Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

iPhone 17 Air thickness and price revealed in new report

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
iPhone 17 Air concept render by 4RMD
*Header image is referential and showcases a concept render. | Image credit — 4RMD

The iPhone 17 Air — which will replace the iPhone Plus line — will apparently be impressively slim and not as expensive as expected either. A new report (translated source) reveals that the iPhone 17 Air will follow the same pricing model as the soon-to-be discontinued Plus phones.

This means that the Air model should start from around $800 and go up from there. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature less powerful specs than its other brethren and will be marketed towards users who prioritize aesthetics.

The phone is reportedly going to be 6.25 mm in thickness. For comparison the base model iPhone 16 is 7.8 mm. That is a very impressive reduction in my opinion and I can definitely see a market for the iPhone 17 Air.

And that is why this phone will exist in the first place. The iPhone Plus models have always sold the worst and they failed to become an adequate replacement for the iPhone mini models that came before them. iPhone 17 Air is Apple’s latest attempt at a new model of iPhone that targets a specific niche.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone 16 lineup will be the last to feature a Plus model. | Video credit — Apple

Samsung — arguably Apple’s biggest rival in the smartphone industry — is also making a slimmer variant of its flagship lineup. This Galaxy S25 Slim, according to the report, was finalized when news started coming out about the iPhone 17 Air. It will also be aiming for approximately the same thickness as the Air.

Unlike the iPhone 17 Air however, the S25 Slim is said to feature an “Ultra camera” and will not be launched alongside the rest of the S25 lineup. It is expected to be unveiled this month at Galaxy Unpacked but will allegedly come out later in the year.

Interestingly the report claims that the iPhone 17 Air was initially going to be a separate product. Apple’s decision to replace the Plus model with the Air only came about after the former continued to see poor sales.

I think the iPhone 17 Air has a much better chance of gaining a following because it will provide something that many users care about: good looks. If the specs are respectable enough then it can easily become one of the best phones of 2025.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
New Quest 3 and 3S headsets now also in danger, Meta states a workaround
New Quest 3 and 3S headsets now also in danger, Meta states a workaround

Latest News

Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
The Apple Watch Series 4 is now considered vintage by Apple
The Apple Watch Series 4 is now considered vintage by Apple
Samsung's New Year Resolutions include becoming an 'undisputed leader' in AI on phones
Samsung's New Year Resolutions include becoming an 'undisputed leader' in AI on phones
India reportedly to find Apple anti-competitive with the App Store
India reportedly to find Apple anti-competitive with the App Store
Telegram update brings a unique third-party verification system
Telegram update brings a unique third-party verification system
Grab the recently launched EcoFlow River 3 Plus for under $200 at Amazon
Grab the recently launched EcoFlow River 3 Plus for under $200 at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless