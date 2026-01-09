Apple's iPhone Fold to have a new competitor, and it's not from Samsung or Google

A surprise entry





iPhone Fold

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Other than a nearly identical release window, the Find N7 is rumored to come with the same wide book-style foldable design seen in leaked renders of Apple's upcoming foldable . Beyond the design, Oppo's second foldable of the year is expected to include nearly all the same features as the Find N6.





Recommended For You Interestingly, most details about the Oppo Find N6 are already out . As a foldable phone , it features an 8.12-inch 2K LTPO OLED inner display and a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover screen. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC with 16 GB of RAM. If true, this will be a big upgrade over the Find N5, which comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.





The Oppo Find X9 Pro is great proof that the smartphone maker has been doing an impressive job in the camera segment in recent times, and the same is expected to continue in its upcoming foldable. The Find N5 successor is likely to feature a 200 MP primary camera and a 50 MP telephoto camera. For ultrawide shots, it includes another 50 MP sensor on the back.

The battery is also seeing an upgrade over the predecessor, as the phone is likely to come with a 6000 mAh battery. The charging capacity is expected to be the same as the previous model – 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.





All that said, Oppo will release the Find N6 in China first this February. The device will then get its global release sometime in March.





Which upcoming foldable are you most excited about? Oppo Find N6. 12.04% Oppo Find N7. 29.06% iPhone Fold. 30.63% Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. 28.27% Vote 382 Votes

A year full of foldables



If I had to mention one of my major highlights of 2025 (other than joining PhoneArena), it would definitely be Apple finally bringing 120 Hz to the base iPhone model. Similarly, at the start of 2027, if you asked me to name the highlight of 2026, I would say, without a second thought, foldable smartphones. We're still in the first month of 2026, and the year ahead looks promising for foldables.



If I had to mention one of my major highlights of 2025 (other than joining PhoneArena), it would definitely be Apple finally bringing 120 Hz to the base iPhone model. Similarly, at the start of 2027, if you asked me to name the highlight of 2026, I would say, without a second thought, foldable smartphones. We're still in the first month of 2026, and the year ahead looks promising for foldables.

iPhone Fold is coming in September, and Samsung is also rumored to launch its own Oppo will most likely release two foldables this year. The Appleis coming in September, and Samsung is also rumored to launch its own wide foldable device alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 . While foldables are not something I see myself using as a daily driver, as a foldable smartphone enthusiast, these upcoming devices will definitely give you more options to choose from.

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