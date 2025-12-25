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Samsung finally moves to silicon-carbon batteries, but you are left behind

We're all waiting for the Korean giant to up its battery game.

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Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy phones on a desk.
It's Christmas, but that's certainly not the Christmas gift everyone has been hoping for: Samsung is now making silicon-carbon batteries… just not for you.

EVs, not Galaxy phones


EV batteries.
Samsung SDI's 46-Phi cylindrical battery cell. | Image by Samsung

According to an official blog post, Samsung SDI has partnered with Korean automaker KG Mobility to develop next-generation battery packs for electric vehicles, focusing on advanced cylindrical cells.

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The batteries use Samsung SDI's 46-series cells with high-capacity NCA cathodes and Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) anodes. The Si-C technology reduces swelling and extends lifespan, while a tabless design improves power output and fast charging. Enhanced thermal management and manufacturing processes also make these batteries safer and more reliable, aiming to deliver longer driving ranges and better performance for future EVs.

While that's great and all, Samsung is still reluctant to equip the upcoming Galaxy S26 family, for example, with silicon-carbon batteries, which are talk of the town these days. Sad.

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When will Samsung embrace Si-C batteries?
Late 2026.
16.45%
2027-2030.
41.08%
After 2030.
7.23%
Never.
4.36%
The moment Apple does it.
30.87%
2018 Votes

Why are Si-C batteries so cool?


Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) batteries are seen as a significant upgrade over the standard Lithium-Ion batteries found in most smartphones today. While traditional batteries use graphite to store energy, these newer versions mix in silicon, which can hold up to 10 times more power than graphite alone. This allows manufacturers to pack much larger battery capacities (for example, 8,000mAh instead of 5,000 mAh) into phones that stay thin and light.

The primary benefit for users is a massive boost in battery life without the "brick-like" weight of older high-capacity phones. Beyond sheer capacity, Si-C batteries also support much faster charging speeds and perform significantly better in freezing weather, which usually drains traditional batteries instantly.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra remains at 5,000 mAh



Online, people have expressed their hopes for Samsung to embrace silicon-carbon cells, but current leaks suggest the S26 Ultra will stick with the same 5,000 mAh capacity used for the last six years.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to attempt a longer battery life by using the M14 OLED material for its screen. While the M14 panel has generated excitement, leaks suggest it won't deliver a major visual boost compared with devices like the iQOO 15, which fully exploit the panel's brightness, color range, and high-frequency dimming.

Reports indicate that Samsung is prioritizing power efficiency over peak display performance. To preserve battery life with its 5,000mAh cell, the S26 Ultra may limit the panel to 8-bit color depth, cap brightness at 2,600 nits, and use low-frequency PWM.

So, maybe 2027 is the year Samsung will try Si-C batteries for Galaxy phones. Maybe…

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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