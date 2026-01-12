Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE at $200 off in both storage variants and all colorways
Samsung's latest Fan Edition handset is more compelling than ever before with both 128 and 256GB storage.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Can the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition ever be a smarter buy than the more sophisticated Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra? At a rare $200 discount, absolutely, especially if you don't particularly like the compact body of the "standard" S25 and can't afford the jumbo-sized Galaxy S25+ or S25 Ultra.
The S25 FE, mind you, is just as big as the S25 Plus, offering 6.7 inches of gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen real estate while settling for an unremarkable (by ultra-high-end standards, at least) Exynos 2400 processor instead of employing a super-premium Snapdragon 8 Elite.
Recommended For You
That's obviously the main reason for the relatively large (retail) pricing difference between the two devices, which is now even larger. While the Galaxy S25+ normally starts at $999.99 and is currently only discounted by $100 at Amazon, the S25 Fan Edition can be had at the time of this writing for a hefty 200 bucks under its $649.99 and $709.99 list prices in 128 and 256GB storage configuration respectively.
This makes the cheaper Galaxy S25 FE model roughly as affordable as on Black Friday and Cyber Monday around a month and a half ago, and believe it or not, the costlier variant cheaper than ever before. That's right, digital hoarders, you're looking at a totally unprecedented (and presumably unbeatable) deal here, and if you hurry, you can even choose from a full quartet of color options... with either 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage space.
That's an impressively large and beautiful screen for just $450 and up. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
At these newly reduced prices, Samsung's latest Fan Edition handset essentially goes up against Google's Pixel 9a, which is not just a lot smaller, but arguably inferior in the build quality department too with a cheap plastic rather than a premium glass back.
I believe I could even (successfully) argue that this is now the absolute best budget 5G phone (at least in terms of value for your money), and if you check out our largely flattering in-depth Galaxy S25 FE review, you're very likely to wholeheartedly agree with my assessment.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: