Galaxy S26 Plus battery specs could be a dealbreaker for potential buyers
Thinking of buying the Galaxy S26 Plus? Its battery specs might make you reconsider.
9comments
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus has appeared in TÜV certification listings, revealing the exact battery capacity of this upcoming device.
The battery specifications might disappoint you
Smartphones generally start appearing on regulatory and third-party certifications as they near their respective release windows. The latest device to follow this pattern is reportedly the Galaxy S26 Plus, which has been spotted on a TÜV certification.
Recommended For You
As it turns out, these regulatory databases list the smartphones with their model numbers rather than their actual names. The phone spotted on the TÜV certification has the model number SM-S947U, which was initially believed to represent the S26 Edge. However, a recent report suggests that the tech giant might not release this slim model alongside the other variants of the S26 lineup.
Popular tipster Anivin spotted a device with the SM-S947U model number on the Indian BIS certification site. He believes it is associated with the Plus model of the S26 lineup. Assuming this model number indeed represents the S26 Plus, the device will come with a 4755 mAh lithium-ion battery, according to the TÜV listing.
Recommended For You
Sadly, its predecessor also has the same battery capacity. Samsung will most likely advertise the Galaxy S26 Plus as having a 4,900 mAh battery, similar to its marketing of the S25 Plus. In addition to the total battery capacity, the certification also reveals that the phone will support 45W fast wired charging, which is again similar to its predecessor's numbers. Although the listing doesn't reveal the wireless charging capacity, a recently surfaced leak suggests that the entire S26 lineup will come with faster wireless charging.
For reference, the current Qi2 wireless charging technology that Samsung offers allows you to charge your Galaxy devices at 15W speeds. But if the leak turns out to be true, you will get 25W Qi2 wireless charging speeds on the S26 Plus and other models in the upcoming S series.
- Read more: Samsung Galaxy S26 battery and charging
New details of two upcoming A-Series phone
In addition to the Galaxy S26 Plus, two upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphones have also been spotted on the TÜV listing. The first phone has the model number SM-A376B and is believed to be the Galaxy A37 5G. It comes with a 4905 mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging. These specs are similar to those of its predecessor, the Galaxy A36 5G, which was released last year.
The second phone that appeared on the listing is the Galaxy A57 5G, which has a model number SM-A576B. While the certification doesn't reveal the battery capacity of this phone, it does confirm that it will also support 45W wired charging. The Galaxy A56 5G has a 5000 mAh battery, and an earlier report suggests that its successor will also offer the same.
Which upcoming Galaxy S series phone are you looking forward to buying?
Samsung Galaxy S26.
16.47%
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
58.24%
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus.
25.29%
Samsung, please upgrade the battery capacity
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus display. | Image by PhoneArena
The S series smartphones have always been the major highlights from the South Korean tech giant each year. They feature powerful processors, incredibly good cameras, the best displays, and much more. However, one area where these phones don't compete with rivals like OnePlus is battery life.
On one hand, devices like the OnePlus 15 offer a massive 7300 mAh battery, while the S26 Plus is believed to come with only 4900 mAh. Someone like me, who looks for a literal jump in specifications, definitely doesn't like the approach of offering the same battery capacity as the previous year's Plus model. In our testing, we found that the S25 Plus, which comes with the same 4900 mAh battery, delivers seven and a half hours of battery life. In comparison, the OnePlus 15 lasted for more than 10 hours on a single charge.
You see, even with the best processor and software optimization, it's not easy to completely compensate for that huge gap in battery capacity. I really hope the big smartphone players – Samsung, Apple, and Google – start giving more priority to device battery capacity. I'm not asking for something as huge as the 10,000 mAh battery of the Honor Power 2, but a capacity near what the OnePlus 15 offers would be really appreciated.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: