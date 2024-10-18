Latest rumored specs for the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air make you wonder about the expected price tag

Pre-order the Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) right here, right now!

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Four Color Options $15 off (3%) $484 $499 Pre-order at Walmart Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Four Color Options $10 off (2%) $589 $599 Pre-order at Walmart Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Four Color Options $20 off (3%) $779 $799 Pre-order at Walmart





iPhone 17 Air generate a huge increase in revenue for iPhone 17 Pro Max. iPhone 17 Air will start at $1,299. This dovetailed with earlier speculation that the iPhone 17 Air would be the most expensive iPhone in the lineup. We could see theAir generate a huge increase in revenue for Apple because the device is expected to have the largest starting price of any iPhone model, even surpassing the expected $1,199 and up for thePro Max. An earlier roadmap posted by leaker Ice Universe reveals that the price tag for theAir will start at $1,299. This dovetailed with earlier speculation that theAir would be the most expensive iPhone in the lineup.





iPhone 17 Air must be amazing for iPhone 17 Air, Other specs for the device will have you scratching your head wondering how Apple can justify charging so much for the phone. The design of theAir must be amazing for Apple to price the handset above its most ambitious phone. Speaking of the design for theAir, Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu wrote a research note to clients that mentioned some of the specs of the phone. Most of what Pu said in his note repeats what Ice Universe posted in his roadmap back in July.









That includes the use of a 3nm A19 application processor (AP) to power the device. Note that the iPhone 17 Air will not use the slightly more capable A19 Pro AP that will be found under the hoods of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. And while the Pro models are expected to carry 12GB of RAM, the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with 8GB of the stuff. That will allow it to support Apple's AI initiative known as Apple Intelligence.





The iPhone 17 Air might be even lighter than the titanium iPhone 17 Pro models since it will be made of aluminum, according to Pu. Another rumor that has been making the rounds calls for the iPhone 17 Air to sport only one rear camera. Pu agrees and in his note, he says that this one rear camera will be backed by a 48MP sensor.



