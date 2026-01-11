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Apple Watch Series 11 becomes a no-brainer at its best price on Amazon

Packed with features and with a premium build, it's a must-have for every Apple user.

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A close-up of the Apple Watch Series 11 on a wrist.
       View now at Amazon  
Being Apple’s latest smartwatch for non-outdoor aficionados, the Apple Watch Series 11 is probably on the wishlists of every Apple user right now. If you’ve been eyeing one yourself, I believe you’ll be pleased to learn that Amazon is selling it for $100 off its price.

Furthermore, both the 42mm and 46mm versions of the GPS-only model are discounted by $100, allowing you to pick the variant that best matches your taste and needs. This means you can score a brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 for under $300, which is the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this handsome fella on Amazon. Just be sure to act fast and capitalize on it now, as there’s no telling when this generous promo might become a thing of the past.

Apple Watch Series 11: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (25%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 11 in both size configurations. That means you can get Apple's latest top-tier smartwatch for just under $300 if you hurry up and pull the trigger on this deal now. The watch is loaded with features and is the perfect companion for every Apple user. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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Amazon has sold over 8K units in the past month alone, meaning the offer could expire soon. And given how incredible Apple’s latest smartwatch is, believe me, you definitely don’t want to pass this opportunity up.

As a proper modern top-tier smartwatch, our friend here has a sleek design and high-end aluminum build, offering a premium feel and look. Meanwhile, its scratch-resistant OLED display ensures fast navigation between menus, all while ensuring the watch can take some accidental bashes into chairs, doors, tables—you name it.

Beyond its tough, yet sleek design, the watch comes loaded with features. In fact, it boasts all the health-tracking functionalities a smartwatch of this caliber is expected to come with, including sleep and stress tracking and ECG. It even comes with an AI-powered Workout Buddy designed to, well, be your workout partner and motivate you during your training sessions.

Of course, the watch still includes essential safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection. Running on watchOS also means you can download a wide range of third‑party apps directly from the App Store, while the built‑in NFC functionality lets you make contactless payments directly from your wrist. Smart notifications and phone call support are also present.

For me, the only real compromise here is battery life. Like every non‑Ultra Apple Watch, the Series 11 can last a whole day on a single charge, but you’ll likely have to charge it overnight. But with everything else it brings to the table, I honestly think that the Apple Watch Series 11 is an easy recommendation. That’s why I encourage you to act quickly and snag one at a bargain price now while you can!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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