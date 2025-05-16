iPhone 17 Air weight, thickness and ridiculously tiny battery specs leaked
Back to the good old iPhone X days.
Up Next:
*Image credit — Majin Bu
The iPhone 17 Air is a new upcoming flagship smartphone from Apple that is meant to replace the Plus model. There have been concerns about battery capacity — especially given that rival Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a small battery too — and it turns out that these concerns were valid.
A source from inside the supply chain has revealed that the iPhone 17 Air will have a battery capacity of a laughably low 2,800 mAh. This is much less than the already tiny 3,900 mAh battery inside the Galaxy S25 Edge. Both Samsung and Apple are apparently fine with sacrificing battery life — something users keep asking for more of — to make even slimmer phones.
Alongside the battery capacity this source also revealed that the iPhone 17 Air is 5.5 mm thick and weighs approximately 145 grams. So if nothing else it does seem like the iPhone 17 Air will beat the Galaxy S25 Edge when it comes to slimness because the latter is 5.8 mm thick.
There are also rumors of the iPhone 17 Air using a denser battery to offset the short battery life but I highly doubt that that is the case. What’s much more likely is that Apple is counting on the small battery to sell more cases to extend battery life instead.
It reminds me of the USB-C dongles to use wired audio gear after removing the headphone jack. Except this time these cases will make the phone’s main selling point — the slimness — completely irrelevant as they will add to the thickness.
The supposed final look of the iPhone 17 Air. | Image credit — Fpt.
The company is also reportedly planning on using Apple Intelligence to extend battery life on the iPhone 17 Air. Apple is training AI on data collected from thousands of users to produce a model that can optimize the app usage on the iPhone. However, given how Apple Intelligence has performed so far, I wouldn’t hold my breath for this feature to be too useful.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is being met with skepticism since its release. Many consumers question the existence of the phone entirely and want to know why the S25 Edge was made. And from everything we know so far about the iPhone 17 Air I fear that Apple’s offering will meet the same fate.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is being met with skepticism since its release. Many consumers question the existence of the phone entirely and want to know why the S25 Edge was made. And from everything we know so far about the iPhone 17 Air I fear that Apple’s offering will meet the same fate.
Things that are NOT allowed: