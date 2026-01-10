Samsung's Galaxy S26 series release date may have just been etched in stone

S26





Do you have any plans for March 11?





, and S26 Ultra Well, now you do. Of course, just because the Galaxy S26 S26 Plus , andare expected to go on sale on March 11, that doesn't mean you absolutely need to go to a physical store or Samsung's website on that very date to order your favorite model of the three next-gen Android high-enders.



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family's launch schedule, recent history suggests global pre-orders will open shortly after the new phones' formal unveiling. Pre-orders are obviously likely to kick off earlier than that, and while today's report doesn't mention anything about that part of the Galaxy S26 family's launch schedule, recent history suggests global pre-orders will open shortly after the new phones' formal unveiling.





That's expected to take place on February 25, remember, and according to this new source, Samsung 's undoubtedly glamorous announcement event could start "around" 7 pm French time on that day.



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7 pm in France means 6 pm in the UK, 1 PM in New York, 10 am in Los Angeles, 2 am (February 26) in China, and 11:30 pm in India, so as usual, the world's top smartphone vendor expects a virtually global audience to pay attention to the official launch of its next Android powerhouses.





Are you looking forward to Samsung's Galaxy S26 series release? I can't wait 32.03% I'm cautiously excited 28.57% I'm not that excited 20% I really don't care 19.4% Vote 665 Votes





Both February 25 and March 11 are Wednesdays, in case you're wondering (and don't have a calendar nearby), and while a number of recent Galaxy S editions have started selling on a Friday, it certainly makes sense to try to avoid that this year when the second Friday after the S26 lineup's expected announcement falls on March 13. Now, I'm not very superstitious, but I bet many of you would be rather hesitant of buying a new phone on Friday the 13th, right?

No, the Galaxy S26 Edge is not coming on March 11





Galaxy S26 , Galaxy S26 Plus, and If there was still any doubt in your mind following some admittedly confusing rumors these last few months, this new report makes a point out of highlighting that thePlus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra are the only devices set for an official announcement on February 25 and a global release on March 11.









If it's real, the S26 Edge may not end up looking S25 Edge 's undeniably appealing design and refine it rather than fundamentally changing it. it's real, themay not end up looking as... controversial as expected a while back , instead being more likely (at least in my view) to take the's undeniably appealing design and refine it rather than fundamentally changing it.





Will the Galaxy S26 trio sell like hotcakes?













The level of worldwide popularity will clearly be strongly influenced by the retail pricing of the three impending devices, and if they do end up costing more than their predecessors (even just in certain parts of the world), that could well limit the sales figures Samsung will be able to reach this year.

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