Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

I think we can all see where the iPhone 17 Air is headed

After the Galaxy S25 Edge, things aren't looking good for the iPhone 17 Air.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple Editorials iPhone
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iPhone 17 Air 3D render print
*Image credit — Majin Bu

This year, major phone manufacturers Apple and Samsung have decided to introduce new models to their flagship smartphones. As if the yearly slimming down of phones wasn’t enough, we now have the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, and the currently available Galaxy S25 Edge. Both are phones that aim to provide users with a super slim chassis while retaining flagship performance.

But, as it turns out, not many people are interested in such a thing. The Galaxy S25 Edge isn’t selling, prompting Samsung to cut down on production. And, if this is anything to go by, then I bet that Apple is in a panic right about now.

iPhone 17 Air: cool, but limited



The biggest problem with both of these phones is the fact that they are limited by today’s technology. Apple and Samsung, in particular, are quite slow to adopt emerging innovations and often trail behind their competitors.

According to all of the reports that have come out on the iPhone 17 Air, it will be an expensive phone with less powerful hardware and a tiny battery: 2,800 mAh. If that sounds ridiculous to you, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Apple is aware that such a small battery is grounds for an awful user experience. As such, the company has introduced AI-powered battery saving in the hopes that the iPhone 17 Air will at least have passable battery life.

However, if the Galaxy S25 Edge is any indication, then the iPhone 17 Air will cost around the same as the iPhone 17 Pro. And the only people who’d choose the Air are either users that desperately want something new, or people with very small pockets.

All in all, this was not the time for Samsung and Apple to try out super slim phones. Especially when both companies have still not begun using newer, denser batteries.

Do you see yourself buying an iPhone 17 Air?

Vote View Result


Apple’s third failed flagship model?


Funnily enough, the iPhone 17 Air is actually supposed to replace the iPhone Plus models. The Plus remains the worst-selling iPhone model, and Apple was hoping that the Air would be more successful.

However, the Plus models themselves were a replacement for the iPhone mini. The mini models also had the same problem: they sold poorly. If the iPhone 17 Air also flops, then we might be allowed to say that Apple’s “extra” model each year is cursed, kind of like the Defense Against the Dark Arts position in Harry Potter.

Recommended Stories
Furthermore, if this phone doesn’t sell well either, it might be the shortest-lived iPhone model ever. Apple may return to the drawing board for the iPhone 18 series next year, because it would want a successful lineup for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027.

Just wait until next year


Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence may be complete next year. Maybe. | Video credit — Apple

Now, I’m not normally one to advocate waiting for the next iteration of a product line, because then you just keep waiting, and waiting, and waiting forever. But 2026 may actually be a much more interesting year for the iPhone.

For starters, it’s seeming very likely now that the mythical foldable iPhone will come out next year. In addition, Apple Intelligence — the company’s incomplete suite of AI tools — may finally be complete by the time the iPhone 18 rolls around. There’s also multiple reports that the iPhone 18 will have a punch hole instead of the Dynamic Island.

I, personally, don’t like that, and think that Apple is losing its identity with the iPhone 18. But the iPhone 17 this year will also feature a redesigned exterior, so pick your poison. I just really think that the iPhone 17 Air is destined for failure, even if I actually quite like its design.

If it were up to me, I’d just wait till 2027. That’s the year when everything changes. Apple will unveil a new iPhone Pro model, one with no cutouts or holes on the display. But if you absolutely need a new iPhone soon, then 2026 should suffice.

Or, you could just go for the base model iPhone 17 this year, which is going to look like the base model iPhone 16.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim •

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless