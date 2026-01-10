Motorola launches Android 16 beta program for eight more devices
After a long delay, Motorola is finally testing Android 16 on several devices.
1comment
Motorola is notorious for its slow software updates, and the Android 16 rollout mostly confirmed the company’s reputation. While some Motorola users already have access to the latest version of Google’s OS, eight older phones are just getting beta access.
Motorola just announced the launch of its Android 16 beta program for eight more devices. Users in various regions can start testing the software on their devices. Check the full list of eligible devices and regions:
If you own one of the supported Motorola smartphones and you’re in a supported region, you can apply for the Android 16 beta program. That would give you early access to all new features and improvements.
Even by Android standards, Motorola is slow with its Android 16 upgrade, especially with some older devices. The company first launched the new OS for the Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro in October, followed by some Razr 50 and Edge 2025 models over the last couple of months.
Other brands, such as Samsung, Sony, and OnePlus, released their Android 16 updates much earlier. However, all Android manufacturers roll out their updates in a staggered way. Usually, more recent and expensive devices receive the software first, followed by older and cheaper models. Meanwhile, every iOS release launches simultaneously for all supported iPhones.
Motorola has been the third-largest smartphone brand in the US for the last few years and has the opportunity to capture even bigger market share. For that to happen, the company needs to focus on its software strategy. I’m sure that longer support and timely updates could help it grow enough to start bothering Samsung.
Older Motorola Razr and other models get Android 16 beta
Motorola just announced the launch of its Android 16 beta program for eight more devices. Users in various regions can start testing the software on their devices. Check the full list of eligible devices and regions:
Recommended For You
- Motorola Razr 2023 (US)
- Motorola Razr+ 2023 (US)
- Motorola Razr 40 (India, Brazil, LATAM)
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (US, India, Brazil, LATAM)
- Motorola Edge 60 Neo (EMEA, Brazil, LATAM)
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo (EMEA, India, Brazil, LATAM)
- Motorola Moto G85 5G (India, Brazil)
- Motorola ThinkPhone 25 (EMEA)
If you own one of the supported Motorola smartphones and you’re in a supported region, you can apply for the Android 16 beta program. That would give you early access to all new features and improvements.
To apply, you need to fill out a form and agree to Motorola’s conditions. You can do that through the respective support forum thread for your device and region.
Recommended For You
Very late to the party
The Motorola edge 50 Neo is among the devices that can join the Android 16 beta. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
Even by Android standards, Motorola is slow with its Android 16 upgrade, especially with some older devices. The company first launched the new OS for the Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro in October, followed by some Razr 50 and Edge 2025 models over the last couple of months.
Have you ever used a beta version of your phone’s OS?
No, I don’t want to risk it
36.6%
Yes, but only on a secondary device
5.23%
Yes, but I don’t install betas anymore
17.65%
Yes, I use beta software whenever I can
40.52%
Other brands, such as Samsung, Sony, and OnePlus, released their Android 16 updates much earlier. However, all Android manufacturers roll out their updates in a staggered way. Usually, more recent and expensive devices receive the software first, followed by older and cheaper models. Meanwhile, every iOS release launches simultaneously for all supported iPhones.
Motorola needs to fix its update strategy
Motorola has been the third-largest smartphone brand in the US for the last few years and has the opportunity to capture even bigger market share. For that to happen, the company needs to focus on its software strategy. I’m sure that longer support and timely updates could help it grow enough to start bothering Samsung.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: