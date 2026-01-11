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The budget Garmin Vivoactive 5 suddenly returns to its Black Friday price

Who would pass up a budget wearable with up to 11 days of battery life and an OLED screen?

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Garmin Vivoactive 5 on a white table.
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Why go for a premium Apple or Samsung smartwatch when the Garmin Vivoactive 5 with multi-day battery life can be yours for less than $185? I’m not joking — Amazon has brought the variant in Slate to an irresistible price, possibly for a limited time.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: 38% off at Amazon

$115 off (38%)
Remarkably, Amazon has returned the Garmin Vivoactive 5 to its Black Friday price. Right now, you can get the Slate color variant for just under $185, which is 38% off its original price. The e-commerce giant has dropped the MSRP to about $200, though, so the discount will appear less attractive than it is.
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Believe it or not, this actually matches Amazon’s Black Friday deal! However, the e-commerce giant has listed the MSRP at about $200 instead of the actual $300, so this sale won’t seem as tempting as it actually is.

There’s a lot to like about this budget wearable. For starters, it features an OLED touchscreen, giving you bright and colorful animations without compromising battery life. Yep, you’re looking at four days of use between charges — and that’s with Always-On display. If you turn off this feature, the Garmin watch can last an even longer 11 days in smartwatch mode.

You’re also getting some high-end features like Body Battery energy monitoring. This helps you better estimate your energy levels throughout the day, based on metrics like sleep quality, stress, recent workouts, and more. On top of that, there are over 30 built-in sports apps. With it, you can even track HIIT workouts, golf, and many more.

Standard smartwatch features like heart rate and sleep tracking, women’s health insights, fitness age, and more are all on deck, too. Not only that — you’re getting highly accurate metrics that you can actually rely on.

When it comes to GPS, this wearable uses single-band GPS. You get mostly accurate positioning accuracy in challenging environments, though options with dual-band GPS are certainly more reliable. If you’re curious for more insights on this model, check out our full Garmin Vivoactive 5 review.

All things considered, the Vivoactive 5 checks more than enough boxes to be a capable Galaxy Watch 8 alternative. And now when you can get it for just under $185, it’s an even smarter buy.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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