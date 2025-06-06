Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Apple's iPhone 17 Air may leave out a fan-favorite upgrade

It's thin, it's pretty… but it might just skip the feature we've been waiting for.

A new rumor about the iPhone 17 Air throws a bit of cold water on the display excitement some of us have been harboring.

The iPhone 17 series has been popping up in rumors for a while now, but it’s still pretty early – and Apple's usually great at keeping secrets. So, as you'd expect, the info out there is all over the place.

Recently, a leak got us all (me especially) quite hyped about the base iPhone 17 model getting something long overdue... a ProMotion display. 

But then new rumors said there will likely not be a ProMotion display for the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air. Curiously, the 120Hz refresh rate is said to stay, but without the ProMotion-ness of Pro-branded iPhones. 


So, what's the difference between ProMotion displays and a regular 120Hz display? 

Generally, ProMotion displays rock a 120Hz refresh rate, but the key here is that it's adaptable to what you're doing. It can go all the way down to 1Hz to conserve battery life, and that's what enables the Pro models' always-on displays. 

So, the iPhone 17 Air may get a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling smooth and animations fluid, but may miss out on the always-on feature that Pro users are used to. 

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the 'Plus' model in the upcoming iPhone 17 series. It may come with a new design and a Pixel-like camera island, but its main selling point will undoubtedly be its extra-thin profile. The phone is said to measure around 5.5mm, which is incredibly thin, and its dummy unit has leaked repeatedly alongside other iPhone models, flaunting its thinness. 

But the iPhone 17 Air is a mixed bag, at least judging by leaks. It may have a small battery, and although Apple is rumored to be trying to save it from its small battery life fate, it still makes me frown. It seems to me its biggest selling point would be the looks, but I can't help but wonder how important this reported thinness would be if you're bound to throw a case on it anyway...

The iPhone 17 Air is set to rival the Galaxy S25 Edge, another thin beauty that recently got revealed. Despite the fancy looks though, it seems the Galaxy S25 Edge may have failed to meet Samsung's expectations when it comes to sales, at least judging by certain hints... I wonder if the Air will be met with a similar fate. 

For me, the lack of ProMotion on the iPhone 17 Air is a big miss, if this rumor is true. What's even worse is that ProMotion may have actually helped with battery life, but hey, Apple does need a way to push people to the Pro models, right? 
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
