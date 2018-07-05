



True wireless earbuds are exploding in popularity over the past few years. The segment was given a major boost by Apple and its AirPods but since then all the major (and countless smaller) players in the personal audio industry have joined in. As a result, the choice of great true wireless earbuds is so vast, picking the right pair for yourself can be a hassle. Luckily, we're here to answer the question: What are the best true wireless earbuds? There's more than one answer, however.









Best true wireless earbuds, a summarized list: Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2

Plantronics BackBeat Pro 5100

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Apple AirPods

Jaybird Vista

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Sony WF-1000XM3

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 To make things easier, we’ve narrowed it down to the 10 best true wireless earbuds. The selection has earbuds below $100 as well as some that cost as much as $300. Many of them offer premium features such as active noise canceling, but the quality of it can vary between the pairs. Whatever you’re looking for in terms of functions and design, you’ll likely find it below. So, let’s get to it!

Note: Тhe earphones are ordered by price from lowest to highest according to initial MSRP.









Plantroncs' contenders for best true wireless earbuds are the BackBeat Pro 5100. These earphones are smaller than most other pairs here and offer inconspicuous design if that's what you're looking for. Battery life is decent despite the compact body, you get up to 6.5 hours of listening on a single charge and another 13 hours stored within the charging case. Cases with larger batteries give you a bit more freedom but 19 hours isn't too bad either. A handy feature the Pro 5100s have is the auto play-pause function that triggers when you take them out of your ears. They also have an IP54 rating, which makes them sweat and water spray resistant, so rain and heavy workouts are no issue for these earbuds.









Samsung Galaxy Buds+





11 hours of battery life on a single charge, the longest battery life among true wireless earbuds right now. Granted, the case holds just one additional charge, but still, that's a total of 22 hours of music playback. The case also supports Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are a bit bulkier than the Plantronics pair but it's worth it. They come withof battery life on a single charge, the longest battery life among true wireless earbuds right now. Granted, the case holds just one additional charge, but still, that's a total ofof music playback. The case also supports wireless charging , something most of the others lack. Sound quality is great and the improved mics will ensure you'll be heard crystal clear during calls. If you're rocking a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, the Buds+ are the obvious choice for you. More detailed information you can find in our hands-on of the Galaxy Buds+









Apple AirPods





Even though they've been out for quite a while now, the Apple AirPods remain one of the best all-around true wireless solutions for casual music listeners. Sure, they're not perfect, but the combination between the $159 price point, exceptional audio quality, intuitiveness when it comes to their setup, and battery life, makes them something you should consider if you're in the market for a truly wireless pair.





5 hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours without having to recharge the case. If you want to learn more about them, check our The design may not be for everyone, especially for those looking for a workout buddy, but they're no doubt unmistakable when worn. For casual music listening, they're more that ideal for the occasion! They'll last youon a single charge and up towithout having to recharge the case. If you want to learn more about them, check our Apple AirPods review









Jaybird Vista





They Jaybird Vista are the pair to choose if you want to go off the beaten path. Both literally and figuratively. They're not as mainstream as most of the other brands and have a cool-looking design but beyond that, they're not only IPX7 certified for waterproofness, but also meet the U.S. military MIL-STD 810G rugged compliant standards, which makes them perfect for outdoor adventures. Unfortunately, the Jaybird Vista have a battery life of just 6 hours and the case provides only 10 on top of that for a total of 16 hours . Not enough for a camping trip in the wilderness. Still, for everyday use they









Jabra Elite Active 75t





Jabra has quickly became a brand that is toe-to-toe with the big names in the audio business. Its over-the-ear headphones had us impressed and so did the Elite Active 75t earbuds. They offer high-quality sound, a comfortable fit and 7.5 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 28 hours when using the charging case to top them up.





As with its other pairs, Jabra has made an extra effort to optimize these buds for talking on the phone. The combination of mics and software wizardry makes the Jabra Elite Active 75t some of the best true wireless earbuds for phone calls. For a more thorough look into them, read our Jabra Elite Active 75t review









Sony WF-1000XM3





We're entering the high-end of the true wireless earbuds spectrum and it shows. In this segment where all earbuds offer comparable sound in terms of quality, it becomes more a question of taste which one are the best. Still, many consider the Sony WF-1000XM3 to be the best true wireless earbuds right now (despite their terrible name). A big part of it is the amazing active noise canceling they provide. That does come at a cost, however. Despite the bulky body, the 1000XM3s offer only about 5 hours of playback time on one charge, with another 19 hours or so in the case.





Another drawback is the lack of water-resistance rating, which means you should probably avoid using them on rainy days or while working out. That's a bummer considering the high price but if those things aren't part of your everyday life, you'd be more than happy with the Sony WF-1000XM3s in your ears.









Beats Powerbeats Pro





We can't talk about headphones without including a pair of Beats by Dre at some point. The Powerbeats Pro are the only pair that hooks over your ear for extra safety during use. And you'd need that because these earbuds are all about your workout entertainment. They can run for 9 hours on a single charge, which is good because the charging case is big compared to most others. With it, you can have these on for a total of 24 hours .





Beats being an Apple brand comes with some benefits. Mostly if you're an iPhone user, that is. The Apple H1 chip ensures fast pairing and better connectivity overall, and the charging case comes with a Lightning port, which means one fewer cables to carry around. But even if you're an Android user, the Powerbeats Pro are the best true wireless earbuds for working out.







AirPods Pro





If you're in the Apple ecosystem but working out isn't your priority, then the AirPods Pro are an easy choice. Unlike the regular AirPods, the Pros come with active noise canceling that's rivalling that of the Sony pair in quality. The drivers of the AirPods Pro deliver exceptional highs and mids, but aren't the bassiest earbuds out there. The battery life is also on the lower end, lasting 4.5 hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours when using everything the charging case can offer.





Тhe Apple H1 chip is also on board and to top it all, the case comes with wireless charging. For iPhone users, the AirPods Pro are best noise canceling true wireless earbuds. Check our AirPods Pro review for an in-depth analysis.









Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2





If you want to stand out from the crowd with something a bit more special, then the new Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are here to help. Or almost here, depending on when you're reading this. The pair goes on sale on April 3. Naturally, we can't comment on the sound quality yet, but given the praise the original Momentums got, this second generation should only be better.





The Momentum 2s are objectively better in terms of battery life, however, now sporting 7 hours of playback time with a single charge and up to 28 hours when using the case to recharge. And that's with active noise canceling on, which of course this pair has. For some, these might be prohibitively expensive, but if you're looking for the best true wireless earbuds and price isn't a big factor, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 will be a delight for your ears.









Anker is known for making products that give you excellent bang for your buck and the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are no exception. They have clear sound over all frequencies and the second generation has improved bass capabilities as well, something earbuds often lack. The pair will last you foron its won, with 3 other charges ready and waiting in the case for a total ofof playback time. With Bluetooth 5 you'll get stable and fast connection. The only thing this pair is missing is the big brand name, but if you don't care about it, you won't go wrong by getting these. The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are the best true wireless earbuds under $100.