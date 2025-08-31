Galaxy S25 FE release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

The Galaxy S24 FE for reference. | Image by PhoneArena

What we know so far:





Galaxy S25 FE , the latest addition to its Fan Edition lineup, with an official reveal scheduled for September 4, 2025. The company has confirmed that the unveiling will take place during a virtual Unpacked event. Samsung is preparing to introduce the, the latest addition to its Fan Edition lineup, with an official reveal scheduled for September 4, 2025. The company has confirmed that the unveiling will take place during a virtual Unpacked event.



One of the most reassuring details for buyers is that Samsung does not plan to raise the starting price. The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to debut at $649.99, the same as last year's S24 FE, which positions it as a compelling mid-range option. Carriers like



Beyond pricing, the S25 FE is expected to carry forward a familiar formula: solid hardware, reliable performance, and a design that feels premium without crossing into ultra-expensive territory. Rumors suggest only minimal upgrades in areas like the camera system, while bigger gains may come from software, storage, and battery capacity. With a new 512 GB storage option, a slightly larger 4,900 mAh battery, and Samsung's promise of seven years of updates, the phone is shaping up to be a practical long-term investment.



For those who skipped the S24 FE or are considering switching from older devices, the new Fan Edition could prove to be the one . One of the most reassuring details for buyers is that Samsung does not plan to raise the starting price. TheFE is expected to debut at $649.99, the same as last year's S24 FE, which positions it as a compelling mid-range option. Carriers like AT&T Verizon , and T-Mobile are also expected to roll out attractive promotions, so look out for those.Beyond pricing, the S25 FE is expected to carry forward a familiar formula: solid hardware, reliable performance, and a design that feels premium without crossing into ultra-expensive territory. Rumors suggest only minimal upgrades in areas like the camera system, while bigger gains may come from software, storage, and battery capacity. With a new 512 GB storage option, a slightly larger 4,900 mAh battery, and Samsung's promise of seven years of updates, the phone is shaping up to be a practical long-term investment.For those who skipped the S24 FE or are considering switching from older devices, the new Fan Edition could prove to be





Jump to:













Galaxy S25 FE is going to get unveiled on September 4, Thursday. Samsung has TheFE is going to get unveiled on September 4, Thursday. Samsung has confirmed its Unpacked event, and it'll be held virtually.





* - probable dates





Galaxy S25 FE price and deals



The good news is that a price hike for the Galaxy S25 FE is The good news is that a price hike for theFE is not expected





Samsung's Fan Edition model will start once again at $649.99, which was the price of the S24 FE.





* - anticipated prices



Galaxy S25 FE deals to expect:





Samsung Store : Samsung usually offers strong Galaxy S FE deals. Expect high trade-in credits worth hundreds off, plus pre-order perks like free storage upgrades, accessory credits, or even Galaxy Buds or Watches in some regions. Bundle discounts of 20–40% often apply when pairing the phone with accessories, and financing plans can spread payments at 0% interest. Savvy buyers can also stack these with cashback or eventual referral rewards from third-party platforms. The best savings typically come during the pre-order window, where boosted trade-in values and freebies make upgrading far cheaper. Checking your local Samsung store page early is key!

: Samsung usually offers strong Galaxy S FE deals. Expect high trade-in credits worth hundreds off, plus pre-order perks like free storage upgrades, accessory credits, or even Galaxy Buds or Watches in some regions. Bundle discounts of 20–40% often apply when pairing the phone with accessories, and financing plans can spread payments at 0% interest. Savvy buyers can also stack these with cashback or eventual referral rewards from third-party platforms. The best savings typically come during the pre-order window, where boosted trade-in values and freebies make upgrading far cheaper. Checking your local Samsung store page early is key! AT&T : AT&T previously offered the Galaxy S24 FE for just $5.99 per month with no trade-in required, making it one of the most accessible flagship deals around. They also paired it with trade-in promotions worth up to $1,000 off higher-end models in the lineup. For the Galaxy S25 FE, it's reasonable to expect similar offers: deeply discounted monthly payments, waived trade-in requirements, and attractive pre-order bundles to pull in both new and existing customers.

: previously offered the for just $5.99 per month with no trade-in required, making it one of the most accessible flagship deals around. They also paired it with trade-in promotions worth up to $1,000 off higher-end models in the lineup. For the FE, it's reasonable to expect similar offers: deeply discounted monthly payments, waived trade-in requirements, and attractive pre-order bundles to pull in both new and existing customers. Verizon : The Big Red made the Galaxy S24 FE essentially free last year, requiring no trade-in or premium plan commitments, as long as customers agreed to a 36-month device plan. They often layer in bill credits or accessory bundles to sweeten the deal. With the S25 FE, Verizon is likely to repeat this strategy, offering the phone at little to no cost with an unlimited plan commitment while also promoting loyalty perks and extras.

: The Big Red made the essentially free last year, requiring no trade-in or premium plan commitments, as long as customers agreed to a 36-month device plan. They often layer in bill credits or accessory bundles to sweeten the deal. With the S25 FE, is likely to repeat this strategy, offering the phone at little to no cost with an unlimited plan commitment while also promoting loyalty perks and extras. AT&T : T-Mobile 's approach with the Galaxy S24 FE leaned on solid trade-in offers, giving customers up to $200 back depending on the device they turned in. They also highlight savings through their plan pricing, often undercutting AT&T and Verizon by at least 20 percent. For the Galaxy S25 FE, T-Mobile will likely stick to aggressive trade-in discounts and bundle-friendly deals, especially for switchers or families adding multiple lines.





Galaxy S25 FE camera



Galaxy S25 FE camera setup: 50MP main camera with OIS and f/1.8 aperture;

12MP ultra-wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture;

8MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom;

12MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture;

The good news is that the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to offer a triple camera setup on its back with a dedicated zoom. The bad news is that it looks like the camera setup is the same one from the S23 FE – a phone from 2023. Samsung will probably introduce some software optimizations; nevertheless, those who are not obsessed with mobile photography, will likely enjoy the S25 FE's camera capabilities.





So, some minor adjustments are expected, but nothing to write home about.





Galaxy S25 FE storage





Galaxy S25 FE storage capacity:

512 GB

256 GB

128 GB





The Galaxy S25 FE could finally deliver the upgrade fans have wanted: a 512 GB storage option. Unlike the S24 FE, which limited that capacity to select regions, reports suggest the new model will see a much wider release, especially in Europe, with pricing rumored around €929. This move puts pressure on rivals like Google's Pixel A-series, which still caps storage at 256 GB. For power users who film, game, and download heavily, 512 GB could be a game-changer. The only uncertainty is whether the US will get it this time, as Samsung has often reserved top-tier FE models for other markets.

Galaxy S25 FE design

The phone looks extremely similar to its predecessor, and that could be positive news to somebody's ears: radical design changes are not always welcomed by fans.

The Galaxy S25 FE looks like a sleek, modern phone: triple camera array on its back, polished and round corners, a large display, an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

As far as the colors go, they could be perceived as a bit too conservative:

Black

Icy Blue

Navy

White

Check out these render leaks:

Image credit – Android Headlines

These may not be really bold, but look attractive enough.

In terms of physical size and weight, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be a bit more compact than its predecessor: 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm and 190 grams. Galaxy S25 FE display

The phone is expected to offer a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution) and 120Hz refresh rate technology for butter-smooth scrolling.

The display should be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

* - anticipated size



Galaxy S25 FE battery

A key upgrade for the Galaxy S25 FE is anticipated in the battery and charging department.

The phone is expected to pack a 4,900 mAh battery, giving it a slight but welcome boost over the 4,700 mAh cell inside the S24 FE. Samsung is also sticking with 45W wired charging, which should deliver solid (although not jaw-dropping) top-up speeds. On top of that, users will get 15W wireless charging support, making it convenient to power up without cables. Altogether, these changes suggest better endurance and more flexibility for day-to-day use.





Galaxy S25 FE features and software





Galaxy S25 FE is expected to ship with One UI 8 should refine multitasking, add new productivity tools, and bring a cleaner overall design. TheFE is expected to ship with Android 16 paired with Samsung's One UI 8 skin on top. This means users will get Google's newest software features, likely including deeper AI integration, improved privacy controls, and enhanced customization options. On Samsung's side,should refine multitasking, add new productivity tools, and bring a cleaner overall design.





Together, this should equate to a smoother, smarter experience that takes better advantage of Samsung's hardware. For buyers, it also signals a longer runway of updates and support compared to previous models. The Galaxy S25 FE should also get guaranteed seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, like its predecessor.

Galaxy S25 FE hardware and specs





Galaxy S25 FE's specs:

CPU: Exynos 2400

RAM: 8 GB

Battery: 4,900 mAh

Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless

Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB* (*for many markets)

Camera setup: Triple camera setup on the back with a 50 MP main and a 12 MP selfie.





The Galaxy S25 FE will grab the attention of many.



