30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

iPhone 17 Air might make the Pro look like a brick

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Air might make the Pro look like a brick
A newly leaked image comparing the potential thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Air illustrates how thin this upcoming mysterious iPhone may be.

The iPhone 17 Air (rumored to replace the Plus in the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup) has been in the rumor mill for months. It's expected to be the thinnest iPhone to date, sporting a 5.5mm (or 5.44mm according to some) thickness. Now, a new image from tipster Majin Bu shows us exactly how thinner (potentially) the iPhone may be compared to an iPhone 17 Pro unit.

Majin Bu doesn't necessarily have the cleanest track record when it comes to leaks, but they have been right before (sometimes). Anyway, if they're right, the iPhone 17 Air could end up being nearly half as thick as the iPhone 17 Pro.


These seem to be 3D-printed models based on CAD images. Plenty of CAD drawings have leaked recently about the iPhone 17 series, including ones showing a controversial new camera island design.

This one comes just to illustrate the thinness. Also, it shows the phone is a bit wider than the iPhone 17 Pro, but that is to be expected if its screen size is going to be bigger (as the rumors suggest).

The iPhone 17 Air, despite leaking quite a lot in recent months, is far from confirmed. The slim-chic device is expected to be unveiled in September, but all we know right now is based on tips and speculation.

The phone is expected to rock a new design with a Pixel-esque 'camera bar' at the top. The camera bar may bring an additional 4mm of thickness to the otherwise super slim-fit body. Apart from that, the iPhone 17 Air is said to bring a new battery technology thanks to high-density energy cells, so you may not have to worry about terrible battery life.

Its display is rumored to be around 6.6 or 6.7 inches, so it will not be particularly 'compact' despite its slim size.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air may face the yet-unannounced Galaxy S25 Edge, another slim phone in the works. The Galaxy S25 Edge may not come to the U.S., but if it does, it will challenge the iPhone in the battle of the supermodels.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Verizon can continue to say it "Truly prioritizes first responders" even if T-Mobile doesn't like it
Verizon can continue to say it "Truly prioritizes first responders" even if T-Mobile doesn't like it
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless