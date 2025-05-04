iPhone 17 Air won't last an entire day without optional accessory, report says
iPhone 17 Air renders | Image Credit - weis_studio on Instagram
Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air may struggle to make it through an entire day without needing a top-up.
In a report that details Apple's upcoming plans, The Information says that Apple is pinning its hopes on the ultrathin iPhone 17 Air and the rumored foldable iPhone to revive sales. Despite the expansion of the portfolio, the iPhone remains Apple's most important product, bringing in more than half of its revenue.
However, dramatic changes to the iPhone lineup are not without their challenges. For starters, since this is a new model, it's difficult to predict demand, which is why Apple's manufacturing partners have only allocated 10 percent of the production capacity to it.
40 percent of the capacity will be dedicated to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is understandable as this model tends to be the most popular. 25 percent of the resources will go towards the iPhone 17 Pro, and whatever remains will be for the standard model.
Coming in at 5.5 mm, the iPhone 17 Air will be the thinnest iPhone to date. Its only main rival will be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is rumored to be 5.8 mm thick.
With longer upgrade cycles — how long people hold on to existing phones — proving to be a challenge for smartphone makers who refresh their lineups every year, Apple presumably expects the iPhone 17 Air's design to compel people to upgrade.
A far bigger challenge than gauging the potential demand for the iPhone 17 Air is the biggest trade-off that comes with its svelte design. While previous rumors had hinted that the battery life would be on par with other iPhones because of the efficient in-house modem, the freed-up space due to the single-camera system, and a high-density battery, The Information has revealed that the battery life would be dismal.
iPhone 17 Air users might have no choice but to slap on a case like this to extend battery life.
While 80 to 90 percent of users of other variants will be able to make it to the end of the day on a single charge, this will only be true for 60 to 70 percent of iPhone 17 Air users. In simpler words, more than a third of iPhone 17 Air users might need to recharge their device twice a day.
To get around this issue, Apple is said to be developing a phone case with a battery pack to extend battery life.
There will also be hurdles to selling the phone in China, as the model doesn't have a physical SIM card slot and Chinese regulations don't permit eSIMs.
iPhone buyers may be willing to overlook the compromises the iPhone 17 Air will make as despite its shortcomings, it might be a more practical choice due to its slim profile. And, despite being thin, it will have a large 6.6-inch display, slotting right between the Pro and Pro Max models.
