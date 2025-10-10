Weekly deals roundup: $400 off Galaxy Z Fold 7, $365 off S25 Ultra, $190 off Pixel Tablet, and more

Hey, so you know that massive Prime Day sale Amazon ran for a full 48 hours earlier this week on practically all the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, and headphones around?





While the event has officially concluded, many of the e-commerce giant's top mobile tech deals are still available, and believe it or not, a few hefty discounts have become even heftier after the end of the Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza.





None of the current offers require an Amazon Prime membership anymore, and on top of everything else, Best Buy and Walmart are also selling a few popular products at irresistible prices. In short, I've got an epic new week-ending deals roundup for you today packed with great bargains and steals from brands as diverse as Samsung, Google, Motorola, OnePlus, Lenovo, Apple, and Microsoft.

These top three deals almost couldn't be better

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $400 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $365 off (28%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet $190 off (38%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included Buy at Amazon





Maybe Amazon will be able to improve these killer deals by $20, $30, or even $50 come Black Friday next month, but almost certainly not more than that. After all, you're looking at probably the best Android phones in the world today, and that might not change anytime soon. Maybe not even once the Galaxy S26 Ultra sees daylight.





The Pixel Tablet , meanwhile, is... definitely not the greatest Android tablet money can buy right now, but the money needed to buy its 256GB storage variant (sans dock) is so little that I'm sure you'll be inclined to overlook its otherwise obvious flaws and shortcomings. Especially when the device could be discontinued at literally any moment.

So many other great phones are also sold at unbeatable prices

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) $150 off (50%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather Finish Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) $200 off (50%) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather Finish Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2025) $399 99 $549 99 $150 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $150 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Armor Aluminum Frame, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $490 off (40%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon OnePlus 13 $150 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $300 off (25%) 5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Blue Shadow Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $300 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon





Still can't afford the S25 Ultra? Then you might want to consider the similarly imposing OnePlus 13 at its latest (non-Prime-exclusive) discount or the slightly smaller and much thinner Galaxy S25 Edge at a... Prime Day-beating price?!





It's true, Samsung's super-slim flagship is now simply too affordable (in a 512GB storage configuration) to pay that much attention to its battery life deficiency, although if you want an even cheaper high-end handset, you should also consider the compact Galaxy S25 and last year's Pixel 9 Pro at hard-to-beat prices of their own.



Did anyone ask for a deeply discounted tablet?

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus $229 99 $289 99 $60 off (21%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor, 12.1-Inch Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $70 off (20%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $150 off (25%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Lenovo Yoga Tab $449 99 $549 99 $100 off (18%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included Buy at Lenovo Microsoft Surface Pro (2025) $749 99 $899 99 $150 off (17%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Platinum Color, Keyboard Included Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $175 off (18%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon





giant, which was made that much more compelling by the lack of a direct sequel in this year's Galaxy Tab S11 lineup. If you did, I have half a dozen awesome options for you, starting with the very young, surprisingly capable, and amazingly affordable Lenovo Idea Tab Plus and ending with last year's Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus giant, which was made that much more compelling by the lack of a direct sequel in this year's Galaxy Tab S11 lineup.





and a super-handy keyboard bundled in at a super-attractive price). Not easy to pick the Between the two, you've got two budget-friendly iPads (one of which packs quite a punch with an Apple M3 processor under its hood), another Lenovo newbie with a killer quality/price ratio, and last but surely not least, Microsoft's latest Surface Pro (with an unusually compact body, thin profile,a super-handy keyboard bundled in at a super-attractive price). Not easy to pick the best tablet for you from such an eclectic group of blockbusters, eh?

Who wants an ultra-affordable smartwatch?

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $99 $199 99 $101 off (50%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $100 off (40%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $70 off (23%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon





Everyone, right? Well, I've got a special treat for all those who do... or should I say three special treats? The Galaxy Watch FE is mind-bogglingly cheap (probably not for long, though), the Galaxy Watch 7 only slightly costlier (and significantly better), and the Pixel Watch 3 slightly pricier than Samsung's "mainstream" 2024 timepiece with an undeniably gorgeous design and a set of features and capabilities hardcore Google fans (on a budget) are bound to fall in love with.

Let's wrap things up with an epic collection of massively discounted headphones!

Apple AirPods 4 $60 off (34%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $77 off (31%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 $102 off (25%) Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Eight Microphones, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Advanced Audio Signal Processing, Wearing Detection, Touch Control, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Max $120 off (22%) Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C Charging, Five Color Options Buy at Amazon









AirPods 4 That being said, I will totally understand if you end up choosing the immortal AirPods Max at that rare $120 discount (especially in a grand total of five colorways available) or Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a steeply reduced price... that still feels a little excessive to me (especially when looking at the perfectly acceptable and much cheaper non-Pro).







