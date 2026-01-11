Apple Watch Series 11 becomes a no-brainer at its best price on Amazon
Packed with features and with a premium build, it's a must-have for every Apple user.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Apple Watch Series 11 is probably on the wishlists of every Apple user right now. If you’ve been eyeing one yourself, I believe you’ll be pleased to learn that Amazon is selling it for $100 off its price.Being Apple’s latest smartwatch for non-outdoor aficionados, the
Amazon has sold over 8K units in the past month alone, meaning the offer could expire soon. And given how incredible Apple’s latest smartwatch is, believe me, you definitely don’t want to pass this opportunity up.
As a proper modern top-tier smartwatch, our friend here has a sleek design and high-end aluminum build, offering a premium feel and look. Meanwhile, its scratch-resistant OLED display ensures fast navigation between menus, all while ensuring the watch can take some accidental bashes into chairs, doors, tables—you name it.
Of course, the watch still includes essential safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection. Running on watchOS also means you can download a wide range of third‑party apps directly from the App Store, while the built‑in NFC functionality lets you make contactless payments directly from your wrist. Smart notifications and phone call support are also present.
Furthermore, both the 42mm and 46mm versions of the GPS-only model are discounted by $100, allowing you to pick the variant that best matches your taste and needs. This means you can score a brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 for under $300, which is the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this handsome fella on Amazon. Just be sure to act fast and capitalize on it now, as there’s no telling when this generous promo might become a thing of the past.
Recommended For You
Amazon has sold over 8K units in the past month alone, meaning the offer could expire soon. And given how incredible Apple’s latest smartwatch is, believe me, you definitely don’t want to pass this opportunity up.
As a proper modern top-tier smartwatch, our friend here has a sleek design and high-end aluminum build, offering a premium feel and look. Meanwhile, its scratch-resistant OLED display ensures fast navigation between menus, all while ensuring the watch can take some accidental bashes into chairs, doors, tables—you name it.
Beyond its tough, yet sleek design, the watch comes loaded with features. In fact, it boasts all the health-tracking functionalities a smartwatch of this caliber is expected to come with, including sleep and stress tracking and ECG. It even comes with an AI-powered Workout Buddy designed to, well, be your workout partner and motivate you during your training sessions.
Of course, the watch still includes essential safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection. Running on watchOS also means you can download a wide range of third‑party apps directly from the App Store, while the built‑in NFC functionality lets you make contactless payments directly from your wrist. Smart notifications and phone call support are also present.
For me, the only real compromise here is battery life. Like every non‑Ultra Apple Watch, the Series 11 can last a whole day on a single charge, but you’ll likely have to charge it overnight. But with everything else it brings to the table, I honestly think that the Apple Watch Series 11 is an easy recommendation. That’s why I encourage you to act quickly and snag one at a bargain price now while you can!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: