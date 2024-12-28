iPhone 17 Slim concept video shows us what the super svelte model might look like

iPhone 17 Air model that we might not get all of the answers we want for some time. The name of the device is one such query we'd like answered. Also, the phone replacing the iPhone Plus model has at various times been called the most expensive phone in the iPhone 17 lineup. Rumored specs wouldn't seem to go along with the idea that the iPhone 17 Slim will cost you more than the top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max. There are so many unanswered questions about the upcoming iPhone 17 Slim orAir model that we might not get all of the answers we want for some time. The name of the device is one such query we'd like answered. Also, the phone replacing the iPhone Plus model has at various times been called the most expensive phone in thelineup. Rumored specs wouldn't seem to go along with the idea that theSlim will cost you more than the top-of-the-linePro Max.





This iPhone 17 Slim concept was created by Technizo Concept. We have shared their designs with you before. Most recently, we passed along the firm's Galaxy S25 Ultra concept. As for the iPhone 17 Slim, this concept model is a mere 5mm thick, includes cutting-edge Wi-Fi 8, and features a horizontally placed rear camera bar. The concept also appears to show the smaller Dynamic Island cutout at the top of the phone's display. We previously showed you concept images of the iPhone 17 Pro featuring a smaller Dynamic Island





Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Slim will sport a 6.65-inch OLED ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate that saves battery life by refreshing the display at a rate of one time per second (1Hz) (which is used for static content like emails, texts, and always-on displays), up to 120 times per second for gaming, scrolling, and animation.





