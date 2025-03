iPhone 17 Air was supposed to be a portless smartphone but regulations ruined it

iPhone 17 comes out. | Video credit — Apple The iPhone 16 will look like a very minor upgrade when thecomes out. | Video credit — Apple

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Air

However the new phone also has a lot going for it. For starters the iPhone 17 Air will have a dense battery according to new reports. This will allow the phone to last just as long as its thicker counterparts. Thewill also use the A19 chip — not the A19 Pro, though — and feature Apple’s in-house cellular modem that’s more power efficient.will also apparently only have one rear camera like the iPhone 16e . We’ve seen renders of the iPhone 17 Air that show what is likely the finalized design. And though it does remind me of a Google Pixel phone it looks quite nice nevertheless.