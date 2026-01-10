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Samsung's Galaxy S26 series release date may have just been etched in stone

It's a little later than we all expected a while ago, but mostly in line with the most recent speculation.

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Leaked Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra renders
Although nothing can be truly guaranteed ahead of the official announcement of a new family of high-end Galaxy handsets (no, not even those designs leaked all that time ago), a bunch of typically very reliable insiders are (indirectly) joining forces to reveal what looks like an extremely plausible S26 series launch schedule.

That includes an Unpacked event date none other than Evan Blass described as "100% correct" earlier this week and now a commercial release date dug up by the folks over at Dealabs in France from unknown but potentially rock-solid sources.

Do you have any plans for March 11?


Well, now you do. Of course, just because the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are expected to go on sale on March 11, that doesn't mean you absolutely need to go to a physical store or Samsung's website on that very date to order your favorite model of the three next-gen Android high-enders.

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Pre-orders are obviously likely to kick off earlier than that, and while today's report doesn't mention anything about that part of the Galaxy S26 family's launch schedule, recent history suggests global pre-orders will open shortly after the new phones' formal unveiling.

That's expected to take place on February 25, remember, and according to this new source, Samsung's undoubtedly glamorous announcement event could start "around" 7 pm French time on that day.

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7 pm in France means 6 pm in the UK, 1 PM in New York, 10 am in Los Angeles, 2 am (February 26) in China, and 11:30 pm in India, so as usual, the world's top smartphone vendor expects a virtually global audience to pay attention to the official launch of its next Android powerhouses.

Are you looking forward to Samsung's Galaxy S26 series release?
I can't wait
32.03%
I'm cautiously excited
28.57%
I'm not that excited
20%
I really don't care
19.4%
665 Votes

Both February 25 and March 11 are Wednesdays, in case you're wondering (and don't have a calendar nearby), and while a number of recent Galaxy S editions have started selling on a Friday, it certainly makes sense to try to avoid that this year when the second Friday after the S26 lineup's expected announcement falls on March 13. Now, I'm not very superstitious, but I bet many of you would be rather hesitant of buying a new phone on Friday the 13th, right?

No, the Galaxy S26 Edge is not coming on March 11


If there was still any doubt in your mind following some admittedly confusing rumors these last few months, this new report makes a point out of highlighting that the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra are the only devices set for an official announcement on February 25 and a global release on March 11.

That means the Galaxy S26 Edge is not coming... just yet, although it could still see daylight at a later date after speculation of a cancellation has been refuted nuanced recently.

 

If it's real, the S26 Edge may not end up looking as... controversial as expected a while back, instead being more likely (at least in my view) to take the S25 Edge's undeniably appealing design and refine it rather than fundamentally changing it.

But with the Galaxy S25 Edge failing to find an audience, Samsung is likely to rely primarily on the main three members of the Galaxy S26 family to keep the iPhone 17 roster and the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup and first-gen iPhone Fold at bay.

Will the Galaxy S26 trio sell like hotcakes?


Probably, although there are levels of success for hotcakes as well. I expect the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra to hit a very similar level as the main Galaxy S25 trio while probably not breaking any all-time records for either Samsung handsets or Android phones.


The level of worldwide popularity will clearly be strongly influenced by the retail pricing of the three impending devices, and if they do end up costing more than their predecessors (even just in certain parts of the world), that could well limit the sales figures Samsung will be able to reach this year.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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