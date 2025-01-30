Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: one small step for AI... eh, no leaps

By
67comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Video Thumbnail

Intro


Samsung's Galaxy S25 series has launched, and at the top of that smartphone pyramid, we have the Galaxy S25 Ultra — the biggest, most powerful, best-equipped of the trio. It has the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy — the long-awaited 3 nm chip for Android flagships, now slightly overclocked for Samsung.

There's also a new 50 MP sensor for the ultra-wide camera, and some new AI tricks that may pretty much just be Google's own doing.

So, is the new Galaxy S25 Ultra good, is it worth going for, and is it the next step for modern Android smartphones? Big questions, big shoes, let's see if Samsung fills them.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
What we like
  • New design, looks sharp, neat, means business
  • Gorilla Armor is still excellent for its anti-reflective properties
  • Performance is great, even if stressing benchmarks can get it to throttle
What we don't like
  • New camera lenses and their "floating" style will gather gunk
  • Same old battery capacity, battery life, charging speeds
  • Speakers got a minor upgrade, but we wanted more
8
PhoneArena Rating
7.7
Price Class Average
Battery Life
8
8
Photo Quality
8.2
7.3
Video Quality
7.1
6.5
Charging
6.8
6.5
Performance Peak
8.2
7.2
Performance Daily
8.5
7.9
Display Quality
9
8.3
Design
8
8.1
Wireless Charging
6.4
7.2
Biometrics
8
7.8
Audio
8
8
Software
8
8.3
Why the score?
This device scores 3.8% better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Honor Magic6 RSR Porsche Design
How do we rate?

Phone Arena's rating strives to use the full scale of 1 to 10, which is why the device score may look a bit "low". That is certainly not the case — in order to combat "review score inflation", we have developed a series of tests and scoring criteria, which take subjectivity out of the equation (as much as possible) and give the phone a 1 to 10 score in every major category. In order to help you get an idea of where the phone sits among its peers, there's also a "price class average" guide. As you can see, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is doing quite well for itself!


Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs


Let's take a look at the specs sheet and compare it to last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra to see how the new Samsung flagship has evolved!

Samsung Galaxy S25 UltraSamsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
A softer, rounded corner designStark rectangular design, with flat top and bottom
Slightly thinner, lighter (8.2 mm and 218 g)8.6 mm thin, 233 g
Titanium covered frameTitanium covered frame
The fastest Qualcomm chip –– the 3nm Snapdragon 8 EliteSnapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, 4 nm, still pretty good
Corning Gorilla Armor 2, excellent anti-reflective coatingCorning Gorilla Armor, excellent anti-reflective coating
12 GB / 256 GB
12 GB / 512 GB
12 GB / 1 TB		12 GB / 256 GB
12 GB / 512 GB
12 GB / 1 TB
Wi-Fi 7Wi-Fi 7
45 W wired, 15 W Qi2 wireless charging (no magnets)45 W wired, 15 W Qi wireless charging

Design and Display

New frame!


The Ultra models have traditionally featured a sharp rectangular design, inherited from the old Galaxy Note line. Their side frame was still rounded off, where your fingers naturally rest. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with fully flat sides all around. The corners of the phone are slightly arched, breaking that pointy rectangle look, but not by a lot. It still has that "all business" look from the front.

No question, it's still rated IP68 for water- and dust-resistance, and Galaxy S25 Ultra still includes the fan-favorite S Pen. It's also slightly thinner and lighter than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a 0.4 mm reduction in thickness and 14 grams shaved off its weight. Though, when holding both, the difference is miniscule if any.

There's no major change in the placement of power and volume buttons, speakers, S Pen slot, camera lenses, and selfie camera punch-hole. Though the main camera rings appear slightly lifted off the phone's body, but they create a nice little gap to collect all of your pocket lint. We now know that was an intentional design decision, and Samsung calls it "floating cameras". It's meant to signify how powerful the cameras are... somehow?

When it comes to colors, the top-tier Ultra phones feature "muted" titanium paintjobs. The Galaxy S25 Ultra's selection of shades is Black, Gray, Silver Blue, and White Silver, with exclusive colors on Samsung.com being Pinkgold, Jetblack, and Jadegreen. Our excitement over Jetblack was for naught. While the regular black comes with a matte silver-ish titanium frame, the Jetblack edition comes with black frame and black back... Not shiny or glossy, all matte. It's fine, they look mature and like they mean business, but if you are looking for a more "fun" phone, maybe look into the Galaxy S25 and S25+ for their colors.


Samsung's AMOLED panels have been at their peak for some time now, with the latest iteration branded as Dynamic AMOLED 2X. This highlights the adaptive refresh rate (1-120 Hz) and impressive peak brightness, now reaching 2,600 nits. The Galaxy S25 Ultra retains these features, with the only noticeable change being its size. Thanks to slightly thinner bezels, the screen diagonal has increased from 6.8 inches on the S24 Ultra to 6.9 inches. The difference is minimal and barely noticeable in everyday use.

Both models feature Gorilla Armor glass on the front. The S25 Ultra specs say Gorilla Armor 2, but there's no change in how it looks. The low reflectivity seems to be the same — light reflections are a bit more bluish, but the same in level of brightness as before. That's to say — very low, the visibility of these displays is awesome.

Display Measurements:




Essentially, the display remains the same outstanding panel, offering infinite contrast, sharp resolution, vivid colors, HDR support, and a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. For fans of the Vivid color mode, there are now three stages of "vividness" to pick from. In case you are missing the hot AMOLED saturation from years back, you will be happy when dialing that up to 3.

Beneath the screen, there's the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which Samsung has refined over several generations. It is exceptionally fast and accurate, requiring just a brief touch on the indicated area. Face unlock is also available, but since it relies solely on the selfie camera, it isn’t as secure or widely accepted for banking or payment apps.

Camera

Another year, another 200 megapixels


The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a very familiar camera specs sheet — 200 MP main, 10 MP 3x zoom, 50 MP 5x zoom, and 50 MP ultra-wide camera. Kind of like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the only thing different is the ultra-wide camera, which was 12 MP on the S24 Ultra.

Read more about the Galaxy S25 Ultra camera here.

PhoneArena Camera Score:


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 165 87 23 27 28
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 156 162 83 24 28 28
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 154 158 82 24 28 25
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 151 159 84 23 26 27
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 150 75 21 28 26
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 156 151 77 21 28 24
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 154 150 76 23 27 24
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 151 142 76 20 25 21
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

While the module seems to be mostly the same, there are some minor tweaks done on the software side. The Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn't oversharpen as much as its predecessors, and it's slightly better at exposing nighttime shots than the S24 Ultra. In general, there's a minor upgrade to be observed here.

Recommended Stories

The new processor and the power of AI do unlock more features. There's the brighter nighttime exposure, but also a new filters system. Kind of like Apple's Photographic Styles, you can now take photos with multiple user-adjustable filters in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. You can even change filters and their settings after a photo was taken, from within the Gallery app editor.

The 12 MP camera on the front of the device seems unchanged. That's just fine, it's been good thus far, giving us great selfies with sharp details and balanced dynamics.

Video Thumbnail

For video, we have a strange turn in results. The clips from the Galaxy S25 Ultra come out more greenish, more vivid than from the S24 Ultra. Stabilization seems to be on par, and details look great on both, especially when zooming in. It's quite impressive how far these phones have come.

Performance

3nm in the right direction


Qualcomm has officially unveiled its latest and fastest chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, now built on a 3 nm process for greater power and improved energy efficiency. This marks the second time Qualcomm has rebranded its flagship chips in recent years. Oh well, no confusion here!

Powering the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Snapdragon 8 Elite comes with the "for Galaxy" branding, indicating a slight overclock compared to the standard version. According to Samsung and Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Elite boasts a 30% faster CPU, 37% faster GPU, and 40% faster NPU, compared to last year's S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (for Galaxy).

The Galaxy S25 Ultra also features a 40% larger vapor cooling chamber to maintain consistent performance from the Snapdragon 8 Elite. At least, that's what we hoped before launching the tests.

Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra3137
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra2187
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max3331
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL1967
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra9769
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra6669
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max8106
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL4775
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra6208
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra4960
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max4567
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL2569
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra2981
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra2710
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max3009
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL2044
View all

And yes, the Galaxy S25 Ultra did get very respectable top scores on the benchmarks. But it's worth noting, it takes up to 2 cycles of the 3DMark Wildlife Extreme stress test for the processor to throttle down to 4,000 points. By cycle 7, it starts hovering around 3,000 points until the end of the test. This is very close to what an iPhone 16 Pro Max with an Apple A18 Pro would do. But a more optimized phone, like the gaming uber-machine Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, can stick to a score of 5,900 for the full test.

OK, fine, so it's not a king of the stress tests. How is the Galaxy S25 Ultra in real life? Very snappy! It opens apps fast, it scrolls fluidly, it's fun to use. No complaints from us.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra offers the same configurations as its predecessor: 12 GB of RAM paired with storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB.

On the bright side, Samsung is currently offering early adopters incentives during the pre-order period, such as "free storage upgrades" and attractive trade-in deals to celebrate the launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Software



The Galaxy S25 Ultra ships with Android 15 and One UI 7. It introduces a redesigned user interface, new Live Notifications reminiscent of the iPhone's Dynamic Island widget, and some more new AI-powered features. These include AI Select, which acts like a supercharged version of Circle to Search, instantly recognizing everything on your screen, and a multi-modal brain, allowing users to link queries across multiple apps and sources, executing actions within other apps seamlessly.

Interestingly, these features are part of Google's Gemini AI framework, which means they'll also roll out to the Galaxy S24 series and other recent Android devices. Bixby is still there... hidden in the Settings. By default, when holding the phone's side button, you call up Gemini, but you can set that up to be Bixby instead.

You are also getting 6 months of Gemini Advanced for free with a Galaxy S25 Ultra, with 2 TB of cloud storage, too. Apparently, Samsung's and Google's partnership is deepening.

The S25 Ultra also upgrades its video editor with an Audio Eraser feature that cleans up vocal audio, much like the iPhone 16 Pro’s Audio Mix, which can make voices sound studio-quality. It's a bit less robust, it doesn't have multiple modes like the iPhone does. But you get to pick from different categories of sounds to "erase" — voice, random noise, or music that happened to be in the video. It does an OK job of it.

We do have to mention the S Pen here. Don't worry, it's as great as ever, but it has shed its Bluetooth functionality. This means, you can no longer use the S Pen as a remote shutter button, as a remote play key for your music, or to do that magic wand wavey thing in the air and navigate through the phone. If you've forgotten that those features are even there — don't worry, so have we. It makes sense why Samsung would remove them. They required the S Pen to have a battery and be charged, and nobody really used them that much.

With a 7-year software support commitment, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could remain relevant until 2032. That’s a long lifespan for a smartphone, making it a great option for those who prefer not to upgrade frequently.

Battery Life and Charging

More of the same


The Galaxy S25 Ultra still sticks to that comfortable 5,000 mAh, instead of pushing the envelope like some manufacturers are trying to. 

So, any gains in endurance will all be up to the 3 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite's efficiency, and maybe some software optimizations. Well, how is it?

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
4685 mAh
 8h 30min 22h 39min 10h 24min 12h 4min
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
5000 mAh
 7h 39min 20h 6min 8h 18min 13h 53min
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
5060 mAh
 7h 18min 18h 52min 9h 24min 10h 4min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33%
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
5000 mAh
 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33%
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
5060 mAh
 1h 23min Untested 63% Untested
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
4685 mAh
 1h 42min 1h 58min 57% 42%
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


So, the battery life of the S25 Ultra is very much similar to the S24 Ultra, with about half an hour of endurance added. That's fine, but not a champion. We can still rely on it to last a day, for sure, and definitely a day and a half after the honeymoon period is over.

Charging capabilities remain the same, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra supporting up to 45 W wired charging. It also supports the new Qi2 wireless charging standard, potentially enabling 15 W wireless charging pucks. However, don’t expect compatibility with magnetic accessories. Magnets interfere with the S Pen's digitizer functionality, and Samsung has opted to avoid them altogether. You can still buy cases for the Galaxy S25 Ultra that have a magnetic ring in them — both official cases and 3rd party — and add that functionality.

Audio Quality and Haptics


The Galaxy S25 Ultra scored a small upgrade in the speakers department, too. It sounds slightly louder and slightly meatier than the S24 Ultra. Its bass response has shifted a bit, with a slight hump in the low, low mids instead of a deeper bottom end. It does still sound a bit honky in the mids, and it does still compress slightly when you pump up the volume. While the sound is quite good for what you would expect from a phone, it's still not quite Bluetooth speaker-like.

The haptics — no need to even go there. They've been excellent for some years now, and they still are. The clicks of the S25 Ultra are on point, quick, responsive, and satisfying.

Summary



The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a bit of a letdown. Yes, it's a great Android phone, it has all the bells and whistles, and it will probably be pretty popular throughout 2025. But, if you were looking for some meaningful upgrades over the S24 Ultra — you won't find them here. Even Samsung had trouble trying to stir up excitement for the S25 series, presenting AI features on-stage like they were the best thing since sliced bread... while they are mostly "Enhanced search".

That said, we live in a very different world now. You are probably not coming from an S24 Ultra. If this is a big leap of an upgrade for you, or your first premium smartphone, you will certainly be happy with it. There's a good reason why it doesn't bring a lot of improvements — Samsung has the formula down, and phones like Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra were already excellent. No surprise, so is the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Looking for the golden nugget of a secret tip? Look for a discounted Galaxy S24 Ultra. You didn't hear it from us!



Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've

Latest News

Netflix makes it easier for iOS users to binge their favorite TV shows
Netflix makes it easier for iOS users to binge their favorite TV shows
The Galaxy S25 Edge's leaked cameras may thrill you and disappoint you at the same time
The Galaxy S25 Edge's leaked cameras may thrill you and disappoint you at the same time
Apple, now would be the perfect time to reimagine the iPhone 4s
Apple, now would be the perfect time to reimagine the iPhone 4s
Hands-on image of Phone (3a) gives a clue to what Nothing has in mind
Hands-on image of Phone (3a) gives a clue to what Nothing has in mind
Light-show-capable JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker gets a lovely discount at Walmart
Light-show-capable JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker gets a lovely discount at Walmart
Vivo’s upcoming V50 premium mid-ranger looks stylish in leaked render
Vivo’s upcoming V50 premium mid-ranger looks stylish in leaked render
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless