Best Prime Day Phone Deals 2023: best expected discounts for Prime members

This article will provide the best Prime Day cell phone deals that we're going to see at the event and we also share with you what to expect so you can prepare your budget ahead of time. We'll also give you valuable insight on questions you might be asking yourself to plan for the shopping spree, and you will be able to browse some hot Amazon phone deals ahead of the event.







iPhone deals







As you may probably know, iPhones rarely get big discounts during Prime Day. However, that doesn't mean there are no discounts on Apple's devices. Last year, the best iPhone Prime Day deals were actually seen on Best Buy and Walmart, where we saw around $100 off on the flagship iPhone 13 models.





At Amazon, the best discounts were on refurbished iPhone models. This year, we have the iPhone 14 family to look forward to, and we can expect these hot phones to get discounted during Prime Day, mainly probably at Best Buy.







iPhone deals at Amazon before Prime Day

If you're impatient to wait until July, you can score one of the deals on iPhones we found for you down below:

Save with a renewed iPhone 14 at Amazon Currently, new iPhones are retailing at regular prices at Amazon. However, if you're looking to find a deal on an iPhone, you'll be lucky if you're okay to go with a renewed variant. Renewed iPhones are used iPhones that have been refurbished to work and look like new. $34 off (5%) Buy at Amazon Renewed iPhone 14 Pro Max at Amazon: save with a renewed iPhone You can also get the big and badass iPhone 14 Pro Max at Amazon and you can save if you go for a renewed version. The product is refurbished, fully functional, and in excellent condition. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Understandably, renewed iPhones cost less than a new iPhone. $61 off (6%) Buy at Amazon





Samsung deals









We can expect a similar scenario to unfold this year, so if you've been eyeing a new phone like the

We can expect a similar scenario to unfold this year, so if you've been eyeing a new phone like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the Z Fold 4 , you may get lucky and get it at a bargain price during the shopping event. Basically, Samsung deals are among the best Prime Day cell phone deals usually, so things are looking great on that front.





Samsung Galaxy deals at Amazon before Prime Day Amazon always has some discounts going on. If you can't wait until July and you want your new phone now, check out the deals that are live right now at Amazon for Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S23 at Amazon: save 13% Amazon has a great limited-time deal at the new and powerful Galaxy S23. You can now get this phone with 13% off. This awesome offer doesn't requite a trade-in or any carrier contract (the phone is unlocked). All four colors the Galaxy S23 is available in are discounted right now at Amazon. Hurry, as this deal may not last long! $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23 Ultra at Amazon: save an epic 17% Amazon has a generous limited-time deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra as well. We don't know when this deal will expire, so if you've been eyeing this device, don't hesitate and pull the trigger! All four colors are currently discounted at Amazon. $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 4: now 21% off at Amazon Another awesome discount is available for the powerful foldable phone Galaxy Z Fold 4. This phone can now be yours with a hefty 21% off, no needs for trade-ins or carrier contracts to get this discount. Just like the Galaxy S23 deals here, this deal is also available for a limited time. $400 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel deals

For Google Pixel 6 adopters (which was the flagship line by Google at the time of last year's Prime Event), things were glorious during the shopping event. The

For Google Pixel 6 adopters (which was the flagship line by Google at the time of last year's Prime Event), things were glorious during the shopping event. The Pixel 6 Pro saw a generous $200 discount at Amazon (for the unlocked version). Which means we could see a similar thing for the Pixel 7 Pro this year. Other retailers like Best Buy are also likely to join in at the sales, and there you will also be able to score a notable Pixel discount.



All in all, we expect to see great Google Pixel Prime Day deals this year.

Google Pixel deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day Feeling impatient? Check out what Amazon has in terms of Google Pixel deals right now:



Pixel 7 Pro: 17% off at Amazon Amazon has a sweet 17% discount on the Pixel 7 Pro right now. You can get this powerful Google Pixel phone for a great price at the moment. This is a limited-time deal and doesn't require trade-ins or contracts. Don't miss out! $150 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6a: huge 33% off right now at Amazon Awesomely enough, the Pixel 6a is now more affordable than ever with this epic deal at Amazon months ahead of Prime Day. You can get the unlocked Pixel 6a at an irresistible price. Again, no trade-ins or carrier contracts are required for you to benefit from this offer. But you can trade in and save even more! $150 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Save 21% on the Pixel 7 at Amazon now Another great deal at Amazon is on the 'vanilla' Pixel 7. Right now, you can save a notable 21% off the retail price of this phone. All three colors that this phone is available in are discounted at the moment. This is again a limited-time deal, so don't hesitate too much as it may be gone soon! $150 off (21%) Buy at Amazon

Motorola deals



Last year's Prime event was a great opportunity to get a Motorola phone for crazy cheap. A wide variety of Moto phones got discounted during the event, from budget-friendly options to mid-rangers to even flagship phones or eye-catching phones like the Razr. We are talking big deals here: Motorola Edge from 2021 was 43% off at Amazon, the foldable Moto Razr again 43% off, while models from the Moto G series, including the Moto G Stylus , had discounts ranging 30-35%.

This year, we expect to see the same (if not better) Motorola Prime Day deals. You can safely gear up for 30-35% off on Moto G phones from this year, and some even higher discounts on more expensive devices.



Motorola phones deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day Enjoy the deals available right now at Amazon for Motorola phones: Moto G Stylus (2022) now 43% off at Amazon If you're looking for an affordable Moto phone with a Stylus, you're in luck. Amazon currently has a generous offer on the Moto G Stylus from 2022. You can save 43% off its list price at the moment. Also, you can save even more if you trade-in with the retailer. $130 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Moto G Power (2022): save 44% right now (lowest price in 30 days) Another great discount at Amazon is on the Moto G Power from 2022. This budget-friendly phone is now even more affordable with this 44% discount. You don't need a contract with a carrier or a device to trade-in to get this discount. Hurry, as this deal may not last very long! $110 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2022): 10% off at Amazon right now If you want a more mid-rangey phone, you can go for the Motorola Edge from 2022. This phone is now discounted by 10% at Amazon with no strings attached (no carrier contracts required, no trade-ins required). $60 off (10%) Buy at Amazon

OnePlus deals

We expect generous OnePlus deals at Prime Day as well. Last year, we saw the hot and very capable OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10 Pro discounted at Amazon (11% off for the 10 Pro, which is quite generous). Pretty much we can expect to see a similar scenario this year as well, probably with the new OnePlus 11 this time (older models will probably get discounted as well!)

On top of that, Amazon may also discount more budget-friendly and mid-range options from OnePlus during Prime Day, like, for example, the

On top of that, Amazon may also discount more budget-friendly and mid-range options from OnePlus during Prime Day, like, for example, the OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus phone deals live right now Amazon never runs out of deals. Check out the offers live right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day on OnePlus phones: OnePlus 10 Pro: now 31% off at Amazon The OnePlus 10 Pro is still a great and capable smartphone even in 2023. If you want to get it, you can do so with a great discount at Amazon right now. The phone is 31% off, and the deal doesn't require trade-ins or carrier contracts. Don't hesitate! $250 off (31%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T: now 23% off Amazon has another hot deal on a OnePlus phone. This offer shaves off 23% off the OnePlus 10T's list price. On top of that, you can save even more if you decide to trade in your old phone with Amazon (amount of the trade-in discount depends on the condition and the age of your phone, as well as the model, so do keep that in mind). $150 off (23%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Nord N200: now 25% off at Amazon Amazon has an excellent discount on the OnePlus Nord N200 5G as well. If you're looking for a mid-ranger for less money, you're in luck this time. This great offer doesn't require a trade-in or a contract with a carrier, so you can just order this phone and get the discount while it lasts. Don't miss out! $60 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

There's on important thing to mention. For you to be able to get a Prime Day discount at Amazon during the event, you have to be a Prime Member. You can click the link below and get your Prime subscription ready to score some generous phone discounts:



Subscribe to Amazon Prime Day here: 30-day free trial Are Prime Day cell phone deals worth it?

That's a very good question and there is no definitive answer on whether or not Prime Day deals on cell phones are worth it. Getting an iPhone with a big Prime Day discount is an interesting challenge; however, last year in July, cell phone deals rocked. The new at the time iPhone 13 series got discounted by $100. In the Android phone department, especially on models from Samsung and Motorola, as well as OnePlus, the deals were epic!



Cell phone deals on Prime Day are worth it especially when it's a pure discount, like Amazon or Best Buy. Of course, choosing a good plan with your carrier related to a deal for a phone you like is also good strategy, just make sure you calculate everything yourself and don't forget to ask your carrier whatever question comes to mind in case you're wondering about a deal.



How to get the best cell phone deals on Prime Day?

Although finding the best deal is somewhat a challenge, we have some tips that might come handy when the sale event begins. First off, we recommend making sure to track price changes on a product you have set your eyes on.







On the topic of getting the best Prime Day deal, we even have a nice guide on In order to monitor price changes on a phone you like, you can add it to your card without ordering, and that way, you can get notified by Amazon if the price tag changes. Additionally, you can compare the same device's price at other retailers or at your carrier to get a bigger picture of the deal you're thinking of going for.On the topic of getting the best Prime Day deal, we even have a nice guide on how to shop Prime Day deals , with tips and tricks you can use during the sales to make the best purchase.



How to pick the best smartphone deal?

We get it, the smartphone market is saturated, and it's often hard to figure out if a deal is really... a deal, or you are getting very little value for your money.

OK, here are a few rules of thumb:

Check model year - devices from 2023 or 2022 will always be the best to go for, as they are fresh, powerful, and still get the latest software. Exception:

- devices from 2023 or 2022 will always be the best to go for, as they are fresh, powerful, and still get the latest software. Exception: Yesterday's flagship is better than today's midranger - a Galaxy S21 (2021) will be the better phone than a Galaxy A53 (2022). One was made to be the top-tier phone of its time, the other one was made to meet a budget. And the old flagship will come at massive discounts! Obviously, there's a threshold of how back you can go with this rule.

- a Galaxy S21 (2021) will be the better phone than a Galaxy A53 (2022). One was made to be the top-tier phone of its time, the other one was made to meet a budget. And the old flagship will come at massive discounts! Obviously, there's a threshold of how back you can go with this rule. Make sure you scroll through the color options - some devices get bigger discounts only in certain paintjobs.

- some devices get bigger discounts only in certain paintjobs. Don't shy away from carrier contracts - if you are approaching the end of your current contract or have already passed the date, it's a great time to re-subscribe and get an awesome phone deal to boot.

- if you are approaching the end of your current contract or have already passed the date, it's a great time to re-subscribe and get an awesome phone deal to boot. Consider trade-in? Typically, you can get better money for your old phone on the second-hand market. However, selling the phone yourself can be an ordeal, especially if you need to figure out shipping or communicating with rude buyers. During the sales events, some stores are running so-called "enhanced trade-ins" that can give you better value for your phone, with no extra headaches attached!

Typically, you can get better money for your old phone on the second-hand market. However, selling the phone yourself can be an ordeal, especially if you need to figure out shipping or communicating with rude buyers. During the sales events, some stores are running so-called "enhanced trade-ins" that can give you better value for your phone, with no extra headaches attached! Before you pull the trigger - make sure that deal really is a... deal. Websites like camelcamelcamel.com will show you the pricing history of products, lowest-ever price, and recent price. That way, you can figure out if you really are saving as much as it says on the device's page, or if it's smoke and mirrors.

- make sure that deal really is a... deal. Websites like camelcamelcamel.com will show you the pricing history of products, lowest-ever price, and recent price. That way, you can figure out if you really are saving as much as it says on the device's page, or if it's smoke and mirrors. Pull the trigger - once you've made sure you've found a bargain — the bargain that you want — there's little time for hesitation. Sales events usually don't last long and products circulate out from the deal spotlight (or they sell out due to limited quantities).

Conclusion

As you can see, Prime Day cell phone deals are rocking each year, and the same will happen this year. There will be a wide variety of awesome deals to pick from during Amazon Prime Day, including on hot phones like the latest Galaxies, Pixels, and OnePlus. Motorola fans will also get some epic discounts. In order to make the most of these deals, we encourage you to stay informed, prepare a budget and a list of mobile tech devices you're interested in, and be ready to shop when the time comes. We can assure you - those Prime Day deals on phones will be hot!





