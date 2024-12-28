Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

iPhone 17 Slim concept video shows us what the super svelte model might look like

The iPhone 127 Slim is seen with the rear side facing up showing off the new rear horizontal camera bar against a black background.
There are so many unanswered questions about the upcoming iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air model that we might not get all of the answers we want for some time. The name of the device is one such query we'd like answered. Also, the phone replacing the iPhone Plus model has at various times been called the most expensive phone in the iPhone 17 lineup. Rumored specs wouldn't seem to go along with the idea that the iPhone 17 Slim will cost you more than the top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max.

For example, the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to carry 12GB of RAM compared to the 8GB of memory that the iPhone 17 Slim is rumored to be equipped with (which is still enough for the thinnest iPhone to support Apple Intelligence). The 2025 flagship series will feature the A19 and A19 Pro chipsets built by TSMC using its third-gen 3nm process node (N3P). 

While earlier rumors called for the iPhone 17 Slim to be powered by the slightly less capable A19 application processor (AP), this concept has the svelte smartphone equipped with the same powerful A19 Pro AP that will run the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Keep in mind that this concept iPhone 17 Slim is based on rumors about the phone that have already been published.

Video Thumbnail


This iPhone 17 Slim concept was created by Technizo Concept. We have shared their designs with you before. Most recently, we passed along the firm's Galaxy S25 Ultra concept. As for the iPhone 17 Slim, this concept model is a mere 5mm thick, includes cutting-edge Wi-Fi 8, and features a horizontally placed rear camera bar. The concept also appears to show the smaller Dynamic Island cutout at the top of the phone's display. We previously showed you concept images of the iPhone 17 Pro featuring a smaller Dynamic Island.

Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Slim will sport a 6.65-inch OLED ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate that saves battery life by refreshing the display at a rate of one time per second (1Hz) (which is used for static content like emails, texts, and always-on displays), up to 120 times per second for gaming, scrolling, and animation.

The iPhone 17 Slim should join the other iPhone 17 models for the traditional September unveiling next year with a release expected during the same month.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

