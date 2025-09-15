A brand-new Lenovo Yoga Tab has been discreetly released in the US with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power

That's a solid but not quite mind-blowing spec sheet





11.1-inch LTPS touchscreen with 3200 x 2000 pixel resolution, 800 nits of peak brightness, and 144Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor;

processor; Pre-loaded Android 15 software;

software; Three guaranteed OS updates (through Android 18);

12GB RAM;

256GB internal storage;

8,860mAh silicon-carbon li-ion battery;

68W charging support (45W adapter included in the box);

13MP primary rear-facing camera;

2MP secondary macro sensor;

13MP single front-facing camera;

Quad speaker system with two tweeters, two woofers, and Dolby Atmos audio technology;

USB-C port;

Wi-Fi 7;



Bluetooth 5.4;

255.52 x 165.84 x 6.2mm dimensions;

458 grams weight;

Luna Grey color;

2-in-1 Keyboard Pack and Lenovo Tab Pen Pro included.



In case you're wondering what could have made these objectively great specifications even greater in my eyes, the answer is pretty simple: a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. And perhaps a little extra cell capacity given that the Yoga Tab uses that fancy new silicon-carbon material meant to improve battery life compared to the traditional lithium-ion tech.

Lenovo Yoga Tab $549 99 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included Buy at Lenovo

The display resolution, refresh rate, charging speeds, RAM count, storage space, and the cameras are all about as good as they could have possibly been at a recommended US price of 550 bucks, and if you don't agree with me, you probably didn't notice that the 11.1-inch slate comes bundled with a rapid charger, productivity-enhancing keyboard, and creativity-encouraging stylus at no additional cost.





Now that's what I call a strong value proposition, although believe it or not, I think it might get even stronger soon.

The Yoga Tab Plus is better... and only slightly costlier right now





Yes, you can get quite a bit of extra screen real estate, four more gigs of memory, a significantly more powerful sound system, and the same awesome accessories included in a $599.99 price.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $599 99 $769 99 $170 off (22%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -powered giant can be sold at a cool $170 discount less than a year after its US commercial debut, I believe it's safe to assume that the non-Plus Yoga Tab will also be heavily marked down soon. Technically, of course, the 12.7-inch Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is typically a lot more expensive, at $769.99, but if that-powered giant can be sold at a cool $170 discount less than a year after its US commercial debut, I believe it's safe to assume that the non-Plus Yoga Tab will also be heavily marked down soon.





While the 11.1-inch Lenovo Yoga Tab doesn't necessarily need a price cut to fend off the $800 and up Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 , the OnePlus Pad 3 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside and a gorgeous 13.2-inch screen in tow only costs $650 at the time of this writing with a nice little pen of its own included (no keyboard, though).

So should you buy the Lenovo Yoga Tab?





Probably not... at the moment. But if it does drop to $450 or even $500 in, say, the next couple of weeks or so, the hot new slate could deliver something very few other Android tablets can offer today. That is, a (virtually) premium experience at a mid-range price point.



Make no mistake, the Yoga Tab looks decidedly premium at first glance, with a unibody metal construction and a razor-thin 6.2mm profile... that goes up to a little over 8mm at its thickest point (namely, around the camera bump).









mid-ranger, which normally costs, you guessed it, $500 in an entry-level 128GB storage variant. That's still not a bad number (especially for the sub-$500 price bracket), and I feel like most bargain hunters would be a lot happier with this bad boy than something like the 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S10 FE mid-ranger, which normally costs, you guessed it, $500 in an entry-level 128GB storage variant.





Naturally, you don't have to agree with me on that, but if you've owned as many affordable Lenovo tablets as I have (which is three or four in the last decade or so), you probably know that these products tend to be super-reliable, almost surprisingly convenient, and reasonably speedy.







