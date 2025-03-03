New iPhone 17 Air leak reveals how thin as a rail the phone supposedly is

iPhone 17 Air

The pursuit of thinness often involves trade-offs. For the, this could mean a smaller battery, potentially around 3,000 mAh. This could impact the device's longevity between charges. The device is expected to have a display resolution of 1260 x 2740 pixels, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and fall within the 6.5 to 6.7-inch screen size range.