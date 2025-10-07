Amazon obliterates Google's Pixel 10 prices for Prime Day





But that's where Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Big Deal Days 2025 event comes in, massively discounting the 6.3-inch stock Android-running handset for the first time... on one simple and predictable condition. Yes, you need a Prime membership to save 150 bucks on your favorite of four different color options and two storage variants, which is definitely a small compromise to make for such a hefty (and early) discount.

Google Pixel 10 $150 off (19%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 $150 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





highlights the stellar battery life, newly added Qi 2 magnetic charging support, and newly added telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities as key selling points and main differentiators compared to last year's Keep in mind that this is a product commercially released only a little over a month ago with an undeniably premium design and decidedly impressive spec sheet. Our comprehensive Google Pixel 10 review highlights the stellar battery life, newly added Qi 2 magnetic charging support, and newly added telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities as key selling points and main differentiators compared to last year's Pixel 9 ... while also emphasizing one or two weaknesses.

Pixel 10 's lower-than-ever prices, which make this bad boy easily one of the But the inherent flaws of Google 's in-house Tensor G5 processor are no longer worth taking into consideration at the's lower-than-ever prices, which make this bad boy easily one of the best Android phones you can buy ahead of the fast-approaching holiday season.









Pixel 10 Pixel 10 is obviously in no way inferior (or even different) from the costlier Pixel 10 Pro XL. Don't think you can make do with the 128GB internal storage space offered by the entry-levelconfiguration? Then why not opt for a 256 gig variant at a whopping $150 under its regular price of $899? Both models pack a generous 12 gigs of RAM, as well as a generous 4,970mAh battery equipped with 30W charging technology, and from a software standpoint, the "standard"is obviously in no way inferior (or even different) from the costlier Pixel 10 Pro and







