solid discount for the first time ever, it’s definitely more tempting.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple Watch - Deals History
79 stories
04 Nov, 2025
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 just got its first major price cut
30 Oct, 2025
Walmart's exclusive Apple Watch SE 2 deal saves you a massive $110
23 Oct, 2025
The premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $150 off in Amazon's exceptional sale
01 Oct, 2025
Amazon slashes the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 with cellular to an unbelievably low price
26 Sep, 2025
The brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 is on sale at its first Amazon discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers

Latest News

T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless