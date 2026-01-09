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Apple's iPhone Fold to have a new competitor, and it's not from Samsung or Google

Oppo Find N7 is going to compete the iPhone Fold.

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The Oppo Find N5 lying on a table.
In addition to the Oppo Find N6, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumored to release one more foldable this year to compete with the upcoming iPhone Fold.

A surprise entry


The foldable Oppo Find N6 has been in the news for some time, and it was expected to be Oppo's only foldable in 2026. However, a new report suggests a different story. The smartphone company is reportedly going to release one more foldable, named the Oppo Find N7, in September. This comes during the same window when Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Fold, is expected to launch.

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Other than a nearly identical release window, the Find N7 is rumored to come with the same wide book-style foldable design seen in leaked renders of Apple's upcoming foldable. Beyond the design, Oppo's second foldable of the year is expected to include nearly all the same features as the Find N6.

Interestingly, most details about the Oppo Find N6 are already out. As a foldable phone, it features an 8.12-inch 2K LTPO OLED inner display and a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover screen. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC with 16 GB of RAM. If true, this will be a big upgrade over the Find N5, which comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

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The Oppo Find X9 Pro is great proof that the smartphone maker has been doing an impressive job in the camera segment in recent times, and the same is expected to continue in its upcoming foldable. The Find N5 successor is likely to feature a 200 MP primary camera and a 50 MP telephoto camera. For ultrawide shots, it includes another 50 MP sensor on the back.

The battery is also seeing an upgrade over the predecessor, as the phone is likely to come with a 6000 mAh battery. The charging capacity is expected to be the same as the previous model – 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Despite making some notable upgrades, Oppo has managed to reduce the overall weight of the device by 4 grams. Compared to its predecessor that weighed 229 g, the upcoming device will likely weigh 225 g. Although it is still slightly heavier than its probable competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (which weighs 215 g), it is definitely much lighter than Google's latest foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (which weighs 258 g).

All that said, Oppo will release the Find N6 in China first this February. The device will then get its global release sometime in March.

Which upcoming foldable are you most excited about?
Oppo Find N6.
12.04%
Oppo Find N7.
29.06%
iPhone Fold.
30.63%
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.
28.27%
382 Votes
 

A year full of foldables



If I had to mention one of my major highlights of 2025 (other than joining PhoneArena), it would definitely be Apple finally bringing 120 Hz to the base iPhone model. Similarly, at the start of 2027, if you asked me to name the highlight of 2026, I would say, without a second thought, foldable smartphones. We're still in the first month of 2026, and the year ahead looks promising for foldables.

Oppo will most likely release two foldables this year. The Apple iPhone Fold is coming in September, and Samsung is also rumored to launch its own wide foldable device alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8. While foldables are not something I see myself using as a daily driver, as a foldable smartphone enthusiast, these upcoming devices will definitely give you more options to choose from.

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Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
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