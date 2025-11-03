Apple Watch SE 3 price plunges on Amazon and is selling like hot cakes
The smartwatch offers almost all the features the pricier models come with and is now selling for under $200. Don’t miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What do you do if you’re an Apple user in the market for a fancy smartwatch but don’t want to overspend on the tech giant’s premium timepieces? The answer is simple — you get the Apple Watch SE 3 with this deal right here.
Amazon is selling Apple’s latest budget-friendly timepiece at a sweet $50 discount, letting you get the 40mm GPS version in Starlight for just south of $200. The retailer has already sold more than 5K units in the past month, so it’s safe to say these are selling like hot cakes at this price. We don’t know how long this offer will last, so act fast and save now, as this bad boy is worth every penny.
As the most affordable way to experience watchOS, it offers almost all the features its more expensive brethren come with. For instance, it rocks Apple’s S10 chip, the same silicon that powers the latest Watch Series 11. It also supports advanced features like Finger Pinch, which lets you control the device without touching it, and Wrist Flick, which lets you dismiss incoming calls and notifications.
On the flip side, it boasts safety features like Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. We truly hope you’ll never have to use them, but it gives you peace of mind knowing that your affordable smartwatch has your back during tough times as well.
As for battery life, the watch can easily last you the whole day without top-ups, but you’ll likely have to charge it every night. On a positive note, it supports faster charging and can reach 80% in just 45 minutes.
All in all, the Apple Watch SE 3 may be affordable, but it delivers a lot of value nevertheless. We strongly believe it’s worth getting, especially if you want to spend as little as possible on a new Apple Watch. So, if you agree with us, act fast and save with this deal today!
It’s also the first-ever Watch SE to feature an Always-On display, which is pretty neat, especially if you want to see the time at a glance without flicking your wrist every time. Health-tracking features like sleep apnea detection and temperature sensing have also made their way onto the latest Watch SE 3 model, though it still misses out on ECG and blood oxygen tracking.
