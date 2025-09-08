The hot new Lenovo Idea Tab and Idea Tab Plus are up for grabs in the US at very competitive prices

Two devices, three models, plenty of reasons for you to consider a purchase





These Idea Tab Plus specs are nothing to sneeze at





12.1-inch LCD screen with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution;

MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor;

Android 15 ;

; Two guaranteed OS upgrades and four years of security patches;

8GB RAM;

128GB internal storage space;

microSD card slot;

13MP rear-facing camera;

8MP front-facing camera;

Four speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos;

10,200mAh battery;

45W charging support;

530 grams weight;

278.8 x 181.05 x 6.29mm dimensions;

Luna Grey color;

Lenovo Tab Pen included.



Marketed as "thinner than a notebook" and lighter "than a bottle of water", the Idea Tab Plus looks... about as sleek and stylish as an Android slate in its price bracket can look without making (too many) under-the-hood compromises. That Dimensity 6400 SoC, in case you're wondering, is the same one used by respectable new phones like the Realme 15T, although it's obviously not as fast as the Dimensity 8300 inside the costlier aforementioned Idea Tab Pro.

The 6.29mm waist, meanwhile, grows to 8.55mm at the tablet's thickest point (which is still not bad), with that battery likely to prove a key strength and selling point over other sub-$300 devices as it can purportedly last for up to 13 hours (of YouTube streaming) on a single (blazing fast) charge.

And these are the not-too-shabby Lenovo Idea Tab specs





11-inch display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate capabilities;

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor;

Android 15 ;

; Two guaranteed OS upgrades and four years of security patches;

4 and 8GB RAM options;

128GB internal storage space;

microSD card slot;

8MP rear-facing camera;

5MP front-facing camera;

Quad Dolby Atmos-enhanced speaker system;

7,040mAh battery;

20W charging support;

480 grams weight;

254.59 x 166.15 x 6.99mm dimensions;

Luna Grey color.



Unlike the single-model (in the US) Idea Tab Plus, the non-Plus Idea Tab comes with 4GB RAM at a retail price of $189.99 and 40 bucks more for an extra four gigs of the good stuff. Both variants seem to deliver pretty great value for your money, somewhat surprisingly supporting 90Hz screen refresh rate technology while squeezing a significantly smaller battery into a slightly thicker body than that of the larger Idea Tab Plus.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE duo is in (even bigger) trouble





When it comes to competitively priced mid-range tablets, it's hard to find better options available in the US today than the trio composed of the Lenovo Idea Tab, Idea Tab Plus, and Idea Tab Pro.









and Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus , for instance, feel (more than) a little overpriced for what they have to offer... even if they're clearly superior from an elegance standpoint. But the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus remarkably includes an S Pen-rivaling stylus in its considerably lower price, while the "standard" Idea Tab is arguably cheap enough to offset its otherwise obvious and bothersome flaws.





The Lenovo Idea Tab is likely to get a lower-cost rival in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 soon , but it doesn't look like that thing will be able to compete in the same league as far as raw power and battery life are concerned.

Should you pull the trigger?





the around right now. And yes, before you ask, I'm speaking from personal experience, as I've owned a few different Lenovo slates over the years, and I've (generally) been satisfied with everything from their build quality to their overall performance, battery life, sound quality, and screen quality. In my view (and I've gone on record with this opinion multiple times in the past), Lenovo makes best budget tablets around right now. And yes, before you ask, I'm speaking from personal experience, as I've owned a few different Lenovo slates over the years, and I've (generally) been satisfied with everything from their build quality to their overall performance, battery life, sound quality, and screen quality.



Can I guarantee that the Lenovo Idea Tab and Idea Tab Plus will please you in every one of those areas if you decide to make a purchase today? Absolutely not. But in terms of (theoretical) bang for your buck, these ultra-affordable big guys pretty much have no competition at the time of this writing, which I'm sure will be enough for many of you to take a (small) gamble on (one of) them.







