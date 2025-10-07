Amazon obliterates Google's Pixel 10 prices for Prime Day
Google's latest (and greatest) "vanilla" flagship is discounted for the first time, becoming an absolute must-buy for Android purists... with Prime memberships.
At $799 and up, Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 is clearly not the world's most affordable high-end phone. Certainly not with something like the OnePlus 13R normally fetching just $599.99 and Samsung's base Galaxy S25 frequently dropping from its own $800 list price to $700 or less.
But that's where Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Big Deal Days 2025 event comes in, massively discounting the 6.3-inch stock Android-running handset for the first time... on one simple and predictable condition. Yes, you need a Prime membership to save 150 bucks on your favorite of four different color options and two storage variants, which is definitely a small compromise to make for such a hefty (and early) discount.
Keep in mind that this is a product commercially released only a little over a month ago with an undeniably premium design and decidedly impressive spec sheet. Our comprehensive Google Pixel 10 review highlights the stellar battery life, newly added Qi 2 magnetic charging support, and newly added telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities as key selling points and main differentiators compared to last year's Pixel 9... while also emphasizing one or two weaknesses.
But the inherent flaws of Google's in-house Tensor G5 processor are no longer worth taking into consideration at the Pixel 10's lower-than-ever prices, which make this bad boy easily one of the best Android phones you can buy ahead of the fast-approaching holiday season.
The Pixel 10 is a lovely little high-end phone selling at a lovely price for a limited time. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Don't think you can make do with the 128GB internal storage space offered by the entry-level Pixel 10 configuration? Then why not opt for a 256 gig variant at a whopping $150 under its regular price of $899? Both models pack a generous 12 gigs of RAM, as well as a generous 4,970mAh battery equipped with 30W charging technology, and from a software standpoint, the "standard" Pixel 10 is obviously in no way inferior (or even different) from the costlier Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL.
