Leaked image hints at an odd twist for iPhone 17 Air
A strange front camera placement sets the Air apart from the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup.
The iPhone 17 Air is once again in the rumor mill, this time with the potential front camera layout leaked.
The newly leaked image shows screen protectors reportedly designed for the iPhone 17 series. At first, there's nothing too eye-catching about the photo, but when you look a bit more into it, you see that the placement of the selfie camera on the Air is curiously different.
Majin Bu, who is a known tipster (with a mixed track record when it comes to Apple) shared the image online. He also claims that the shift will offer "new angles and a different interaction" for users, which is highly questionable.
It's more likely that if this change is made, it would be for the purpose of slimness and accommodating other modules.
One thing that sets the iPhone 17 Air apart is its unusual front camera placement. While the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup keeps the selfie camera on the right side of the Dynamic Island, the Air shifts it to the left, at least if this leak is correct.
Another rumored earlier compromise is with the battery, and the slim phone is expected to have a notably smaller battery, which may or may not impact the experience with it.
The iPhone 17 Air will rival the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was announced recently: the slim-chic competitor from Samsung. The phone is struggling to sell despite its elegant frame, and I wonder if the iPhone 17 Air is facing a similar fate.
I'm generally not inclined to buy the iPhone 17 Air, at least judging by rumors so far. Yep, it may look very fancy with this exceptional thinness, but still, I'd put a case on such an expensive phone, and I am a person who hates battery anxiety.
That said, not everyone has the same priorities. Some people might really love how thin and stylish it looks, especially if they don't mind charging more often or just want something light and sleek in their pocket. In the end, it all depends on what matters most to you in a phone.
iPhone 17 Air breaks from the pack with selfie cam move
