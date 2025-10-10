Weekly deals roundup: $400 off Galaxy Z Fold 7, $365 off S25 Ultra, $190 off Pixel Tablet, and more
Believe it or not, everyone can still save a lot of money on a lot of popular tech products after Prime Day, with some of the most attractive current offers rounded up in this article.
Hey, so you know that massive Prime Day sale Amazon ran for a full 48 hours earlier this week on practically all the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones around?
While the event has officially concluded, many of the e-commerce giant's top mobile tech deals are still available, and believe it or not, a few hefty discounts have become even heftier after the end of the Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza.
None of the current offers require an Amazon Prime membership anymore, and on top of everything else, Best Buy and Walmart are also selling a few popular products at irresistible prices. In short, I've got an epic new week-ending deals roundup for you today packed with great bargains and steals from brands as diverse as Samsung, Google, Motorola, OnePlus, Lenovo, Apple, and Microsoft.
These top three deals almost couldn't be better
Can you imagine the hugely successful and extremely well-reviewed Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 7 selling at higher discounts than $365 and $400 respectively this holiday season (especially in their entry-level configurations with no strings attached)?
Maybe Amazon will be able to improve these killer deals by $20, $30, or even $50 come Black Friday next month, but almost certainly not more than that. After all, you're looking at probably the best Android phones in the world today, and that might not change anytime soon. Maybe not even once the Galaxy S26 Ultra sees daylight.
The Pixel Tablet, meanwhile, is... definitely not the greatest Android tablet money can buy right now, but the money needed to buy its 256GB storage variant (sans dock) is so little that I'm sure you'll be inclined to overlook its otherwise obvious flaws and shortcomings. Especially when the device could be discontinued at literally any moment.
So many other great phones are also sold at unbeatable prices
Still can't afford the S25 Ultra? Then you might want to consider the similarly imposing OnePlus 13 at its latest (non-Prime-exclusive) discount or the slightly smaller and much thinner Galaxy S25 Edge at a... Prime Day-beating price?!
It's true, Samsung's super-slim flagship is now simply too affordable (in a 512GB storage configuration) to pay that much attention to its battery life deficiency, although if you want an even cheaper high-end handset, you should also consider the compact Galaxy S25 and last year's Pixel 9 Pro at hard-to-beat prices of their own.
Foldable phone enthusiasts, meanwhile, will want to look at the top-of-the-line Motorola Razr Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 as their main clamshell options, as well as the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) on a tighter budget. Speaking of tighter budgets, Motorola is behind pretty much all the best non-foldable mid-rangers available today, from last year's Moto G Power 5G and Moto G Stylus 5G to this year's gorgeous Edge, although Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE is also worth taking into consideration... if you can afford it.
Did anyone ask for a deeply discounted tablet?
If you did, I have half a dozen awesome options for you, starting with the very young, surprisingly capable, and amazingly affordable Lenovo Idea Tab Plus and ending with last year's Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus giant, which was made that much more compelling by the lack of a direct sequel in this year's Galaxy Tab S11 lineup.
Between the two, you've got two budget-friendly iPads (one of which packs quite a punch with an Apple M3 processor under its hood), another Lenovo newbie with a killer quality/price ratio, and last but surely not least, Microsoft's latest Surface Pro (with an unusually compact body, thin profile, and a super-handy keyboard bundled in at a super-attractive price). Not easy to pick the best tablet for you from such an eclectic group of blockbusters, eh?
Who wants an ultra-affordable smartwatch?
Everyone, right? Well, I've got a special treat for all those who do... or should I say three special treats? The Galaxy Watch FE is mind-bogglingly cheap (probably not for long, though), the Galaxy Watch 7 only slightly costlier (and significantly better), and the Pixel Watch 3 slightly pricier than Samsung's "mainstream" 2024 timepiece with an undeniably gorgeous design and a set of features and capabilities hardcore Google fans (on a budget) are bound to fall in love with.
Let's wrap things up with an epic collection of massively discounted headphones!
Yes, I've got both high-end over-ear Bluetooth wireless headphones and true wireless earbuds at spectacular prices to recommend to you today, with the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods 4 being my personal favorites from the two categories.
That being said, I will totally understand if you end up choosing the immortal AirPods Max at that rare $120 discount (especially in a grand total of five colorways available) or Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a steeply reduced price... that still feels a little excessive to me (especially when looking at the perfectly acceptable and much cheaper non-Pro AirPods 4).
