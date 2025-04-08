Moto G Stylus (2025) Preview: Life is good for G Stylus fans this year





Table of Contents:





Moto G Stylus (2025) Specs

Improvements on multiple fronts





Here’s what the Moto G Stylus (2025) brings to the table:









Moto G Stylus (2025) Design and Display Enhanced stylus and durability





The Moto G Stylus (2025) comes in at 162.15 x 74.78 x 8.29 mm, which makes it (give or take) the same in size compared to its predecessor.





It will be available in two colors, including Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web, both of which have synthetic leather texture on the back. This finish is Motorola's signature for the past few years, and it has a few advantages over glass — it's less slippery and does not attract fingerprints.





Motorola has improved the durability of the new G Stylus, which now meets MIL-STD-810H standards and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.



However, it’s important to understand that MIL-STD-810H covers a wide range of durability tests, and not all devices are tested the same way. Not to mention that manufacturers aren’t required to disclose which tests were performed or how thoroughly they were conducted.







The display is another part that's getting a big upgrade. It is still OLED but it comes with a higher resolution of 2712 x 1220 and a new peak brightness of 3000 nits (one of the brightest in its class), which should make it more useable outside.





As for biometrics, the Moto G Stylus (2025) features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and software-based face unlock using the front camera.





Lastly, the unboxing experience is shaping up to be underwhelming, as Motorola has listed only a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a SIM tool and documentation (a charger is not included).





The new stylus





Motorola has improved the most crucial part about the Moto G Stylus. The company says that this new stylus has 6.4x improved responsiveness compared to the previous generation.

The stylus also supports features like Sketch to Image — using AI to bring drawings to life within Moto Note — and Google's Circle to Search.





Moto G Stylus (2025) Camera A new main camera





The 13 MP ultrawide and 32 MP selfie cameras seem to be unchanged from last year. While the main camera is still 50 MP, it is now powered with the Sony LYTIA 700C sensor. This image sensor is a first for the Moto G series and should bring improved low-light performance thanks to its larger pixels (up to 2.0μm with pixel binning).The 13 MP ultrawide and 32 MP selfie cameras seem to be unchanged from last year.





This time around, the camera system will also make use of Motorola’s new AI engine to improve all aspects of an image: exposure, contrast, colors and more. So, it will be interesting to see how it compares to its predecessor.



As for video, the Moto G Stylus (2025) supports 4K video at 30fps on both the rear and front cameras. You can also shoot 1080p at up to 60fps, and there’s slow motion at 1080p at 120fps and 720p at 240fps.





Moto G Stylus (2025) Performance & Benchmarks Two-generational leap





Motorola has upgraded the processor to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 from the Gen 1 in last year's model. The new processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The chip brings better CPU and GPU performance than the previous generation.





We don't expect great gaming performance from this chip, but it should be plenty capable when it comes to tasks that are not too graphically intensive.





For storage, you have a 128 GB and a 256 GB option. Sadly, there's no microSD card slot, so you are stuck with the internal storage you go for.





Moto G Stylus (2025) Software









Motorola’s light custom skin adds Moto Secure, Moto Unplugged, and Hello UX features, plus gesture-based shortcuts and stylus-friendly apps like Moto Note and Sketch to Image.



The Moto G Stylus (2025) launches with Android 15 out of the box, bringing the latest privacy, customization, and accessibility features.Motorola’s light custom skin adds Moto Secure, Moto Unplugged, and Hello UX features, plus gesture-based shortcuts and stylus-friendly apps like Moto Note and Sketch to Image.

Motorola will support the G Stylus (2025) for two years with OS upgrades and three years with bimonthly security patches.





Moto G Stylus (2025) Battery We expect similar results to the predecessor



Motorola says the 5,000 mAh battery inside the new can deliver over 40 hours of usage, depending on your use case. That’s about two full days of power for the average user.\



Recommended Stories

Even if the actual numbers aren't what Motorola is touting, we expect the phone to have tremendous battery life, since the predecessor was among the top 20 phones we have tested in that regard (with 8h and 25min estimated battery life).



Motorola has upgraded the charging speed from 30W to 68W, although it's a bummer that the charger is sold separately. Motorola claims you can get up to 20 hours of battery life from just 15 minutes of charging with this new charging speed. The wireless charging remains at 15W.





Should you wait for it?



Motorola has improved a lot about the Moto G Stylus with the 2025 edition. Most crucially, it's improved the stylus responsiveness — undoubtedly the most important part of this phone.





When you consider the brighter and sharper display, as well as the improved durability, the new G Stylus looks like a worthy successor to the series. We think it is definitely worth the wait if you are in the market for a more budget phone with a stylus.





We can't wait to test out the Moto G Stylus (2025), so stay tuned for our tests to see just how much better the new camera system is and whether the battery life is different than last year.

The Canadian market will receive the phone through motorola.ca and select retailers starting May 13.