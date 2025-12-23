Amazon is incredibly selling Google's Pixel 10 Pro at a never-before-seen $350 discount
Probably the best compact Android phone you can buy right now is amazingly cheaper than ever.
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If you're not in a festive mood just yet, Amazon will do everything in its power to convince you to splash the cash on the perfect last-minute Christmas gift for that special someone in your life who needs a new high-end Android handset for the holidays.
Yes, the Pixel 10 Pro is still pretty expensive, but for a limited time, it's more affordable than ever before. And yes, that includes Amazon, Best Buy, and Google's own extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events from last month, when the ultra-powerful 6.3-incher received a maximum discount of $300.
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Said discount is now enhanced to $350 for all four of the phone's storage configurations and all four of its colorways, although depending on your speed (and your luck), you might not find exactly the model you want in stock when you decide to pull the trigger.
That's why you're obviously strongly advised not to waste another second and place your Amazon.com order as soon as possible. Before finalizing it, mind you, you'll have to ensure the special "PIXEL10" promo code is applied, as that's what will actually bring the Pixel 10 Pro down to a new record low price.
The Pixel 10 Pro is not the biggest phone in the world, but for some prospective buyers, that's likely to be an advantage. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
If you ask me, this is without a doubt the best Android phone you can get for Christmas if you're a fan of (relatively) compact screens (by late 2025 and early 2026 standards), as that 50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system is arguably unbeatable and the same goes for the 4,870mAh battery equipped with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging technology.
The level of raw power is perhaps not quite as impressive as what the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra are capable of, but Google's stellar long-term software support should help seal the deal once and for all for many last-minute second Christmas bargain hunters. And yes, if you hurry, some deeply discounted Pixel 10 Pro models can still (miraculously) be yours by December 25.
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