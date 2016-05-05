Accessories Picks Audio

Apr 07, 2020, 5:45 AM
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Can you imagine a world without earphones? We know we can, but it doesn't sound like a planet we want to live on – having to listen to dubstep-reggae-metal or whatever blasting from the loudspeaker of someone else's phone would be a bummer. Of course, the convenience to listen to anything in private is not all there is to love about earphones. Today's models are comfy, portable, and sound pretty darn good, especially if you invest in a high-quality set of cans.

John C. Koss is one of the many people we have to thank for the advancement of headphones. In 1958, this fine gentleman gave the world the first stereophones, as they were called. They weren't the first headphones ever made, but they were the first set of mass-market headphones made for music listening capable of producing stereo sound of good quality – quite an innovation for a time when if you used a pair, you were most likely a telephone or radio operator. 

The headphones we're focusing on today, however, are a bit different from the stereophones of Mr. Koss. We've put together a list of the best Bluetooth headphones – the models with the best sound, best battery life, best design, and best features money can buy right now. Check them out and let us know which one suits your preferences best!

Best high-end wireless headphones, a summarized list:

  • Jabra Elite 85H
  • Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 3rd gen
  • Sony WH-1000XM3
  • Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
  • Master & Dynamic MW65
  • Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3
  • Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless


Jabra Elite 85H


DesignAround the ear, closed back, folds inward
Weight10.4 oz (295 grams)
Battery life36 hours (with ANC on)
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.0, no aptX

Some might think that this pair doesn't deserve to be here since compared to others on this list it's straight up cheap. However, Jabra has managed to squeeze plenty of audio prowess into its Elite 85H and make them worth considering if you're looking for great sound quality without spending half a grand. 

Of course, the Jabra Elite 85H comes with a few sacrifices compared to the competition around here. The design is rather dull and there aren't any fancy materials used, so if you're looking for a pair that compliments your dress to impress outfit, that's not it.



Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 3rd gen


DesignAround the ear, closed back, folds flat
Weight10.0 oz (285 grams)
Battery life25 hours (with ANC on)
ConnectivityBluetooth 4.2, no aptX

As most other audio products by the well-known brand, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 stands out with its modern design and classy appearance. This set of earphones uses soft lambskin for the earcups and cowhide leather for the headband, while the sturdy mechanisms are made of metal. Touch controls let you change to volume or skip songs, and placing your whole palm over them enables Transparency Mode which turns off the active noise cancellation and lets ambient sound through.

The third generation comes with improved battery life and a dedicated Google Assistant button, but unfortunately still no Bluetooth 5.0. Despite that, if you have the money to splurge on these, you won't be disappointed.



Sony WH1000XM3


DesignAround the ear, closed back, folds flat or inward
Weight9.0 oz (255 grams)
Battery life30 hours (with ANC on)
ConnectivityBluetooth 4.2 with aptX HD and LDAC; NFC pairing

Sony's latest high-end earphones won't exactly wow you with premium design. The name isn't particularly memorable either. But when we tried them, the Sony WH1000X Mark 3 blew us away with their superb noise-cancelling abilities. If peace and quiet is what you value, these should be on the top of your shortlist. Battery life is also very good with this pair of headphones, making it ideal for frequent flyers. 



Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700


DesignAround the ear, closed back, folds inward
Weight8.8 oz (250 grams)
Battery life20 hours (with ANC on)
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.0, no aptX; NFC pairing

If great active noise cancellation is what you're looking for in a pair of headphones, the Bose NC Headphones 700 is another option worth exploring. This pair is meant to directly compete with the Sony WH-1000XM3, but it looks better and is made out of more premium materials. Active noise cancelling is pretty much on par with the Sonys, which is quite a compliment in itself. The 700s come with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and touch controls this time around. 

The 20-hour battery life is slightly disappointing for over-the-ear headphones but unless you travel across the world on a regular basis, it shouldn't be a problem.



Master & Dynamic MW65


DesignAround the ear, closed back, folds flat or inward
Weight8.6 oz (245 grams)
Battery life24 hours (with ANC on)
ConnectivityBluetooth 4.2 with aptX

The message these headphones send is pretty obvious: "I have a lot of money and I'm not afraid to spend it." But we must admit that the Master & Dynamic MW65 look outstanding, made using ample amounts of leather and metal. They're a big improvement over the MW60s, adding 8 more hours of battery life and active noise cancellation, making the premium price much more justifiable. A lot of the weight has been shed as well, improving comfort during prolonged use.



Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless


DesignAround the ear, closed back, folds inward
Weight10.7 oz (303 grams)
Battery life17 hours (with ANC on)
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.0 with aptX

Another pair of headphones with design that makes a statement. The Momentum 3 Wireless look good and sound even better. Sennheiser has packed them with the best tech it has available and the result is a pair of banging cans. Unfortunately, the minimalist design comes with a sacrifice: battery life. With barely 17 hours of playback time with ANC on, this pair lasts almost half the time other headphones do. If sound is what matters most to you, however, these are some of the best-sounding wireless headphones out there right now.



Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless 


DesignAround the ear, closed back, don't fold
Weight13.4 oz (380 grams)
Battery life30+ hours (no ANC)
ConnectivityBluetooth 4.2 with aptX

With the Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless, we're reaching peak audio quality. This pair is for those that put sound quality above all and want to get the best no matter the price. Going beyond the superior sound, however, those are an odd pair of wireless headphones. The build quality is excellent but it seems they aren't meant to be used outside much. First, they're very bulky, second, the carrying case is enormous because they don't fold and third, they don't have active noise cancelling. They are, however, perfect for enjoying your favorite music all around your house without worrying about disturbing the neighbors or other members of your household. The Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless are the true audiophile Bluetooth headphones.


FEATURED VIDEO

