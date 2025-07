Image credit — Majin Bu





Titanium is a stronger material than aluminum, though. Perhaps Apple still remembers the drama of the iPhone 6 Plus and the iPhone 17 Air ’s ultra-thin chassis sounds like a great idea.



The bigger change would be the iPhone 17 Pro featuring an aluminum frame. Since the iPhone X, all Pro iPhones have had either stainless steel or titanium frames. How Apple would justify such a change might be one of the more interesting things to look for during the iPhone 17 premiere, which is Titanium is a stronger material than aluminum, though. Perhaps Apple still remembers the drama of the iPhone 6 Plus and the Bendgate scandal that followed its release. In that context, using titanium for the’s ultra-thin chassis sounds like a great idea.Samsung also uses titanium for the frame of the Galaxy S25 Edge . The super-slim flagship weighs 163 g, which is significantly lighter than the 190 g of the Galaxy S25 Plus , which has the same display size.The bigger change would be thePro featuring an aluminum frame. Since the iPhone X, all Pro iPhones have had either stainless steel or titanium frames. How Apple would justify such a change might be one of the more interesting things to look for during thepremiere, which is expected in September.









Aluminum frames were already rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models before. The iPhone 17 Air was claimed to feature a titanium-aluminum alloy, with a lower percentage of titanium.



I think this rumor makes sense, especially considering other rumors about the upcoming iPhones. One of the more interesting reports from recent days claimed the Pro models might finally get iPhone 17 Air that tradition. Aluminum frames were already rumored for thePro models before. Thewas claimed to feature a titanium-aluminum alloy, with a lower percentage of titanium.I think this rumor makes sense, especially considering other rumors about the upcoming iPhones. One of the more interesting reports from recent days claimed the Pro models might finally get brighter colors , such as orange and dark blue. That would be much easier for Apple to achieve with an aluminum frame. As for the usual slew of muted colors, the might continue that tradition.

The iPhone 17 Air might be the only iPhone 17 model to feature a titanium frame. The rest of the lineup, including thePro and iPhone 17 Pro Max , might have aluminum frames.In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu claims thewill be the only new model to use titanium. That would be a baffling choice, considering how much Apple has invested in promoting the premium material for its Pro phones since the release of the iPhone 15 Pro At first sight, that would be a confusing choice for thebecause titanium is a heavier material than aluminum. The idea of the super-slim device is to be as lightweight and thin as possible, so utilizing a heavier material doesn’t make sense.