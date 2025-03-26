iPhone 17 Air might make the Pro look like a brick
A newly leaked image comparing the potential thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Air illustrates how thin this upcoming mysterious iPhone may be.
The iPhone 17 Air (rumored to replace the Plus in the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup) has been in the rumor mill for months. It's expected to be the thinnest iPhone to date, sporting a 5.5mm (or 5.44mm according to some) thickness. Now, a new image from tipster Majin Bu shows us exactly how thinner (potentially) the iPhone may be compared to an iPhone 17 Pro unit.
These seem to be 3D-printed models based on CAD images. Plenty of CAD drawings have leaked recently about the iPhone 17 series, including ones showing a controversial new camera island design.
This one comes just to illustrate the thinness. Also, it shows the phone is a bit wider than the iPhone 17 Pro, but that is to be expected if its screen size is going to be bigger (as the rumors suggest).
The phone is expected to rock a new design with a Pixel-esque 'camera bar' at the top. The camera bar may bring an additional 4mm of thickness to the otherwise super slim-fit body. Apart from that, the iPhone 17 Air is said to bring a new battery technology thanks to high-density energy cells, so you may not have to worry about terrible battery life.
Its display is rumored to be around 6.6 or 6.7 inches, so it will not be particularly 'compact' despite its slim size.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air may face the yet-unannounced Galaxy S25 Edge, another slim phone in the works. The Galaxy S25 Edge may not come to the U.S., but if it does, it will challenge the iPhone in the battle of the supermodels.
Majin Bu doesn't necessarily have the cleanest track record when it comes to leaks, but they have been right before (sometimes). Anyway, if they're right, the iPhone 17 Air could end up being nearly half as thick as the iPhone 17 Pro.
The iPhone 17 Air and Pro potential thicknesses compared. | Image Credit - Majin Bu
The iPhone 17 Air, despite leaking quite a lot in recent months, is far from confirmed. The slim-chic device is expected to be unveiled in September, but all we know right now is based on tips and speculation.
