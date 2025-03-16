Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

iPhone 17 Air was supposed to be a portless smartphone but regulations ruined it

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Leaked renders of the iPhone 17 Air
Apple has been hard at work designing a replacement model for the iPhone Plus which itself was a replacement for the iPhone mini. This new iPhone 17 Air — a super slim variant of the upcoming iPhone 17 series — was apparently supposed to be the company’s first attempt at a portless future.

Portless smartphones are, at least in my opinion, a very interesting prospect for the future of the industry. While I’m still mad about the loss of the headphone jack I would rather companies go all in than force us to use dongles and wired chargers while denying us the 3.5 mm port. The iPhone 17 Air was supposed to be this vision of the future according to Apple insider Mark Gurman’s newsletter Power On.

Apple reportedly scrapped its original idea because of fears about the EU. The EU has already forced the company to adopt several changes it didn’t want to and is scrutinizing Apple’s business practices even further. Apple recently discontinued the last iPhone models still rocking the Lightning port in the EU to comply with new regulations.

The company didn’t want to risk being told that its innovative new smartphone was violating EU law and thus gave up on the portless iPhone 17 Air. Apple also reduced the size of the iPhone 17 Air from 6.9 inches to around 6.6 inches to avoid the phone bending in people’s pockets like the infamous iPhone 6 Plus.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone 16 will look like a very minor upgrade when the iPhone 17 comes out. | Video credit — Apple

However the new phone also has a lot going for it. For starters the iPhone 17 Air will have a dense battery according to new reports. This will allow the phone to last just as long as its thicker counterparts. The iPhone 17 Air will also use the A19 chip — not the A19 Pro, though — and feature Apple’s in-house cellular modem that’s more power efficient.

iPhone 17 Air will also apparently only have one rear camera like the iPhone 16e. We’ve seen renders of the iPhone 17 Air that show what is likely the finalized design. And though it does remind me of a Google Pixel phone it looks quite nice nevertheless.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon

Latest News

The high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a fantastic pick at its current Amazon discount
The high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a fantastic pick at its current Amazon discount
FBI tells phone and PC users not to use these websites
FBI tells phone and PC users not to use these websites
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
T-Mobile wants to make it up to legacy customers for price hike
T-Mobile wants to make it up to legacy customers for price hike
U.K. holds secret hearing for Apple’s appeal against access to user data
U.K. holds secret hearing for Apple’s appeal against access to user data
Huawei's EUV substitute could change the balance of power in the smartphone industry
Huawei's EUV substitute could change the balance of power in the smartphone industry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless