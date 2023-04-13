Best Prime Day Phone Deals 2023: best expected discounts for Prime members
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There's a big shopping event coming on the mobile tech horizon, and it's coming fast. We're talking about Amazon Prime Day, planned to happen from July 12-13 this year. Amazon's epic Prime phone deals are bound to help you get your next phone for cheap!
This huge shopping event is one of the two main shopping events of the year, and deal hunters are delighted each year with awesome Amazon Prime phone deals, as well as deals on other devices in the mobile tech market.
The event is known for offering generous discounts on almost everything. Prime Day deals on phones range from 30% on the hottest Galaxy phones available, to even half price (50% off) on some Motorola models. During Prime Day, it's usual to see $100-$250 discounts on Pixel or OnePlus phones.
This huge shopping event is one of the two main shopping events of the year, and deal hunters are delighted each year with awesome Amazon Prime phone deals, as well as deals on other devices in the mobile tech market.
We at PhoneArena have been covering this hot event every year since 2016. We've focused on delivering to you the best Prime Day cell phone deals the second they appear at the retailer. We've also reviewed all the phones we're including in our picks with the best phone deals on Prime Day, so you'll be sure you get a great deal on a device that's worth it, to begin with.
The event is known for offering generous discounts on almost everything. Prime Day deals on phones range from 30% on the hottest Galaxy phones available, to even half price (50% off) on some Motorola models. During Prime Day, it's usual to see $100-$250 discounts on Pixel or OnePlus phones.
This article will provide the best Prime Day cell phone deals that we're going to see at the event and we also share with you what to expect so you can prepare your budget ahead of time. We'll also give you valuable insight on questions you might be asking yourself to plan for the shopping spree, and you will be able to browse some hot Amazon phone deals ahead of the event.
Jump to:
iPhone deals
As you may probably know, iPhones rarely get big discounts during Prime Day. However, that doesn't mean there are no discounts on Apple's devices. Last year, the best iPhone Prime Day deals were actually seen on Best Buy and Walmart, where we saw around $100 off on the flagship iPhone 13 models.
At Amazon, the best discounts were on refurbished iPhone models. This year, we have the iPhone 14 family to look forward to, and we can expect these hot phones to get discounted during Prime Day, mainly probably at Best Buy.
iPhone deals at Amazon before Prime Day
If you're impatient to wait until July, you can score one of the deals on iPhones we found for you down below:
Samsung deals
If you're looking for a Samsung phone deal during the Prime Day shopping event, chances are you'll be able to score a big discount! During the shopping event, we usually see generous Samsung phone Prime Day deals. For example, last year we saw a generous 30% off on devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra (which was the reigning Samsung flagship at the time). The foldable phones Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 were also 30% off at Amazon, no strings attached!
We can expect a similar scenario to unfold this year, so if you've been eyeing a new phone like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the Z Fold 4, you may get lucky and get it at a bargain price during the shopping event. Basically, Samsung deals are among the best Prime Day cell phone deals usually, so things are looking great on that front.
Samsung Galaxy deals at Amazon before Prime Day
Amazon always has some discounts going on. If you can't wait until July and you want your new phone now, check out the deals that are live right now at Amazon for Samsung Galaxy phones:
Google Pixel deals
For Google Pixel 6 adopters (which was the flagship line by Google at the time of last year's Prime Event), things were glorious during the shopping event. The Pixel 6 Pro saw a generous $200 discount at Amazon (for the unlocked version). Which means we could see a similar thing for the Pixel 7 Pro this year. Other retailers like Best Buy are also likely to join in at the sales, and there you will also be able to score a notable Pixel discount.
All in all, we expect to see great Google Pixel Prime Day deals this year.
Google Pixel deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day
Feeling impatient? Check out what Amazon has in terms of Google Pixel deals right now:
Motorola deals
Last year's Prime event was a great opportunity to get a Motorola phone for crazy cheap. A wide variety of Moto phones got discounted during the event, from budget-friendly options to mid-rangers to even flagship phones or eye-catching phones like the Razr. We are talking big deals here: Motorola Edge from 2021 was 43% off at Amazon, the foldable Moto Razr again 43% off, while models from the Moto G series, including the Moto G Stylus, had discounts ranging 30-35%.
This year, we expect to see the same (if not better) Motorola Prime Day deals. You can safely gear up for 30-35% off on Moto G phones from this year, and some even higher discounts on more expensive devices.
Motorola phones deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day
Enjoy the deals available right now at Amazon for Motorola phones:
OnePlus deals
We expect generous OnePlus deals at Prime Day as well. Last year, we saw the hot and very capable OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10 Pro discounted at Amazon (11% off for the 10 Pro, which is quite generous). Pretty much we can expect to see a similar scenario this year as well, probably with the new OnePlus 11 this time (older models will probably get discounted as well!)
On top of that, Amazon may also discount more budget-friendly and mid-range options from OnePlus during Prime Day, like, for example, the OnePlus Nord 2.
OnePlus phone deals live right now
Amazon never runs out of deals. Check out the offers live right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day on OnePlus phones:
There's on important thing to mention. For you to be able to get a Prime Day discount at Amazon during the event, you have to be a Prime Member. You can click the link below and get your Prime subscription ready to score some generous phone discounts:
Are Prime Day cell phone deals worth it?
That's a very good question and there is no definitive answer on whether or not Prime Day deals on cell phones are worth it. Getting an iPhone with a big Prime Day discount is an interesting challenge; however, last year in July, cell phone deals rocked. The new at the time iPhone 13 series got discounted by $100. In the Android phone department, especially on models from Samsung and Motorola, as well as OnePlus, the deals were epic!
Cell phone deals on Prime Day are worth it especially when it's a pure discount, like Amazon or Best Buy. Of course, choosing a good plan with your carrier related to a deal for a phone you like is also good strategy, just make sure you calculate everything yourself and don't forget to ask your carrier whatever question comes to mind in case you're wondering about a deal.
How to get the best cell phone deals on Prime Day?
Although finding the best deal is somewhat a challenge, we have some tips that might come handy when the sale event begins. First off, we recommend making sure to track price changes on a product you have set your eyes on.
In order to monitor price changes on a phone you like, you can add it to your card without ordering, and that way, you can get notified by Amazon if the price tag changes. Additionally, you can compare the same device's price at other retailers or at your carrier to get a bigger picture of the deal you're thinking of going for.
On the topic of getting the best Prime Day deal, we even have a nice guide on how to shop Prime Day deals, with tips and tricks you can use during the sales to make the best purchase.
How to pick the best smartphone deal?
We get it, the smartphone market is saturated, and it's often hard to figure out if a deal is really... a deal, or you are getting very little value for your money.
OK, here are a few rules of thumb:
- Check model year - devices from 2023 or 2022 will always be the best to go for, as they are fresh, powerful, and still get the latest software. Exception:
- Yesterday's flagship is better than today's midranger - a Galaxy S21 (2021) will be the better phone than a Galaxy A53 (2022). One was made to be the top-tier phone of its time, the other one was made to meet a budget. And the old flagship will come at massive discounts! Obviously, there's a threshold of how back you can go with this rule.
- Make sure you scroll through the color options - some devices get bigger discounts only in certain paintjobs.
- Don't shy away from carrier contracts - if you are approaching the end of your current contract or have already passed the date, it's a great time to re-subscribe and get an awesome phone deal to boot.
- Consider trade-in? Typically, you can get better money for your old phone on the second-hand market. However, selling the phone yourself can be an ordeal, especially if you need to figure out shipping or communicating with rude buyers. During the sales events, some stores are running so-called "enhanced trade-ins" that can give you better value for your phone, with no extra headaches attached!
- Before you pull the trigger - make sure that deal really is a... deal. Websites like camelcamelcamel.com will show you the pricing history of products, lowest-ever price, and recent price. That way, you can figure out if you really are saving as much as it says on the device's page, or if it's smoke and mirrors.
- Pull the trigger - once you've made sure you've found a bargain — the bargain that you want — there's little time for hesitation. Sales events usually don't last long and products circulate out from the deal spotlight (or they sell out due to limited quantities).
Conclusion
As you can see, Prime Day cell phone deals are rocking each year, and the same will happen this year. There will be a wide variety of awesome deals to pick from during Amazon Prime Day, including on hot phones like the latest Galaxies, Pixels, and OnePlus. Motorola fans will also get some epic discounts. In order to make the most of these deals, we encourage you to stay informed, prepare a budget and a list of mobile tech devices you're interested in, and be ready to shop when the time comes. We can assure you - those Prime Day deals on phones will be hot!