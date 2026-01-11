Google Maps finally gets this new menu for both Android and iOS versions of the app





Recommended For You Gemini integration allows you, without leaving the Google Maps navigation screen, to ask for an event to be added to your Google Calendar app. You can also have Gemini bring you up to date with the latest news. Gemini integration allows you, without leaving the Google Maps navigation screen, to ask for an event to be added to your Google Calendar app. You can also have Gemini bring you up to date with the latest news.

Google Maps finally makes it easier to know where to make a turn





Another much needed update to Google Maps uses landmarks to help you know when to make a turn. I've been complaining about the way Google Maps would say "turn left in three-quarters of a mile." Who could figure out when they have come close to that distance? Apple Maps gives a better description by saying something like, "turn left at the next stop sign." Google Maps started following Apple Maps by giving similar directions and has even taken it to another level.



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Apple iPhone users, which mapping app do you favor? Apple Maps, of course. 11.19% Google Maps, naturally. 57.09% I don't use an iPhone. 31.72% Vote 536 Votes





Recently you might have heard Google Maps mention a local landmark to help with your navigation before you have to make a turn. The app will mention landmarks that are easy for you to spot while you drive. These locations include restaurants, gas stations, and well-known buildings. Google Maps will give you directions like "turn right after the Thai Siam Restaurant," and the eatery will be highlighted on the map as you get close to it.









Both the iOS and Android versions of Google Maps have a streamlined Settings menu





And now Google has finally improved the Settings menu on Google Maps by redesigning it. Instead of a long sloppy two-page menu, the new Google Maps settings are placed into one of seven menu categories including:





App & display-Theme, map controls, accessibility

Navigation-Driving, walking, transit

Your vehicles-Engine type, connected vehicles

Location & privacy-Timeline, Maps history, profile

Offline maps-Download options, updates

Notifications-Reminders, recommendations

About & terms-Google Maps version, licenses, legal notices, etc.



iPhone 15 Pro Max running the latest To get to the Google Maps Settings menu, open the app and on the right of the search bar at the top of the screen, tap on the profile picture. From there, tap on settings. The new Google Maps Settings menu already appears on the Google Maps for Android app installed on my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest Android 16 QPR3 Beta 3 update. It also shows up on the Google Maps for iOS app loaded on myrunning the latest iOS 26 .3 Beta.

The new Google Maps Setting menu appears on this version of the app after a server-side update





Regardless that the updated version of the app has appeared on both of my phones, it is supposed to appear on stable version 25.49 of the Google Maps app on both platforms following a server-side update. By the way, Google Maps is the default navigation app on Android, but not on iOS. If you want Google Maps on your iPhone, you can install it from the Apple App Store by tapping on this link

You can be pretty sure that Google will continue working on Google Maps. Interestingly, data shows that in the U.S. iPhone users prefer Apple Maps over Google Maps by a 55% to 45% split. However, the story is different globally where Google Maps has a huge lead over Apple Maps in showing information about businesses and, more importantly, transit information.

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