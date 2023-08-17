Apple AirPods 4: release date predictions, price, features, and news

Jump to sections:

Considering that the latest AirPods 3 are now priced at $179, and the AirPods 2 are priced at $129, it is likely that the next generation will be priced under $200. Prices have been increasing at a relatively rapid pace, so AirPods 4 might cost slightly more than the AirPods 3 did when it was launched in 2021.





AirPods 4 design





Regarding the design, we do not expect any significant changes from the AirPods 3. Looking at the history of AirPods, the design of the first-generation AirPods remained unchanged in the second generation. With this perspective, the AirPods 3 did receive design improvements, making it probable that the fourth generation will continue with the same design. Naturally, we'll need to await Apple's intentions.





AirPods 4 hardware and specs expectations





Many of the changes and enhancements that debuted with the third-generation AirPods were inspired by the first-generation AirPods Pro. Given this, it's quite plausible that the upcoming upgrades for the fourth-generation AirPods will be influenced by the second-generation AirPods Pro.



The next-gen AirPods are likely to borrow a key feature from the second-gen ‌AirPods Pro‌: the H2 chip. Right now, both the second and third-gen AirPods rock the H1 chip. The H2 chip, if Apple uses it, could help improve Personalized Spatial Audio, make pairing faster, and help make device swapping easier.



Should the AirPods 4 adopt the H2 chip, it might also feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Numerous Apple devices now come equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, making it a reasonable assumption that the fourth-generation AirPods will also incorporate this technology. Bluetooth 5.3 offers a faster and more reliable connection between your AirPods and iPhone or iPad.









He further asserts that the AirPods 4 will introduce a button press functionality for muting and unmuting during calls, alongside enhancements for seamless device switching among AirPods pairings.

AirPods 4 battery and charging expectations





As evident from recent rumors and leaks, it looks like Apple is transitioning from the Lightning port to USB-C . According to Bloomberg's Marc Gurman, all AirPods models and Apple accessories are set to shift from Lightning to USB-C by 2024. Consequently, the AirPods 4 will likely feature a USB-C port.









While the third-generation AirPods can be charged using MagSafe, a Qi wireless charger, or a Lightning cable, the latter might not be an option for the AirPods 4. The latest AirPods Pro also supports charging with an Apple Watch charger, suggesting that the AirPods 4 will likely offer this charging method as well.



Apple seems to extend charging technology beyond just the Pro models. Therefore, it is quite likely that this additional charging method will be present in the fourth-generation AirPods, providing users with increased flexibility.



If the AirPods 4 adopts the H2 chip with Bluetooth 5.3 it might have longer battery life. According to Mac Rumors, the H2 chip in the latest AirPods Pro adds an extra hour and a half of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation (which the AirPods 4 is not expected to support) turned on, compared to the prior model. If this were applied to the regular AirPods, it might mean a bump from five hours to approximately six and a half hours of battery life.

