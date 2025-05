*Image credit — Majin Bu





The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is being met with skepticism since its release. Many consumers question the existence of the phone entirely and want to know iPhone 17 Air I fear that Apple’s offering will meet the same fate. The company is also reportedly planning on using Apple Intelligence to extend battery life on the. Apple is training AI on data collected from thousands of users to produce a model that can optimize the app usage on the iPhone. However, given how Apple Intelligence has performed so far, I wouldn’t hold my breath for this feature to be too useful.Theis being met with skepticism since its release. Many consumers question the existence of the phone entirely and want to know why the S25 Edge was made . And from everything we know so far about theI fear that Apple’s offering will meet the same fate.

The iPhone 17 Air is a new upcoming flagship smartphone from Apple that is meant to replace the Plus model. There have been concerns about battery capacity — especially given that rival Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a small battery too — and it turns out that these concerns were valid. source from inside the supply chain has revealed that thewill have a battery capacity of a laughably low 2,800 mAh. This is much less than the already tiny 3,900 mAh battery inside the. Both Samsung and Apple are apparently fine with sacrificing battery life — something users keep asking for more of — to make even slimmer phones.Alongside the battery capacity this source also revealed that theis 5.5 mm thick and weighs approximately 145 grams. So if nothing else it does seem like thewill beat thewhen it comes to slimness because the latter is 5.8 mm thick.There are also rumors of theusing a denser battery to offset the short battery life but I highly doubt that that is the case. What’s much more likely is that Apple is counting on the small battery to sell more cases to extend battery life instead.It reminds me of the USB-C dongles to use wired audio gear after removing the headphone jack. Except this time these cases will make the phone’s main selling point — the slimness — completely irrelevant as they will add to the thickness.