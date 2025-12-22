Google's big bold Pixel 10 Pro XL scores a monumental $400 last-second Christmas discount
Now that's cutting it close for holiday bargain hunters!
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Is the Pixel 10 Pro XL a better phone than Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10? For Android users who don't like compact screens, absolutely, but of course, the larger display (as well as the superior camera system and memory count) comes with a steeper price point.
On the bright side, Amazon is incredibly selling Big G's biggest and boldest handset at a whopping 400 bucks less than usual for an undoubtedly limited time, making it virtually impossible for fans of extra-large screens (and stock Android) to resist a purchase before Christmas.
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Incredibly enough, you can even receive your deeply discounted Pixel 10 Pro XL by December 25 (if you hurry), although you have to be very careful and make sure a special Amazon coupon code is applied to your order before completing it. Otherwise, you'll only save $300, which is obviously not bad, but also not as good as $400.
Normally priced at $1,199 in an entry-level 256GB storage variant and $1,319 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, this bad boy has never been marked down quite so substantially before, and yes, that includes Amazon, Best Buy, and Google's own Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events last month.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is not very compact, and that's a major advantage for some users. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
If you're quick, you can choose from several different colorways as far as both Pixel 10 Pro XL configurations are concerned, each of which makes the ultra-premium build quality pop. The subject of your photographs will also pop thanks to a super-versatile and powerful 50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera arrangement, while the Tensor G5 processor and 16GB RAM are guaranteed to deliver a more than satisfying level of raw speed and multitasking muscle even for the most demanding users out there.
There's clearly nothing you can throw at this jumbo-sized Android super-flagship that won't be handled with the utmost grace and smoothness, and at its new record low price, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is quite possibly the best Android phone you can buy at the very last moment before Christmas.
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