Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Galaxy S25 FE release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

By
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
A phone held in hand.
The Galaxy S24 FE for reference. | Image by PhoneArena

What we know so far:


Samsung is preparing to introduce the Galaxy S25 FE, the latest addition to its Fan Edition lineup, with an official reveal scheduled for September 4, 2025. The company has confirmed that the unveiling will take place during a virtual Unpacked event.

One of the most reassuring details for buyers is that Samsung does not plan to raise the starting price. The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to debut at $649.99, the same as last year's S24 FE, which positions it as a compelling mid-range option. Carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are also expected to roll out attractive promotions, so look out for those.

Beyond pricing, the S25 FE is expected to carry forward a familiar formula: solid hardware, reliable performance, and a design that feels premium without crossing into ultra-expensive territory. Rumors suggest only minimal upgrades in areas like the camera system, while bigger gains may come from software, storage, and battery capacity. With a new 512 GB storage option, a slightly larger 4,900 mAh battery, and Samsung's promise of seven years of updates, the phone is shaping up to be a practical long-term investment.

For those who skipped the S24 FE or are considering switching from older devices, the new Fan Edition could prove to be the one.

Jump to: 

Galaxy S25 FE release date



The Galaxy S25 FE is going to get unveiled on September 4, Thursday. Samsung has confirmed its Unpacked event, and it'll be held virtually.

Device
AnnouncementMarket release
Galaxy S25 FESeptember 4, 2025*
September, 2025*
Galaxy S24 FESeptember 26, 2024
September 3, 2024
Galaxy S23 FEOctober 3, 2023
October 26, 2023
* - probable dates

Galaxy S25 FE price and deals


The good news is that a price hike for the Galaxy S25 FE is not expected.

Samsung's Fan Edition model will start once again at $649.99, which was the price of the S24 FE.

Phone modelPrice for a device wtih 128 GB of storage
Galaxy S25 FE$650*
Galaxy S24 FE$650
Galaxy S23 FE$600
*- anticipated prices
Galaxy S25 FE deals to expect:

  • Samsung Store: Samsung usually offers strong Galaxy S FE deals. Expect high trade-in credits worth hundreds off, plus pre-order perks like free storage upgrades, accessory credits, or even Galaxy Buds or Watches in some regions. Bundle discounts of 20–40% often apply when pairing the phone with accessories, and financing plans can spread payments at 0% interest. Savvy buyers can also stack these with cashback or eventual referral rewards from third-party platforms. The best savings typically come during the pre-order window, where boosted trade-in values and freebies make upgrading far cheaper. Checking your local Samsung store page early is key!
  • AT&T: AT&T previously offered the Galaxy S24 FE for just $5.99 per month with no trade-in required, making it one of the most accessible flagship deals around. They also paired it with trade-in promotions worth up to $1,000 off higher-end models in the lineup. For the Galaxy S25 FE, it's reasonable to expect similar offers: deeply discounted monthly payments, waived trade-in requirements, and attractive pre-order bundles to pull in both new and existing customers.
  • Verizon: The Big Red made the Galaxy S24 FE essentially free last year, requiring no trade-in or premium plan commitments, as long as customers agreed to a 36-month device plan. They often layer in bill credits or accessory bundles to sweeten the deal. With the S25 FE, Verizon is likely to repeat this strategy, offering the phone at little to no cost with an unlimited plan commitment while also promoting loyalty perks and extras.
  • AT&TT-Mobile's approach with the Galaxy S24 FE leaned on solid trade-in offers, giving customers up to $200 back depending on the device they turned in. They also highlight savings through their plan pricing, often undercutting AT&T and Verizon by at least 20 percent. For the Galaxy S25 FE, T-Mobile will likely stick to aggressive trade-in discounts and bundle-friendly deals, especially for switchers or families adding multiple lines.

Galaxy S25 FE camera


Galaxy S25 FE camera setup:
  • 50MP main camera with OIS and f/1.8 aperture;
  • 12MP ultra-wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture;
  • 8MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom;
  • 12MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture;

The good news is that the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to offer a triple camera setup on its back with a dedicated zoom. The bad news is that it looks like the camera setup is the same one from the S23 FE – a phone from 2023. Samsung will probably introduce some software optimizations; nevertheless, those who are not obsessed with mobile photography, will likely enjoy the S25 FE's camera capabilities.

So, some minor adjustments are expected, but nothing to write home about.

Galaxy S25 FE storage


Galaxy S25 FE storage capacity:
  • 512 GB
  • 256 GB
  • 128 GB

The Galaxy S25 FE could finally deliver the upgrade fans have wanted: a 512 GB storage option. Unlike the S24 FE, which limited that capacity to select regions, reports suggest the new model will see a much wider release, especially in Europe, with pricing rumored around €929. This move puts pressure on rivals like Google's Pixel A-series, which still caps storage at 256 GB. For power users who film, game, and download heavily, 512 GB could be a game-changer. The only uncertainty is whether the US will get it this time, as Samsung has often reserved top-tier FE models for other markets.

Galaxy S25 FE design


The phone looks extremely similar to its predecessor, and that could be positive news to somebody's ears: radical design changes are not always welcomed by fans.

The Galaxy S25 FE looks like a sleek, modern phone: triple camera array on its back, polished and round corners, a large display, an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

As far as the colors go, they could be perceived as a bit too conservative:

  • Black
  • Icy Blue
  • Navy
  • White

Check out these render leaks:

Image credit – Android Headlines

These may not be really bold, but look attractive enough.

In terms of physical size and weight, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be a bit more compact than its predecessor: 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm and 190 grams.

Galaxy S25 FE display


The phone is expected to offer a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution) and 120Hz refresh rate technology for butter-smooth scrolling.

The display should be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. 

PhoneNameScreen size
Galaxy S25 FE6.7" *
Galaxy S24 FE6.7"
* - anticipated size

Galaxy S25 FE battery


A key upgrade for the Galaxy S25 FE is anticipated in the battery and charging department.

The phone is expected to pack a 4,900 mAh battery, giving it a slight but welcome boost over the 4,700 mAh cell inside the S24 FE. Samsung is also sticking with 45W wired charging, which should deliver solid (although not jaw-dropping) top-up speeds. On top of that, users will get 15W wireless charging support, making it convenient to power up without cables. Altogether, these changes suggest better endurance and more flexibility for day-to-day use.

Galaxy S25 FE features and software


The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to ship with Android 16 paired with Samsung's One UI 8 skin on top. This means users will get Google's newest software features, likely including deeper AI integration, improved privacy controls, and enhanced customization options. On Samsung's side, One UI 8 should refine multitasking, add new productivity tools, and bring a cleaner overall design.

Together, this should equate to a smoother, smarter experience that takes better advantage of Samsung's hardware. For buyers, it also signals a longer runway of updates and support compared to previous models. The Galaxy S25 FE should also get guaranteed seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, like its predecessor.

Galaxy S25 FE hardware and specs


Galaxy S25 FE's specs:
  • CPU: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Battery: 4,900 mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless
  • Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB* (*for many markets)
  • Camera setup: Triple camera setup on the back with a 50 MP main and a 12 MP selfie.

The Galaxy S25 FE will grab the attention of many.

For users, these specs translate to a phone that feels nearly flagship-level without the flagship price tag. The Exynos 2400 paired with 8 GB of RAM should deliver smooth multitasking and gaming, while the 4,900 mAh battery with 45W wired charging means you can power up quickly and get through a full day with ease. Having up to 512 GB of storage is a major step forward, giving power users room for videos, games, and large apps. The 50 MP main camera and 12 MP selfie setup should provide sharp, reliable photos that compete well in this price range. Although rivals do offer pretty exciting cameras as well.

Should I wait for the Galaxy S25 FE?


  • You should wait for the Galaxy S25 FE if you search for a phone that will bring reliable performance without breaking the bank. If you're not into exotic Chinese models, this might be the one for you.

  • You should not wait for the Galaxy S25 FE if you have a 2024/2025 upper mid-range phone, as the Galaxy S25 FE will not blow your mind away with raw power or camera capabilities. Maybe wait for the S26 FE instead?

Latest rumors about the Galaxy S25 FE:


Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy S25 FE promos leak ahead of Unpacked
, by Johanna Romero,  4
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy S25 FE promos leak ahead of Unpacked
Samsung might have made a Galaxy S25 FE decision that'll actually make you happy
, by Tsveta Ermenkova,  0
Samsung might have made a Galaxy S25 FE decision that'll actually make you happy
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specs and images leak ahead of launch
, by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specs and images leak ahead of launch
The Galaxy S25 FE could finally get the expanded storage we've been waiting for in more places
, by Johanna Romero,  0
The Galaxy S25 FE could finally get the expanded storage we've been waiting for in more places
Newly leaked Galaxy S25 FE renders won’t surprise you, but the chipset may be disappointing
, by Ilia Temelkov,  0
Newly leaked Galaxy S25 FE renders won’t surprise you, but the chipset may be disappointing
Samsung could release the Galaxy S25 FE a little earlier than you expect at a 'frozen' price
, by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Samsung could release the Galaxy S25 FE a little earlier than you expect at a 'frozen' price
Galaxy S25 FE shows up again, this time in full color
, by Tsveta Ermenkova,  0
Galaxy S25 FE shows up again, this time in full color
These are (most likely) nearly all of the key Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specs
, by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
These are (most likely) nearly all of the key Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will also feature a smaller battery, real image leaked
, by Abdullah Asim,  0
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will also feature a smaller battery, real image leaked
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
, by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Some T-Mobile users need to restart their phones [UPDATED]
Some T-Mobile users need to restart their phones [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Mobile user unlocks functionality most customers aren't supposed to have right now
T-Mobile user unlocks functionality most customers aren't supposed to have right now
Some Verizon smartphone plans will cost more starting in September
Some Verizon smartphone plans will cost more starting in September

Latest News

The new iPhone 17 Pro clear phone cases don’t really live up to their name, or your expectations
The new iPhone 17 Pro clear phone cases don’t really live up to their name, or your expectations
Apple iPhones are falling behind… but it’s not about AI
Apple iPhones are falling behind… but it’s not about AI
Samsung doesn’t want you to enjoy a Galaxy S26 Edge with a big battery, but it’s not all bad news
Samsung doesn’t want you to enjoy a Galaxy S26 Edge with a big battery, but it’s not all bad news
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
Huawei beat the Apple Watch because Apple doesn’t seem to want you to have a better smartwatch
Huawei beat the Apple Watch because Apple doesn’t seem to want you to have a better smartwatch
Huawei executive says the company beat the U.S. by thriving without its support
Huawei executive says the company beat the U.S. by thriving without its support
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless