Vibrant new iPhone 17 Pro color given to iPhone 17 Air instead

The iPhone 17 Pro has reportedly lost a vibrant new color to its much slimmer counterpart.

Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro light blue color render
*Header image is referential and showcases what the iPhone 17 Pro might have looked like. | Image credit — Majin Bu

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro colors suggested that Apple was introducing vibrant new hues to the Pro lineup this year. However, according to a new report, one of these color options has been scrapped for the Pro, and will instead be used on the iPhone 17 Air instead.

Previous reports had claimed that the Pro models would have the following color options:

  • Black
  • Gray
  • Silver
  • Dark blue
  • Orange

While orange may remain as a vibrant new shade for the iPhone 17 Pro, one insider claims that a “Sky Blue” color has been canceled. Instead, the new model being introduced this year as a replacement for the Plus models will get it instead: the iPhone 17 Air. This claim can be further corroborated by another insider who posted a picture of camera rings for the Air.

Apparently, the rings will be the same color as the rest of the body, and a light blue ring can be clearly seen in the image. Interestingly, green and purple camera rings are present as well.

Different colored camera rings for the iPhone 17 Air. | Image credit — Sonny Dickson - Vibrant new iPhone 17 Pro color given to iPhone 17 Air instead
I think that the iPhone 17 Pro would’ve really looked good in that color, but so will the Air. The iPhone 17 Air — with its slim horizontal camera island — will heavily resemble the Pixel phones. A light blue Air would, in my opinion, look very much like a Pixel 8 Pro in the “Bay” color option.

Whether a vibrant new color is enough to sell the iPhone 17 Air remains to be seen. Apple replaced the iPhone mini with the Plus due to poor sales, and is now doing the same to the Plus with the Air. However, if Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge sales are anything to go by, then there just isn’t a market for super slim phones that sacrifice battery life.

The Air is expected to ship with a laughably small battery that only has a capacity of 2,800 mAh. Even the S25 Edge has a 3,900 mAh battery jammed into its 5.8 mm chassis. However, if it’s just color options that you’re going by, then the rumored new purple iPhone 17 color should be a pretty appealing choice.

Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile expected to face tough times ahead, lag behind AT&T, Verizon
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
