We've got iPhone 17 Slim camera leaks
Up Next:
Are you looking for help with taking the perfect-looking portrait? Yeah, you'll need some aperture magic. Now you're looking at the iPhone 17 Slim, a.k.a. the iPhone 17 Ultra.
That's because the just mentioned iPhone 17 Slim (there are so many Ultras out there that I cannot not use the Slim moniker instead) will reportedly pack some aperture magic. If this particular rumor turns out to be true, it will translate to a variable aperture on one of the cameras on the Slim (please don't misspell it as "Slime").
It's July 2024 and in these newsless times of ours (seriously, nothing major is happening right now in any part of the world whatsoever) only the Apple fans are humming the Ode to Joy. Far be it from me to rob them of their state of blissfulness, on the contrary. Yeah, it's true that some Android phones already have variable apertures on their cameras, but, as the saying goes, "better late than never". Bravo, Apple!
This current rumor comes from The Information and is reported by MacRumors, but since we're talking about a 2025 device, anything is on (and off) the table.
The information so far is that the alleged variable aperture will not make it to the rest of the devices in the iPhone 17 line, but it would be an exclusive for the Slim variant. That's impressive: packing more hardware features in a thinner body. Bravo again, Apple!
You don't need it like you need air and homemade bread with a golden crust, but it's really nice having an aperture that can be adjusted.
Traditional smartphone cameras often have a fixed aperture, which can limit the ability to control the amount of light entering the lens. This can be particularly challenging in varying lighting conditions, where a fixed aperture might either overexpose or underexpose the image.
With a variable aperture, photographers can adjust the aperture size to better suit different environments. For instance, in bright sunlight, a smaller aperture can be used to prevent overexposure and maintain detail in the highlights. Conversely, in low-light situations, a larger aperture can be employed to allow more light into the camera, reducing noise and improving the clarity of the image. This flexibility results in more consistently high-quality photos across a range of lighting conditions.
The ability to change the aperture also allows for more artistic expression. Photographers can experiment with different aperture settings to achieve unique effects, such as creating starbursts from light sources at smaller apertures or achieving a soft, dreamy background with larger apertures. This adds a level of sophistication to mobile photography that was previously only possible with more advanced DSLR or mirrorless cameras.
That's because the just mentioned iPhone 17 Slim (there are so many Ultras out there that I cannot not use the Slim moniker instead) will reportedly pack some aperture magic. If this particular rumor turns out to be true, it will translate to a variable aperture on one of the cameras on the Slim (please don't misspell it as "Slime").
What is the rumor mill saying?
It's July 2024 and in these newsless times of ours (seriously, nothing major is happening right now in any part of the world whatsoever) only the Apple fans are humming the Ode to Joy. Far be it from me to rob them of their state of blissfulness, on the contrary. Yeah, it's true that some Android phones already have variable apertures on their cameras, but, as the saying goes, "better late than never". Bravo, Apple!
However, it may be a little early to rejoice. A rumor is just a rumor, and we've seen those flop quite spectacularly a few times throughout the years.
This current rumor comes from The Information and is reported by MacRumors, but since we're talking about a 2025 device, anything is on (and off) the table.
The information so far is that the alleged variable aperture will not make it to the rest of the devices in the iPhone 17 line, but it would be an exclusive for the Slim variant. That's impressive: packing more hardware features in a thinner body. Bravo again, Apple!
Okay, why do I need a variable aperture?
You don't need it like you need air and homemade bread with a golden crust, but it's really nice having an aperture that can be adjusted.
The lens aperture is like a camera's adjustable eye, controlling how much light enters the camera. It's an opening in the lens that can get bigger or smaller, letting in more light for bright scenes or less light for dark scenes. A bigger aperture (small f-number) also makes the background blurry, great for portraits, while a smaller aperture (large f-number) keeps everything in focus, ideal for landscapes.
Traditional smartphone cameras often have a fixed aperture, which can limit the ability to control the amount of light entering the lens. This can be particularly challenging in varying lighting conditions, where a fixed aperture might either overexpose or underexpose the image.
Recommended Stories
Moreover, variable apertures enhance creative control for photographers. By adjusting the aperture, users can influence the depth of field in their photos. A larger aperture (smaller f-number) produces a shallow depth of field, which is ideal for portrait photography as it blurs the background and makes the subject stand out. On the other hand, a smaller aperture (larger f-number) increases the depth of field, keeping more of the scene in focus, which is perfect for landscape photography.
The ability to change the aperture also allows for more artistic expression. Photographers can experiment with different aperture settings to achieve unique effects, such as creating starbursts from light sources at smaller apertures or achieving a soft, dreamy background with larger apertures. This adds a level of sophistication to mobile photography that was previously only possible with more advanced DSLR or mirrorless cameras.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra packs such a variable aperture: this one is regarded by many, including us, to be an excellent camera-centric phone. The variable aperture is handy, hands down!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: