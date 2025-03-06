GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
This iPhone 17 Air leak suggests you may not have to worry about it having horrific battery life

Apple iPhone
Image of the iPhone 17 Air according to leaks
iPhone 17 Air leaked render. | Image credit — FPT

Ever since the news broke that the iPhone 17 Air might be remarkably thin, measuring just about 5.44mm thick according to the latest leak, the immediate question was: how could a device that slim accommodate a battery capable of providing reasonable longevity? Concerns about compromised battery life due to size constraints were widespread. However, a recent report suggests there may be a solution.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicates that the rumored iPhone 17 Air will utilize high-density battery cells, a technology also anticipated for Apple's future foldable device. This development aims to maximize power efficiency within the device's ultra-thin form factor.

High-density battery cells are engineered to store more energy within the same physical space compared to standard battery technology. This increased energy density is achieved through modern advances in the materials and construction of the cells, allowing for a greater concentration of energy-storing components. Essentially, it's about packing more power into a smaller volume. This innovation becomes critical for devices where space is limited, enabling a larger battery capacity without increasing the device's overall dimensions.

Image of an iPhone 17 Air dummy unit being measured
Thickness of a reported iPhone 17 Air dummy unit. | Image credit — Majin Bu (X)


The pursuit of improved battery technology is ongoing. Manufacturers have consistently worked to enhance battery density to meet the increasing power demands of modern devices. Battery technology has progressed through various chemical compositions and structural designs, each contributing incremental improvements in energy storage. The shift to high-density cells represents a significant advancement, particularly for portable electronics.

Beyond the battery, the iPhone 17 Air’s potential for extended battery life is further supported by other factors. The inclusion of Apple’s power-efficient C1 modem is expected to minimize energy consumption during cellular operations. Additionally, the reported absence of an Ultra Wide camera frees up internal space, potentially allowing for a larger battery unit. These combined elements suggest Apple is employing a comprehensive strategy to optimize battery performance in its thinnest iPhone model.

Personally, I think these are all very interesting facts to keep in mind when it comes time to choose my next iPhone. Not having to worry about battery life might be enough for users to opt for the thinnest iPhone ever made next year. Additionally, for those who heavily rely on their phones throughout the day, this could mean reduced time spent charging and increased time spent on activities. Not to mention, it could also establish a new benchmark for future smartphone designs, where thinness and battery life are no longer mutually exclusive trade-offs.
