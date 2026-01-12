Expecting a Galaxy Z Flip 8 camera upgrade? Prepare to be disappointed!
A credible new rumor claims that Samsung's next flip-style foldable will keep its predecessor's cameras unchanged.
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If you're looking forward to Samsung's 2026 addition to the hugely popular Galaxy Z Flip lineup rather than the two different book-style foldables the company is widely expected to release this year, the typically very trustworthy folks over at GalaxyClub in the Netherlands have some pretty bad news for you today (translated here).
50 + 12 + 10 megapixels = not enough firepower for many demanding shutterbugs
Look, we all know that megapixel counts are not the only factor that influences the quality of pics and videos recorded by a phone (or a dedicated camera), but, well, they're clearly among the key details that can contribute to a positive or negative imaging experience.
That's a 10MP front camera on the Z Flip 7, and the Z Flip 8 is not expected to change that number. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
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As such, it's undeniably disappointing to hear (from a reliable source, no less) that Samsung plans to use essentially the same camera equipment on this year's Galaxy Z Flip 8 as on last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7, and worse yet, 2024's Galaxy Z Flip 6 as well.
We're talking both a (seemingly) unchanged dual rear-facing snapper system composed of 50 and 12MP sensors and a single 10MP front-facing camera that would be underwhelming (at the very least) even if it wasn't inspired by... all previous Galaxy Z Flip generations.
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That's right, the first-ever Z Flip edition employed a 10MP selfie snapper all the way back in 2020, and after six and a half years, Samsung is unlikely to add even two megapixels to that number.
Are you okay with the Z Flip 8's rumored cameras?
Yes, as long as the price also goes unchanged
9.3%
Yes, as long as Samsung brings key upgrades in other areas
25.58%
I don't think so, but I'll wait to see the cameras in action
18.6%
Absolutely not
46.51%
Now, is it possible that the Z Flip 8 will adopt one or several different imaging sensors compared to its predecessor? Definitely, but for the time being, we have no substantial reasons to expect any sort of... substantial upgrade in this particular department over the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Will the Galaxy Z Flip 8 be able to fend off the competition?
Paradoxically, that's also a strong possibility, at least based on recent history. At first glance, Motorola's Razr Ultra, Razr Plus (2025), and Razr (2025) all have the edge on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 as far as camera capabilities are concerned, but out in the real world... things are not as simple.
And while it's probably no surprise that the affordable Motorola Razr (2025) falls short of the photography skills of its much costlier rival, it is a little shocking to see the 50 + 50MP dual camera setup on the back of the premium Razr Ultra earn a lower score in our in-depth tests than the 50 + 12MP rear-facing snappers of the Z Flip 7.
Surprisingly or not, the Z Flip 7 produces better photographs than the Razr Ultra. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Incredibly enough, the same goes for the Razr Ultra's third 50MP camera as well, which is in charge of self-portraits and somehow inferior to the Galaxy Z Flip 7's 12MP selfie snapper when it comes to real-life clarity.
Now, I can't tell you much about Motorola's 2026 Razr lineup at the time of this writing, but if Samsung does change at least one of the Z Flip 8's two rear-facing imaging sensors while continuing to work its software optimizing magic, I will no longer be shocked if the theoretically inferior cameras come out on top in actual performance.
Could this apparent lack of upgrades be viewed as good news?
Before you rush to reject what may sound like an outlandish idea, you should keep in mind that a number of major new phones could cost more than their predecessors this year. That's not expected to happen with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 (at least for now), and one of the reasons why Samsung might be able to keep the price unchanged are these unchanged cameras.
If the Z Flip 8 manages to retain the Z Flip 7's price point while reducing the weight and thickness, Samsung could have a big hit on its hands... again. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Given that our comprehensive Galaxy Z Flip 7 review gave last year's powerful clamshell high marks for its camera performance, I believe that would totally be the right decision on Samsung's part... as long as the Z Flip 8 does bring something new in a couple of other departments. And no, just an upgraded processor will not cut it.
A reduced weight number, on the other hand, sounds positively dreamy, which is why I'm not completely buying it at the moment. In short, it's probably wise to wait and see what the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be all about before being too disappointed with its far too familiar-sounding cameras.
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