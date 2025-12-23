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Amazon is incredibly selling Google's Pixel 10 Pro at a never-before-seen $350 discount

Probably the best compact Android phone you can buy right now is amazingly cheaper than ever.

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Google Pixel 10 Pro
If you're not in a festive mood just yet, Amazon will do everything in its power to convince you to splash the cash on the perfect last-minute Christmas gift for that special someone in your life who needs a new high-end Android handset for the holidays.

Yes, the Pixel 10 Pro is still pretty expensive, but for a limited time, it's more affordable than ever before. And yes, that includes Amazon, Best Buy, and Google's own extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events from last month, when the ultra-powerful 6.3-incher received a maximum discount of $300.

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$350 off (35%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$350 off (32%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$350 off (29%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$350 off (24%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color
Buy at Amazon

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Said discount is now enhanced to $350 for all four of the phone's storage configurations and all four of its colorways, although depending on your speed (and your luck), you might not find exactly the model you want in stock when you decide to pull the trigger. 

That's why you're obviously strongly advised not to waste another second and place your Amazon.com order as soon as possible. Before finalizing it, mind you, you'll have to ensure the special "PIXEL10" promo code is applied, as that's what will actually bring the Pixel 10 Pro down to a new record low price.


If you ask me, this is without a doubt the best Android phone you can get for Christmas if you're a fan of (relatively) compact screens (by late 2025 and early 2026 standards), as that 50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system is arguably unbeatable and the same goes for the 4,870mAh battery equipped with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging technology.

The level of raw power is perhaps not quite as impressive as what the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra are capable of, but Google's stellar long-term software support should help seal the deal once and for all for many last-minute second Christmas bargain hunters. And yes, if you hurry, some deeply discounted Pixel 10 Pro models can still (miraculously) be yours by December 25.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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