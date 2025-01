iPhone 17 Air thickness and price revealed in new report

The iPhone 16 lineup will be the last to feature a Plus model. | Video credit — Apple

Samsung — arguably Apple’s biggest rival in the smartphone industry — is also making a slimmer variant of its flagship lineup. This Galaxy S25 Slim , according to the report, was finalized when news started coming out about theAir. It will also be aiming for approximately the same thickness as the Air.Unlike theAir however, theis said to feature an “Ultra camera” and will not be launched alongside the rest of the S25 lineup. It is expected to be unveiled this month at Galaxy Unpacked but will allegedly come out later in the year.Interestingly the report claims that theAir was initially going to be a separate product. Apple’s decision to replace the Plus model with the Air only came about after the former continued to see poor sales.I think theAir has a much better chance of gaining a following because it will provide something that many users care about: good looks. If the specs are respectable enough then it can easily become one of the best phones of 2025.