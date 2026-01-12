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Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE at $200 off in both storage variants and all colorways

Samsung's latest Fan Edition handset is more compelling than ever before with both 128 and 256GB storage.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Can the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition ever be a smarter buy than the more sophisticated Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra? At a rare $200 discount, absolutely, especially if you don't particularly like the compact body of the "standard" S25 and can't afford the jumbo-sized Galaxy S25+ or S25 Ultra.

The S25 FE, mind you, is just as big as the S25 Plus, offering 6.7 inches of gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen real estate while settling for an unremarkable (by ultra-high-end standards, at least) Exynos 2400 processor instead of employing a super-premium Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

$200 off (31%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection, Armor Aluminum Frame, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

$200 off (28%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection, Armor Aluminum Frame, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon
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That's obviously the main reason for the relatively large (retail) pricing difference between the two devices, which is now even larger. While the Galaxy S25+ normally starts at $999.99 and is currently only discounted by $100 at Amazon, the S25 Fan Edition can be had at the time of this writing for a hefty 200 bucks under its $649.99 and $709.99 list prices in 128 and 256GB storage configuration respectively.

This makes the cheaper Galaxy S25 FE model roughly as affordable as on Black Friday and Cyber Monday around a month and a half ago, and believe it or not, the costlier variant cheaper than ever before. That's right, digital hoarders, you're looking at a totally unprecedented (and presumably unbeatable) deal here, and if you hurry, you can even choose from a full quartet of color options... with either 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage space.


At these newly reduced prices, Samsung's latest Fan Edition handset essentially goes up against Google's Pixel 9a, which is not just a lot smaller, but arguably inferior in the build quality department too with a cheap plastic rather than a premium glass back.

I believe I could even (successfully) argue that this is now the absolute best budget 5G phone (at least in terms of value for your money), and if you check out our largely flattering in-depth Galaxy S25 FE review, you're very likely to wholeheartedly agree with my assessment. 

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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