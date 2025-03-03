New iPhone 17 Air leak reveals how thin as a rail the phone supposedly is
Up Next:
iPhone 17 Air leaked render. | Image credit — FPT
The race to create the slimmest smartphone is heating up, with potential contenders pushing the boundaries of what's physically possible. Recent information indicates Apple may be targeting the title with its anticipated iPhone 17 Air model. This comes on the heels of Tecno's unveiling of its concept Spark Slim, which initially claimed the potential crown.
A leaked dummy model of the iPhone 17 Air is circulating that suggests a thickness of 5.44mm. This measurement, while impressive, is only one piece of the puzzle. Tecno's Spark Slim, for comparison, measures 5.75mm. However, the camera configuration plays a significant role in overall dimensions.
Thickness of a reported iPhone 17 Air dummy unit. | Image credit — Majin Bu (X)
The iPhone 17 Air appears to feature a more substantial camera array, potentially adding to its overall depth. This could bring it closer to the rumored 5.84mm thickness of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, another device reportedly vying for the ultra-thin category.
Leaked render of the iPhone 17 Air on its side. | Image credit — FPT
The pursuit of thinness often involves trade-offs. For the iPhone 17 Air, this could mean a smaller battery, potentially around 3,000 mAh. This could impact the device's longevity between charges. The device is expected to have a display resolution of 1260 x 2740 pixels, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and fall within the 6.5 to 6.7-inch screen size range.
Additionally, it is anticipated that the Air model may not include some of the more advanced display technologies rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro. Internally, the iPhone 17 Air is speculated to be equipped with an A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. Camera capabilities are anticipated to include a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera.
That said, it is important to note that this is just a rumor at this point. The iPhone 17 Air is not expected to be released until September, leaving plenty of time for more leaks and rumors to develop. In the meantime, for those that are fans of thin and slim, Apple just teased a product reveal for this week involving an unknown "Air" device. What do you think this device will be?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: