FCC Chairman Carr vows to keep U.S. leadership in direct-to-cell technology

FCC Chairman Carr sees U.S. continuing to lead world in direct-to-cell technology





Carr said, "Right now, we're moving into this new type of technology where we can go direct from a satellite right to a smartphone. There's a lot of things you have to do right as a country to promote that happening here. The U.S. is right now leading the world and is going to continue to in this new direct-to-cell technology." The FCC chairman's feelings about this technology have been crystal clear since the summer when he tried to pressure EchoStar into selling some of its spectrum to SpaceX to use for direct-to-cell (D2C) service.



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SpaceX picks up the 2GHz spectrum to increase capacity for D2C by 100x





EchoStar followed this spectrum sale with another one approximately two weeks later. This $17 billion transaction involved SpaceX getting the 2GHz airwaves that it wanted as it acquired spectrum in AWS-4 and in the H-block. The purchase will have Starlink prepared for a second-generation satellite constellation ready to service a larger than 100 times increase in capacity compared to what the first-generation D2C satellite system could handle.



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While D2C can currently work with 4G LTE connectivity, capability is limited. This transaction between EchoStar and SpaceX gives the latter the capacity and spectrum needed to potentially offer 5G-class service. If this potential is realized, D2C could allow users to send texts, browse online, open and use certain apps, make voice calls and operate some IoT technology.









Carr verbalized his feelings about D2C by stating, "Dish just proposed to move a lot of spectrum over into the hands of SpaceX-Starlink, which can be used to enable direct-to-cell technology. Other providers are looking to offer that. I'm really, really optimistic about what that's going to do for connectivity, driving down prices, for competition. But again, that's an area where we're working at the FCC to make sure that the U.S. does lead the way."

FCC will creative regulatory framework to incentivize investment in direct-to-cell





The FCC chairman said that the U.S. has only two barriers that would prevent it from becoming the leader in satellite based D2C technology. "One, you need to find the spectrum that can be used for direct-to-cell technology, and we're doing some work on that," he said. "Two is, we haven't really built sort of a full regulatory framework about how direct-to-cell is going to work."

Carr added that a D2C framework built by the FCC will incentivize investment in this type of satellite connectivity which led him to add, "So I think over the course of this year, I think you'll see us start to flesh out more of our vision of a regulatory framework for direct-to-cell that will enable those multi-billion-dollar investments."





Carr's strong support for D2C technology makes it pretty clear that the FCC won't be getting in the way here. Carr's close relationship to the president assures the wireless community that they have an open field when it comes to investing in this technology.

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Late last week in Las Vegas, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr made an appearance. Carr spoke with the CEO and vice chairman of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), Gary Shapiro. The chat was mostly limited to discussions about technology, and when the topic was focused on the use of satellites in telecommunications, Carr expressed his support. The FCC chairman mentioned the technology that would allow signals to be sent directly from a satellite to a smartphone.